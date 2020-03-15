The following is a listing of school lunch menus currently available for the week beginning March 16:
ALBERT GALLATIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, ham & cheese on pretzel bun or chicken nuggets & roll, broccoli, milk. Tuesday, mini corn dogs or hamburger or cheeseburger, steamed peas, milk. Wednesday, creamed chicken over biscuit or chicken patty sandwich, mashed potatoes, milk. Thursday, steak & cheese hoagie or ham & cheese hoagie, broccoli, milk. Friday, Bosco cheese sticks w/ sauce or pizza, steamed California veggies, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, Buffalo chicken pizza or chicken nuggets & roll or pizza, baked fries, milk. Tuesday, baked chicken tenders w/ roll or hamburger or cheeseburger, garden salad w/ chic peas, milk. Wednesday, creamed chicken over biscuit or chicken patty sandwich or pizza, steamed carrots, whipped potatoes, milk. Thursday, corn dog or ham & cheese hoagie or spicy chicken sandwich, steamed green beans, milk. Friday, stuffed Bosco sticks w/ Marinara or pizza, tossed salad w/ Italian dressing, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, Buffalo chicken pizza or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, coleslaw, fries, milk. Tuesday, breaded chicken tenders w/ roll or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, garden salad w/ chic peas, milk. Wednesday, creamed chicken over biscuit or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, whipped potatoes, steamed carrots, milk. Thursday, corn dog or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, steamed green beans, milk. Friday, stuffed Bosco sticks w/ marinara or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, tossed salad w/ Italian dressing, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
BELLE VERNON AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, Italian hoagie, chips, broccoli & cheese, fruit, milk. Tuesday, sausage patty w/ French toast sticks & hash browns (Elementary & Middle Schools), toasted cheese sandwich w/ tomato soup and mixed veggies (High School), sliced pears, milk. Wednesday, spaghetti w/ meat sauce, bread stick, spinach salad, green beans, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza, tossed salad, carrots & dip, fruit, milk.
BROWNSVILLE AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, pizza munchable, baby carrots & dip, milk. Tuesday, macaroni & cheese, green beans, green gelatin dessert w/ topping, kiwi, milk. Wednesday, hot dog, baked beans, cucumbers, milk. Thursday, chicken tenders & roll, mashed potatoes & gravy, strawberries, milk. Friday, personal pan pizza, mixed veggies, milk. Fresh fruit & veggie bar available daily. Other daily options include peanut butter & jelly sandwich w/ string cheese & crackers, yogurt w/ string cheese & crackers.
BROWNSVILLE AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, General Tso’s chicken, vegetable fried rice, fortune cookie, Oriental veggies. Tuesday, chicken bacon cheddar ranch sandwich w/ Irish potato soup, corn. Wednesday, hot sausage hoagie, broccoli. Thursday, sloppy joe on bun, mixed veggies. Friday, macaroni & cheese, fish sandwich, peas & carrots. Other daily options include cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, pizza, chef salad w/ crackers.
CALIFORNIA AREA SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
CARMICHAELS AREA ELEMENTARY CENTER — Monday, soft pretzel w/ cheese stick & yogurt, baby carrots & dip, crispy treat, juices. Tuesday, chicken nuggets w/ roll, super salad, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, steamed sweet corn, baby carrots & celery, fruit. Wednesday, General Tso’s chicken or popcorn chicken w/ rice, super salad, steamed broccoli, cucumber chips, baby carrots, peaches, fruit. Thursday, beefy nachos & cheese, super salad, refried beans, baked tater tots, baby carrots & dip, juices. Friday, plain or pepperoni pizza, Caesar salad, broccoli, cucumber chips, pears, fruit, chocolate chip cookie. Other daily options include peppi salad w/ rolls or chicken cheddar ranch wrap.
CARMICHAELS AREA MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken tender w/ Dutch waffle, potatoes, mixed veggies, Italian flatbread, Southwest chicken salad, cheesy garlic flatbread. Tuesday, chicken fajita bar, roasted corn & black beans, fries, churro, turkey & cheese sub, Southwest chicken salad, breaded mozzarella cheese stick w/ marinara, broccoli cheese soup. Wednesday, General Tso’s chicken w/ rice, steamed broccoli, fortune cookie, chicken ranch wrap, cobb salad, pizza burger, broccoli cheese soup. Thursday, walking taco, refried beans, tater tots, Italian flatbread, cobb salad, toasted turkey bacon sub, broccoli cheese soup. Friday, three-cheese cavatappi w/ bread stick, fish sandwich, steamed peas & carrots, Caesar salad, chicken ranch wrap, cobb salad, tuna melt.
