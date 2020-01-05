The following is a listing of school lunch menus currently available for the week beginning Jan. 6:
ALBERT GALLATIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, ham & cheese hoagie or chicken nuggets w/ roll, broccoli, milk. Tuesday, pancakes w/ sausage or hamburger or cheeseburger, hash brown potatoes, milk. Wednesday, BBQ pork sandwich or chicken patty sandwich, BBQ baked beans, milk. Thursday, Buffalo chicken dip w/ chips or turkey & cheese hoagie, steamed corn, milk. Friday, beef taco or pepperoni/plain pizza, steamed green beans, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, ham & cheese on pretzel bun or chicken nuggets w/ roll or pizza, broccoli, milk. Tuesday, pancakes w/ sausage & syrup or hamburger or cheeseburger, tater tots, milk. Wednesday, BBQ pork sandwich or chicken patty sandwich or pizza, BBQ baked beans, milk. Thursday, Buffalo chicken dip w/ nachos or turkey & cheese hoagie or spicy chicken sandwich, steamed corn, milk. Friday, beef tacos w/ roll or pepperoni/plain pizza, steamed green beans, milk. Fresh veggies and fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, turkey & cheese on pretzel bun or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, broccoli, milk. Tuesday, pancakes w/ sausage or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, tater tots, milk. Wednesday, BBQ pork sandwich or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, BBQ baked beans, milk. Thursday, Buffalo chicken dip w/ nachos or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, steamed corn, milk. Friday, loaded baked potato w/ broccoli & cheese or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, steamed green beans, milk. Fresh veggies and fresh/canned fruit available daily. Alternate daily choices may include chicken patty sandwich, hamburger or cheeseburger, fresh salads, pizza, cold cut hoagies, spicy chicken patty sandwich.
BELLE VERNON AREA SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
BROWNSVILLE AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, French toast sticks, sausage, hash brown, honeydew, milk. Tuesday, cheeseburger, peas & carrots, orange wedges, milk. Wednesday, ham & cheese wrap, steamed corn, cucumbers, milk. Thursday, General Tso’s chicken, rice, broccoli, pineapple, fortune cookie, milk. Friday, sloppy Joe sandwich, steamed peas, milk. Fresh fruit & veggie bar also available daily. Other daily options include peanut butter and jelly sandwich w/ string cheese & crackers, yogurt w/ string cheese & crackers.
BROWNSVILLE AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, hot dogs & sauerkraut w/ cheesy broccoli soup, green beans. Tuesday, honey BBQ chicken smackers & bread stick, glazed carrots, pudding cup. Wednesday, walking tacos, corn, refried beans. Thursday, Italian hoagie & Buffalo chicken soup, broccoli. Friday, creamed chicken & biscuit, peas, mashed potatoes. Other daily options include cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, pizza, chef salad w/ crackers.
CALIFORNIA AREA ELEMENTARY & MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll or cheeseburger, mashed potatoes, corn, peach cup. Tuesday, Bosco sticks w/ marinara sauce or nachos w/ meat & cheese, cheesy au gratin potatoes, green beans, pear cup. Wednesday, oven-baked chicken wings w/ roll or chef or chicken salad w/ roll, oven-baked fries, celery sticks w/ ranch, fresh fruit. Thursday, penne pasta w/ meatballs or chicken nuggets w/ roll, garlic bread stick, steamed broccoli, wedding soup, applesauce. Friday, pizza or yogurt picnic lunch, tater tots, fresh veggie cup, mixed fruit cup.
CALIFORNIA AREA HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll or nachos & taco meat, mashed potatoes, corn, peach cup. Tuesday, Bosco sticks w/ marinara sauce or nachos & taco meat, cheesy au gratin potatoes, green beans, pear cup. Wednesday, ham & cheese on pretzel bun w/ lettuce, tomato & pickle or sweet & sour chicken, oven-baked fries, celery sticks w/ ranch, fresh fruit. Thursday, lasagna pasta cheese bake or Sriracha chicken, garlic bread stick, steamed broccoli, wedding, soup, applesauce. Friday, pizza or General Tso’s chicken, tater tots, fresh veggie cup, mixed fruit cup.
CARMICHAELS ELEMENTARY CENTER — Monday, beefy nachos & cheese, super salad, refried beans, baked tater tots, cucumber chips, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce, fresh fruit. Tuesday, hamburger or cheeseburger, super salad, curly fries, steamed sweet peas, cucumber chips, baby carrots, juice. Wednesday, Bosco cheese sticks w/ marinara, Caesar salad, steamed green beans, baby carrots & celery, diced pears, fruit. Thursday, chicken or beef soft taco, super salad, refried beans, baked tater tots, baby carrots, juices. Friday, plain or pepperoni pizza, Caesar salad, broccoli, celery sticks, cinnamon apple slices, fresh fruit. Daily options include popcorn chicken salad w/ rolls or turkey & cheese wrap.
