The following students of Mapletown Junior-Senior High School in the Southeastern Greene School District have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:

Grade 12

Highest honors: Madison Blaker, Danielle Dewitt, Emily Halbert, Sadie McCann, Andrew Pecjak, and Briell Price

High honors: Trenton Antill, Payge Clark, Chance Franks, Elizabeth Rockwell, Victoria Sharratt, and Breanna Switalski

Honors: Ethan Dingle, Casey Norman, and Jordan Platt-Dice

Grade 11

Highest honors: Macee Cree, Caleb Delansky, Amber Donley, Taylor Dusenberry, Grace Murin, Emma Nine, and MeKenzie Reda

High honors: Riley Franks, Paige Halbert, James Menear, Paytyn Neighbors, Zachariah Rockwell, James Thompson, Emily Whipkey, and Brielle Yeager

Honors: Colton Flanigan

Grade 10

Highest honors: Ella Menear, Ariana Shaffer, and Krista Wilson

High honors: Brody Evans, Matthew Gacek, Kody Grim, Jaden Hartman, Denielle Jennings, Grant Murin, Riley Pekar, Hayden Pennington, Cohen Stout, Emma Switalski, and Regan Walick

Honors: Dylan Smitley

Grade 9

Highest honors: Trenton Brown, Emil Enoff, Peyton Friend, and Hannah Knutsen

High honors: Zachary Brewer, Dominick D’Amico, Katie Eitner, Morgan Franks, Alexa Lagos, Zachary Nash, Alexis Perry, Andrew Vanata, and Trevor Wilson

Honors: Braden McIntire, Jeremiah Mick, and Jasmine Rockwell

Grade 8

Highest honors: Brock Evans, Isabella Garnek, Zachary Gyorko, Kylee Hawk, Caleb Landers, and Bailey Rafferty

High honors: Sarah Dewitt, Cody Downs, Maura Margita, and Marley Seward

Honors: Daniel Fox, Miguel Hicks, Kaelynn Hughes, Hailie Pattison, and Renee Sweeney

Grade 7

Highest honors: Meah Branham, Wyatt Downs, Danika Eakin, Isaac Henderson, Makenna Lotspeich, Jacob Mauser, Cameryn Shaffer, and Chase Taylor

High honors: Addison Halbert, Treslee Weston, and Emma Zalar

Honors: Mark Kerik, Brooke Whipkey, and Alexander Wilson

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.