CENTRAL GREENE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, BBQ pork sandwich or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, mashed potatoes w/ gravy. Tuesday, grilled hot dog or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli. Wednesday, turkey & cheese munchable or cheeseburger, seasoned green beans. Thursday, French toast sticks & sausage or crispy chicken patty sandwich, tater tots. Friday, lasagna roll-ups w/ bread or cheese pizza, garden salad.
CENTRAL GREENE MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans. Tuesday, beef & cheese nachos, corn. Wednesday, crispy Buffalo chicken wrap, steamed carrots. Thursday, hot Sicilian melt, steamed broccoli. Friday, pierogies w/ bread, seasoned green beans.
CENTRAL GREENE HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, beef & cheese nachos, corn. Tuesday, BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw. Wednesday, cheeseburger pinwheel, steamed carrots. Thursday, chipotle chicken flat bread, steamed broccoli. Friday, Italian dunkers, seasoned green beans.
CHARLEROI AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, popcorn chicken w/ roll, seasoned green beans, peaches. Tuesday, beef & cheese nachos w/ bread, refried beans, pineapple tidbits, green gelatin dessert. Wednesday, French toast sticks & sausage, tater tots, pears. Thursday, pepperoni roll (Elementary School), crispy Buffalo chicken wrap (Secondary Schoosl), salad, fruit. Friday, crispy fish sandwich (Elementary School), fish taco or crispy fish sandwich (Secondary Schools), steamed carrots, Mandarin oranges.
CHESTNUT RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ELEMENTARY AND HIGH SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken and waffles, hash brown rounds, grape tomatoes, oranges, milk. Tuesday, pizza lunch. Wednesday, lasagna w/meat sauce, garlic toast, salad, peas, banana, mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, chili con carne, corn bread, broccoli w/ranch, pears, apples, milk. Friday, pizza lunch.
CONNELLSVILLE AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, hamburger or hot dog, baked beans, tater tots, fruit, milk. Tuesday, chicken strips, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, steamed corn, roll, mixed fruit cup, milk. Wednesday, Manager’s Choice. Thursday, deli sandwich, chicken noodle soup, lettuce & tomato, shrerbet cup, Mandarin oranges, milk. Friday, fish sandwich, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Mandarin oranges, milk.
FRAZIER ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, pancakes w/ sausage patties, potatoes, applesauce, milk. Tuesday, beef nachos w/ bread, steamed broccoli, peaches, milk, gelatin dessert. Wednesday, Buffalo chicken roll, steamed green beans, pineapple tidbits, milk. Thursday, sloppy joe on bun, mixed veggies, apple, milk. Friday, pierogie lasagna, honey glazed carrots, pears, milk. Elementary School weekly choices include chicken patty on bun, hot ham & cheese on bun, Salad Bar (Thursday). Middle School weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger, breaded chicken sandwich, BBQ ribs on bun, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
FRAZIER HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, hot ham & cheese on bun, fries, applesauce, milk. Tuesday, beef nachos w/ bread, steamed broccoli, peaches, milk, gelatin dessert. Wednesday, Buffalo chicken roll, steamed green beans, pineapple tidbits, milk. Thursday, chipotle chicken flatbread, mixed veggies, apple, milk. Friday, pierogie lasagna, honey glazed carrots, pears, milk. Weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, hot ham & cheese on bun, hamburger or cheeseburger, breaded chicken patty sandwich, BBQ rib sandwich, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, orange chicken, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, milk. Tuesday, roast turkey & gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple, milk. Wednesday, fish sticks, tater tots, milk. Thursday, nacho grande, Mexican fiesta rice, buttered corn, diced pears, milk. Friday, pizza, Romaine salad, fruit, milk. Fresh fruit & veggies available daily.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, bacon cheeseburger, macaroni & cheese, roll, steamed corn, apple slices, juice, milk. Tuesday, shepherd’s pice w/ roll, green beans, milk. Wednesday, General Tso’s chicken, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, milk. Thursday, super pretzel w/ popcorn chicken, cheese sauce, fresh veggies, frozen treat, juice, milk. Friday, nacho grande, refried beans, steamed corn, apple slices, milk.