CARMICHAELS AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, General Tso’s chicken w/ rice, steamed broccoli, chicken ranch wrap, cobb salad, cheddar cheese-stuffed pretzel stick. Tuesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, steamed sweet corn, fruit & yogurt power up, Southwest chicken salad, cheesy garlic flatbread, chicken noodle soup. Wednesday, breakfast burrito or French toast sticks w/ sausage links, tater tots, fruit & yogurt power up, Southwest chicken salad, breakfast pizza, chicken noodle soup. Thursday, Bosco cheese sticks w/ marinara, steamed green beans, Caesar salad, chicken bacon ranch wrap, turkey club salad, Italian hoagie, chicken noodle soup. Friday, Mexi grande bar, tater tots, refried beans, chicken bacon ranch wrap, turkey club salad, chicken breast BLT on ciabatta.
CENTRAL GREENE SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
CHARLEROI AREA SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
CHESTNUT RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
CONNELLSVILLE AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, white pizza, side spaghetti, small salad, orange wedges, milk. Tuesday, chicken & gravy, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, roll, peaches, milk. Wednesday, rotini w/ meat sauce, steamed green peas, roll, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, tacos w/ lettuce & tomato, black beans, tater tots, pineapple tidbits, dessert, milk. Friday, personal pan pizza or hot ham & cheese sandwich, steamed green beans, pears, milk.
FRAZIER ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, grilled cheese, tomato soup, pears, milk. Tuesday, beef soft tacos, honey-glazed carrots, peaches, milk. Wednesday, pepperoni pinwheels, mixed veggies, pineapple tidbits, milk. Thursday, BBQ pulled pork, steamed green beans, apple, milk. Friday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread, steamed corn, applesauce, milk. Elementary School weekly choices include chicken patty sandwich, hot ham & cheese on bun or Salad Bar (Thursday). Middle School weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger, breaded chicken sandwich, BBQ ribs on bun, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
FRAZIER HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, cheesy/gravy fries, pears, milk. Tuesday, beef soft tacos, honey glazed carrots, peaches, milk. Wednesday, BBQ pulled pork, steamed green beans, pineapple tidbits, milk. Thursday, chili w/ rolls, mixed veggies, apple, milk. Friday, pepperoni pinwheels, steamed corn, applesauce, milk. Weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger or cheeseburger, breaded chicken patty sandwich, BBQ rib sandwich, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, chicken nuggets w/ roll or cheeseburger, steamed green beans, milk. Tuesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll or chicken patty on bun, milk. Wednesday, soft taco or hot dog, steamed broccoli, milk. Thursday, chicken & cheese quesadilla or grilled chicken patty on bun, oven-baked tater tots, milk. Friday, cheese pizza or corn dog on stick, steamed corn, milk. Mini fruit & veggie bar available daily.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken nuggets w/ roll or cheeseburger, steamed green beans, milk. Tuesday, chili in bread bowl or hot dog, oven-baked tater tots, milk. Wednesday, oven-baked BBQ chicken or pizza or crispy chicken sandwich, Western baked beans, oven-baked potatoes, milk. Thursday, oven fries w/ chili & cheese or mini corn dog nuggets, steamed broccoli, milk. Friday, cheese pizza or crispy chicken strips, fries, milk. Fresh fruit & veggie bar available daily.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
MONESSEN CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread or crispy chicken patty sandwich, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, Mandarin oranges. Tuesday, French toast sticks & sausage or corn dog nuggets, tater tots, apple juice. Wednesday, hot Sicilian melt or baked Italian dunkers, vegetarian beans, broccoli salad, sliced peaches. Thursday, Italian hoagie or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, steamed broccoli, honey crisp apple. Friday, Buffalo chicken dipper w/ bread or pizza, carrot coins, diced pears.
MONESSEN CITY SECONDARY SCHOOLS – Monday, cheesesteak hoagie or beef or chicken burrito bowl, oven-baked fries, gold delicious apple. Tuesday, ham & cheese Stromboli, pork & beans, diced peaches. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits. Thursday, chicken stir fry, steamed carrots, citrus orange. Friday, BBQ pulled pork on bun or Oriental bar, seasoned green beans, diced pears.
