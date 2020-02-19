The following students of Mapletown Junior-Senior High School in the Southeastern Greene School District have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Christina Barnett, Alexander Pecjak, and Katelyn Wilson.
High honors: Katherine Fox, Emilei Grim, Lucas Hall, Sara Hanlan, Makenzi Keener, and Joshua Shubert.
Honors: Caitlyn Adams, Joseph Adams, and Sarah Harbarger-Rutan.
Grade 11
Highest honors: Briell Price, and Autumn Switalski.
High honors: Trenton Antill, Madison Blaker, Payge Clark, Dominic Cumpston, Danielle Dewitt, Ethan Dingle, Chance Franks, Emily Halbert, Cyanna Lilley, Sadie McCann, Andrew Pecjak, Hayle Perine, Jordan Platt-Dice, Elizabeth Rockwell, Breanna Switalski, and Chase Wilson.
Honors: Julia Boyd, Mia Cole, Jessica Eggers, Jonathan Rood, Lauren Rutan, Victoria Sharratt, Lance Stevenson, and Morgan Williamson.
Grade 10
Highest honors: Macee Cree, Amber Donley, Taylor Dusenberry, Hannah Hartley, Grace Murin, and Mekenzie Reda.
High honors: Alexia Camargo, Jeffrey Cox, Virginia Dunn, Paige Halbert, Ashley Kime, James Menear, Paytyn Neel, Emma Nine, Elizabeth Ryan, James Thompson, Maximus Vanata, and Brielle Yeager.
Honors: Claudia Carter, Noah Clark, Riley Franks, and Melissa Whipkey.
Grade 9
Highest honors: Ella Menear, Riley Pekar, and Regan Walick.
High honors: Madison Adams, Rory Branham, Trinity Crist, Kayla Eggers, Brody Evans, Charles Flanigan, Matthew Gacek, Kody Grim, Jaden Hartman, Levi Howard, Danielle Jennings, Lenzy Metcalf, Grant Murin, Hayden Pennington, Kylee Robinson, Ariana Shaffer, Channon Shelton, Cohen Stout, Emma Switalski, and Krista Wilson.
Honors: Alyvia Greene, Nicholas Grim, and Ryan Sweeney.
Grade 8
Highest honors: Dominick D’Amico, Emil Enoff, Hannah Knutsen, and Alexis Perry.
High honors: Marissa Adams, Trenton Brown, Cydney Cagle, Devan Clark, Katie Eitner, Roger Gradek, Kennedy Klink, Braden McIntire, Makenzie Moats, Aliza Pecjak, and Aubrey Sanderson.
Honors: Bianna Ashton, Zachary Brewer, Alexzanderia Courtwright, Morgan Franks, Evan Griffin, Brenna Knox, Braden Nicklow, Jasmine Rockwell, Felicia Ross, Andrew Vanata, Noah Wilson, and Merrill Young-Lacich.
Grade 7
Highest honors: Isabella Garnek, Zachary Gyorko, Bailey Rafferty, and John Vanata.
High honors: Danyelle Davidson, Elijah Demoss, Sarah Dewitt, Cody Downs, Brock Evans, Daniel Fox, Kylee Hawk, Joshua Howard, Kaelynn Hughes, Garett Kime, Caleb Landers, Maura Margita, Hailie Pattison, Parker Ponzoo, Kylee Richie, Tyler Salosky, Marley Seward, and Renee Sweeney.
Honors: Alexis Coger, Zander Hall, Timothy Mayle, Tarissa Orndoff-Jenkins, Chloe Rhome, Heidi Rhome, Tyler Shook, Lucas Stevenson, and Spencer Yeager.
