The following middle and senior high school students of the Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District were named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:

Grade 12

Highest honors: Andrew Cameron, Bryar Mitchell, Katelyn Pepe, Sophia Spittal, Gavin Stimmell, Peydon Younkin

High honors: Meredith Briskey, Mackenzie Collins, Amber Joher, Gracey Johnson, Autumn Miller, Andrew Reckner, Makenna Shroyer, Brennon Wolfe

Honors: Mason Miller, Adam Reckner, Dalton Walker, Andrew Willard

Grade 11

Highest honors: Abbigail Hair, Abby Keefer, Sadie Lewis, Marrissa Schur

High honors: Kaydan Armstrong, Gracie Bisel, Bridget Bittner, Grant Grove, Steven Hoover, Dominic Landman, Peyton Lytle, Abbie Metheney, Aimma Miller, Savannah Miller, Kara Neat

Honors: Tanner Colflesh, Ryan Frazee, Mason Kemp, Malachi Miller, Brendan Nicholas, Blake Nicholson, Ashley Rugg, Andrew Turney

Grade 10

Highest honors: Daniel Conn, Jesse Culp, Morgan Griffith, Seth Merringer

High honors: Payj Hostetler, Mallori McCarty-Cameron, Elle Robinson, Sudaluck Suriyayut

Honors: Casey Beeman, Craig Miller

Grade 9

Highest honors: Abigail Barlow, Kate Grove, Avery Shroyer

High honors: Ava Hair, Logan Lee

Honors: Savannah Hoover

Grade 8

High honors: Emily Conn, Gavin Culp

Honors: Jamison Ives, Craig Jarvis, Brooke Snyder

Grade 7

Highest honors: Luke Bowers, Kya King, Kearstin Younkin, Maleigha Younkin

High honors: Alaina Griffith, Colt Rugg, Shyanne Schur

Honors: Garrett Basinger, Caiden Hosmer, Bryce Nicholson, Zachary Ryan, McKenzie Thorpe, Josey Wilburn

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.