RINGGOLD ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, breaded chicken sandwich or meatball hoagie w/ mozzarella cheese, baby carrots, green beans, crispy chicken salad entrée, diced peaches, fruit juice. Tuesday, taco in a bag or cheeseburger or pizza kit, sweet corn, pinto beans, applesauce, sliced cucumbers. Wednesday, General Tso’s popcorn chicken or pepperoni pizza, brown rice, steamed broccoli, Mandarin oranges, mixed greens salad or crispy chicken salad entrée. Thursday, BBQ pork rib or mini corn dogs or pizza kit, fries, diced pears, celery sticks, slushy cup. Friday, grilled cheese or cheese pizza, tomato soup, grape tomatoes, crispy chicken entrée salad, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice.
RINGGOLD MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, macaroni Milanese w/ garlic bread stick or French bread pizza, green beans. Tuesday, regular or spicy boneless wings w/ roll, glazed carrots. Wednesday, General Tso’s popcorn chicken w/ brown rice or Asian noodles, steamed broccoli. Thursday, chicken or beef walking taco w/ Spanish rice, corn, black beans & salsa. Friday, waffles & sausage w/ hash browns & spiced apples. Other daily options include hamburger, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, pizza, mixed greens salad.
RINGGOLD HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, macaroni Milanese w/ garlic bread stick or Italian dunkers w/ marinara, green beans. Tuesday, regular or spicy boneless wings w/ roll, fries. Wednesday, General Tso’s popcorn chicken or Kung Pao chicken, brown rice or Asian noodles, steamed broccoli. Thursday, chicken or beef nachos or carnitas enchiladas, sweet corn. Friday, French toast w/ sausage w/ hash browns & spiced apples. Other daily options include hamburger, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, pizza.
SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT – No menu listed.
SOUTHMORELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, chicken sticks w/ roll or pizza munchable, fries, cucumber & tomato cup, apple juice or Mandarin oranges. Tuesday, walking taco or pizza munchable, refried beans, shredded lettuce & tomato cup, orange wedges or diced peaches. Wednesday, mini pancakes w/ syrup & sausage or pizza munchable, potatoes, vegetable juice, strawberry or fruit cup. Thursday, pasta w/ meat sauce & garlic bread stick or pizza munchable, peas & carrots, garden salad, banana or applesauce. Friday, pizza, steamed broccoli, baby carrots, apple wedges or Cook’s Choice.
SOUTHMORELAND MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ gravy, mashed potatoes, roll. Tuesday, walking taco w/ toppings bar, refried beans, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheese & salsa, churro stick. Wednesday, chicken snack wrap, potato. Thursday, pierogies w/ caramelized onions, sweet carrot coins. Friday, chicken tenders w/ alfredo pasta, seasoned broccoli.
SOUTHMORELAND HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, breaded mini ravioli & cheese sticks w/ dipping sauce, green beans. Tuesday, walking taco w/ toppings bar, Churro stick. Wednesday, chicken snack wraps, oven fries. Thursday, chicken alfredo, garlic bread stick, seasoned green beans. Friday, steak gyro in pita w/ toppings.
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, roll, carrots & ranch, apple slices, milk. Tuesday, hamburger, fries, fresh pepper strips & ranch dressing, chilled peaches, milk. Wednesday, ham & cheese hoagie, fries, cucumber & chickpea salad, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, macaroni & cheese, bread sticks, side salad, diced carrots, pears, milk. Friday, cheese pizza, green beans, celery sticks & WOW butter, applesauce cups, milk.
TURKEYFOOT VALLEY AREA SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
UNIONTOWN AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl, roll, mashed potatoes, corn, carrots w/dip, apples, milk. Tuesday, hamburger, sidewinder fries, peppers w/dip, peaches, milk. Wednesday, sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli, cucumber and chickpea salad, garlic toast, mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, macaroni and cheese, garlic bread stick, carrots, romaine salad, pears, milk. Friday, pizza, green beans, celery, apple sauce, milk.
UNIONTOWN AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl, roll, mashed potatoes, corn, fresh fruit, vegetable bar, milk. Tuesday, hot dog bar w/chili sauce and cheese, sidewinder fries, fruit, vegetable bar, milk. Wednesday, sweet and sour pork, rice, garlic toast, broccoli, fruit, mandarin oranges, cucumber and chickpea salad, milk. Thursday, macaroni and cheese, garlic bread stick, carrots, fruit, salad, milk. Friday, pizza or chicken fajitas, green beans, fruit, applesauce, vegetable bar, milk.
UNIONTOWN AREA HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl, roll, mashed potatoes, corn, fresh fruit, fruit and vegetable bar, milk. Tuesday, build a burger bar, sidewinder fries, fruit and vegetable bar, milk. Wednesday, sweet and sour pork, roll, rice, broccoli, fruit and vegetable bar, milk. Thursday, macaroni and cheese, garlic bread stick, salad, carrots, fruit and vegetable bar, milk. Friday, chicken fajita, refried beans, fruit and vegetable bar, milk.
