The following students have been named to the Mapletown Junior-Senior High School honor roll for the second nine-week period of the 2021-22 school year.
Grade 12
Highest honors: Claudia Carter, Macee Cree, Amber Donley, Taylor Dusenberry and Ashley Kime
High honors: Alexia Camargo, Riley Franks, Paige Halbert, Hannah Hartley, James Menear, Grace Murin, Paytyn Neighbors, Emma Nine, Mekenzie Reda, Zachariah Rockwell, James Thompson and Brielle Yeager
Honors: David Galloway, Wyatt Goforth, Brandon Mayle and Maximus Vanata
Grade 11
Highest honors: Matthew Gacek, Ella Menear, Isaiah Palm, Cohen Stout and Krista Wilson
High honors: Alexander Baker, Rory Branham, Chad Cain, Natalie Courtwright, Kayla Eggers, Brody Evans, Jaden Hartman, Danielle Jennings, Grant Murin, Riley Pekar, Hayden Pennington, Emma Switalksi, Bayleigh VanMeter and Regan Walick
Honors: Trinity Crist, Charles Flanigan, Kody Grim, Nicholas Grim, Levi Howard, Joseph Moritz, Ariana Shaffer, Dylan Smitley, Connor Stover, Ryan Sweeney and Nathan Verna
Grade 10
Highest honors: Trenton Brown, Emil Enoff and Hannah Knutsen
High honors: Zachary Brewer, Devan Clark, Katie Eitner, Morgan Franks, Braden McIntire, Alexis Perry and Aurora Szczyrbak
Honors: James Kelley, Mitchell Martin, Makenzie Moats, Zachary Nash, Aliza Pecjak, Jasmine Rockwell, Noah Wilson, and Trevor Wilson
Grade 9
Highest honors: Cody Downs, Isabella Garnek, Zachary Gyorko, Jordan Hartman and John Vanata
High honors: Sydney Byrne, Sarah Dewitt, Brock Evans, Daniel Fox, Kylee Hawk, Kaelynn Hughes, Alexa Lagos, Caleb Landers, Maura Margita, Tanner McCormick, Parker Ponzoo, Bailey Rafferty, Heidi Rhome, Tyler Salosky, Marley Seward and Renee Sweeney
Honors: Christina Casner, Jordan Cline, Benjamin Goforth, Tyler Howard, Timothy Mayle and Kylee Richie
Grade 8
Highest honors: Anna Danko, Makenna Lotspeich, Caylei Rhome, Marley Shiflett and Emma Zalar
High honors: Damien Conn, Jacob Mauser, Isabella McCormick, Chase Taylor and Treslee Weston
Honors: Meah Branham, Addison Halbert, Brendan Rieder, Cora Roberts, James Sowden, Colton Spitznogle and Alexander Wilson
Grade 7
High honors: Emma Clites, Helena Cumpston, Cooper Franks, Owen Griffin, Kaleb Mitchell, Peyton Ponzoo, Alexis Riggleman and Michael Ross
Honors: Maximus Fisher, Sophia Jennings, Ayden Klink, Kaeden Lotspeich, Samuel Moritz, Kendra Shaffer, Carson Vanata and Melanie Verna
