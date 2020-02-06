The following middle and senior high school students of the Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District were named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Andrew Cameron, Bryar Mitchell, Katelyn Pepe, Sophia Spittal, Gavin Stimmell, Peydon Younkin
High honors: Meredith Briskey, Mackenzie Collins, Amber Joher, Gracey Johnson, Autumn Miller, Andrew Reckner, Makenna Shroyer, Brennon Wolfe
Honors: Mason Miller, Adam Reckner, Dalton Walker, Andrew Willard
Grade 11
Highest honors: Abbigail Hair, Abby Keefer, Sadie Lewis, Marrissa Schur
High honors: Kaydan Armstrong, Gracie Bisel, Bridget Bittner, Grant Grove, Steven Hoover, Dominic Landman, Peyton Lytle, Abbie Metheney, Aimma Miller, Savannah Miller, Kara Neat
Honors: Tanner Colflesh, Ryan Frazee, Mason Kemp, Malachi Miller, Brendan Nicholas, Blake Nicholson, Ashley Rugg, Andrew Turney
Grade 10
Highest honors: Daniel Conn, Jesse Culp, Morgan Griffith, Seth Merringer
High honors: Payj Hostetler, Mallori McCarty-Cameron, Elle Robinson, Sudaluck Suriyayut
Honors: Casey Beeman, Craig Miller
Grade 9
Highest honors: Abigail Barlow, Kate Grove, Avery Shroyer
High honors: Ava Hair, Logan Lee
Honors: Savannah Hoover
Grade 8
High honors: Emily Conn, Gavin Culp
Honors: Jamison Ives, Craig Jarvis, Brooke Snyder
Grade 7
Highest honors: Luke Bowers, Kya King, Kearstin Younkin, Maleigha Younkin
High honors: Alaina Griffith, Colt Rugg, Shyanne Schur
Honors: Garrett Basinger, Caiden Hosmer, Bryce Nicholson, Zachary Ryan, McKenzie Thorpe, Josey Wilburn
