The following students from Greene County were named to the dean’s list at California University of Pennsylvania for the Spring 2021 semester.
Carmichaels: Eric Bennett, Abigail Conklin, Jordan Dils, Sarah Donaldson, Mollie Ehrlichman, Alexis Ellsworth, Dillon Fuller, Bailey Machesky, Melanie Markulik, Shelbee McCann, Charlotte Nyland, Jeffrey Pratt, Caitlyn Ricco, Micaela Ricco, Hunter Scott, Jacob Sholtis, Kameron Smith, Jennah Whipkey
Clarksville: Katelyn DeHart, Nathaniel Dehart, Paige Stanko, Alison Tenney
Crucible: Morgen Fraser, Emily Zacoi, Stephen Zacoi
Garards Fort: Makenzie Cree, Prudence Hartley,
Graysville: Rhiannon Campbell
Greensboro: Noah Haines, Dustin Lemley
Jefferson: Luke Bates, Trevor Jamison, Coco Pahanish, Julie Policz, Bo Ricci
Mount Morris: Katherine Fox, Olivia Galarza
Nemacolin: Rebecca Conklin
New Freeport: Jeromy Mackey
Rices Landing: Noah Barno, Jessica Horton, Michael Pochron, Leia Reynolds, Nicole Venick
Spraggs: Jessie Holoka
Waynesburg: Christopher Hechavarria, Brady Hogue, Bree Lewis, Emma Jones, Erin Mccall, Isaac Rizor, MaKayla Russell, Hannah Shriver, Sydney Shultz, Robert Sisler
