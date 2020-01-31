The following elementary school students of the Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District were named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 6
Highest honors: Gabriel Barlow, Rianna Culp, Jayna Nieves, Jessica Pepe, Stanton Smith
High honors: Emma Holliday, Logan Patterson
Honors: Shiloh Bonnell, Christopher Myers, Ryder Sparklin, Alyssa Stimmell, Eric Thorpe, Rylee Woodmancy
Grade 5
Highest honors: Zoe Bonnell, Rhylan Rugg, Pyper Sparklin
High honors: Hunter Beitzel, Malana Schartiger, Eirean Walker, Elyjah Walker
Honors: Santanna Bittner, Maya Czap, Carson Jarvis, Alex McClintock, Kylie Nace, Caleb Spano, Chase Tressler
Grade 4
Highest honors: Lee Bowers, Kaylen Burnsworth, Aidan Hair, Ellie King, Kaitlynn Rugg, Lawson Smith, Shelby VanSickle
High honors: Kahlan Martin Showalter, Bowen Rugg, Cole Rugg, Corban Stimmell, Laurel Vogel
Honors: Maxwell Craft, Elijah Griffith, Lucas Hoover, Autumn McClintock, Kali Penrod, Izaiah Shipley, Deanna Thorpe
Grade 3
Highest honors: Ty Casteel, Kallie McClintock, Kylie Nichols, Preston Perez, Emma Wass
High honors: Mason Murphy, Brody Tressler, Brayden Villarreal
Honors: Xander Johnston
