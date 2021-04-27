The following students of Mapletown Junior-Senior High School in the Southeastern Greene School District have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Madison Blaker, Danielle Dewitt, Emily Halbert, Sadie McCann, Andrew Pecjak, and Briell Price
High honors: Trenton Antill, Payge Clark, Chance Franks, Elizabeth Rockwell, Victoria Sharratt, and Breanna Switalski
Honors: Ethan Dingle, Casey Norman, and Jordan Platt-Dice
Grade 11
Highest honors: Macee Cree, Caleb Delansky, Amber Donley, Taylor Dusenberry, Grace Murin, Emma Nine, and MeKenzie Reda
High honors: Riley Franks, Paige Halbert, James Menear, Paytyn Neighbors, Zachariah Rockwell, James Thompson, Emily Whipkey, and Brielle Yeager
Honors: Colton Flanigan
Grade 10
Highest honors: Ella Menear, Ariana Shaffer, and Krista Wilson
High honors: Brody Evans, Matthew Gacek, Kody Grim, Jaden Hartman, Denielle Jennings, Grant Murin, Riley Pekar, Hayden Pennington, Cohen Stout, Emma Switalski, and Regan Walick
Honors: Dylan Smitley
Grade 9
Highest honors: Trenton Brown, Emil Enoff, Peyton Friend, and Hannah Knutsen
High honors: Zachary Brewer, Dominick D’Amico, Katie Eitner, Morgan Franks, Alexa Lagos, Zachary Nash, Alexis Perry, Andrew Vanata, and Trevor Wilson
Honors: Braden McIntire, Jeremiah Mick, and Jasmine Rockwell
Grade 8
Highest honors: Brock Evans, Isabella Garnek, Zachary Gyorko, Kylee Hawk, Caleb Landers, and Bailey Rafferty
High honors: Sarah Dewitt, Cody Downs, Maura Margita, and Marley Seward
Honors: Daniel Fox, Miguel Hicks, Kaelynn Hughes, Hailie Pattison, and Renee Sweeney
Grade 7
Highest honors: Meah Branham, Wyatt Downs, Danika Eakin, Isaac Henderson, Makenna Lotspeich, Jacob Mauser, Cameryn Shaffer, and Chase Taylor
High honors: Addison Halbert, Treslee Weston, and Emma Zalar
Honors: Mark Kerik, Brooke Whipkey, and Alexander Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.