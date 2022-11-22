The following students have been named to the Mapletown Junior-Senior High School honor roll for the first nine-week period of the 2022-23 school year.
Grade 12
Highest honors: Levi Howard, Ella Menear, Isaiah Palm, Ariana Shaffer, Cohen Stout, and Krista Wilson
High honors: Rory Branham, Chad Cain, Brody Evans, Matthew Gacek, Jaden Hartman, Danielle Jennings, Grant Murin, Riley Pekar, Hayden Pennington, Landan Stevenson, and Emma Switalski
Honors: Taylor Cline, Natalie Courtwright, Charles Flanigan, Alyvia Greene, Cody Greene, Nicholas Grim, Kylee Robinson, Dylan Smitley, Ryan Sweeney, Bayleigh VanMeter, Braydon VanMeter, and Regan Walick
Grade 11
Highest honors: Trenton Brown, Emil Enoff, Hannah Knutsen, Braden McIntire, Alexis Perry, and Erin Richmond
High honors: Devan Clark, Morgan Franks, Makenzie Moats, Zachary Nash, Braden Nicklow, Aliza Pecjak, Andrew Vanata, Ethan West, and Caleb Zuzak
Honors: Brianna Ashton, Gavin Barton, Zachary Brewer, Morgan Brown, Dominick D’Amico, Jordan Flanigan, Roger Gradek, Evan Griffin, Isaac Hall, Elizabeth Henderson, Mason Martin, Mariah McKnight, Joel Menear, Jasmine Rockwell, Felicia Ross, and Noah Wilson
Grade 10
Highest honors: Zachary Gyorko
High honors: Sydney Byrne, Cody Downs, Brock Evans, Daniel Fox, James Gantle, Isbella Garnek, Jordan Hartman, Alexa Lagos, Caleb Landers, Maura Margita, Bailey Rafferty, Tyler Salosky, Marley Seward, and John Vanata
Honors: Sophia Bernat, Sarah Dewitt, Zander Hall, Kylee Hawk, Joshua Howard, Kaelynn Hughes, Tanner McCormick, Parker Ponzoo, Kylee Richie, and Spencer Yeager
Grade 9
Highest honors: Nicole Barrera, Makenna Lotspeich, and Jacob Mauser
High honors: Meah Branham, Damien Conn, Kaitlyn Danko, Mya Self, Marley Shiflett, Chase Taylor, and Emma Zalar
Honors: Anna Danko, Miranda Fox, Addison Halbert, Coltin Halbert, Heaven Kisner, Blake Nash, Reagan Rankin, Cameryn Shaffer, James Sowden, Colton Spitznogle, Treslee Weston, and Alexander Wilson
Grade 8
Highest honors: Emma Clites, Michael Ross, Carson Vanata, and Leah Williamson
High honors: Helena Cumpston, Cooper Franks, Kaitlyn Grim, Sophia Jennings, Samuel Moritz, Peyton Ponzoo, and Ashton Walker
Honors: David Croy, Maximus Fisher, Alexis Glassman, Owen Griffin, Ayden Klink, Leona Liggett, Kaeden Lotspeich, Alexis Riggleman, and Melanie Verna
Grade 7
Highest honors: Lillie Barnum, Augusta Deter, Isaiah Garnek, Leah Pattison, Allison Pecjak, and Emily Rafferty
High honors: Allen Baird, Joseph Danko, Brinley Pincavitch, and Jayden Shiflett
Honors: Jayden Cutlip, Kaleb Evosevich, Emily Hunt, and Aiden Scott