MONESSEN CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – Monday, cheeseburger or crispy chicken patty sandwich, potatoes, orange. Tuesday, beef & cheese walking nachos or corn dog nuggets, steamed carrots, fruit cocktail. Wednesday, bird’s nest or beef & cheese nachos, broccoli, sliced peaches. Thursday, stir fry chicken & veggies w/ bread or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, mixed veggies, apple. Friday, macaroni & cheese w/ roll or pizza, green beans, diced pears.
MONESSEN CITY SECONDARY SCHOOLS – Monday, sloppy joe on bun or beef/chicken burrito bowl, apple. Tuesday, BBQ pulled pork on bun, pork & beans, diced pears. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ mashed potatoes, corn & bread, pineapple tidbits. Thursday, walking taco w/ beef, cheese & rice, blended mixed veggies, Mandarin oranges. Friday, pierogies w/ bread or Oriental bar, diced pears, seasoned green beans.
RINGGOLD ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, Italian dunkers w/ marinara or meatball hoagie w/ mozzarella cheese, steamed broccoli, baby carrots, diced peaches, crispy chicken salad entrée, fruit juice. Tuesday, beefy nachos or cheeseburger, green beans, pineapple tidbits, mixed greens salad, pizza kit, shamrock cookie. Wednesday, Ram bowl w/ roll or pepperoni pizza, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, applesauce, sliced cucumbers, crispy chicken entrée salad, fruit juice. Thursday, French toast sticks w/ sausage or corn dog, hash browns, grape tomatoes, pizza kit, slushy cup. Friday, No School.
RINGGOLD MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, Italian pasta bar, green beans, garlic bread stick. Tuesday, Ram bowl w/ roll. Wednesday, spicy or regular chicken twisters, fries. Thursday, chicken or beef nachos or cheese quesadilla w/ broccoli. Friday, No School. Other daily options include hamburger, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, cheese or pepperoni pizza, mixed greens salad.
RINGGOLD HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, ramen noodle bar. Tuesday, Ram bowl w/ roll. Wednesday, spicy or regular boneless wings w/ roll, fries. Thursday, chicken or beef burrito bowl, black beans, sweet corn. Friday, No School. Other daily options include hamburger, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, cheese or pepperoni pizza, mixed greens salad.
SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT – No menu listed.
SOUTHMORELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, popcorn chicken smackers w/ roll or cheese crackers, veggies & fruits, lime dessert. Wednesday, cheesy baked ziti w/ bread stick or cheese crackers, sweet glazed carrots, roasted garbanzo beans, apple wedges or assorted fruit. Thursday, French toast sticks & sausage or cheese crackers, potato pancakes, cherry juice, strawberry cup or diced peaches. Friday, max sticks w/ marinara sauce or cheese crackers, seasoned broccoli, salad, banana or applesauce cup.
SOUTHMORELAND MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, chicken nachos w/ cheese sauce, refried beans, salsa & toppings bar. Wednesday, General Tso’s chicken over rice, Oriental veggies, dragon juice, egg roll. Thursday, turkey & gravy over buttermilk biscuit, whipped potatoes w/ gravy, corn & peas. Friday, breaded ravioli & cheese sticks w/ sauce, broccoli.
SOUTHMORELAND HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, chicken breast sliders w/ lettuce, tomato & pickle, oven fries. Wednesday, General Tso’s chicken over rice, Oriental veggies, dragon juice, egg roll. Thursday, turkey & gravy over buttermilk biscuit, whipped potatoes w/ gravy, peas & carrots. Friday, macaroni & cheese w/ optional BBQ shredded pork, onion rings.
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL — Monday, chicken & waffles, hash browns, grape tomatoes, orange, fruit juice, milk. Tuesday, Salisbury steak w/ roll, scalloped potates, celery sticks w/ WOW butter, apple, chilled peaches, cookie, milk. Wednesday, lasagna w/ meat sauce & garlic toast, sweet peas, side salad, banana, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, chli con carne, broccoli w/ ranch, chilled pears, apple slices, milk.
TURKEYFOOT VALLEY AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, soft taco w/ lettuce & tomato, refried beans, salsa, apple. Tuesday, breakfast pizza (K-12), chicken fajita (6-12), green beans, frozen juice cup or Salad Bar (7-12). Wednesday, chicken nuggets, fries, salad, garlic bread sticks, pears. Thursday, vgetable or cabbage roll soup, turkey & cheese on roll, carrots & celery w/ dip, strawberries or Salad Bar (7-12). Friday, sloppy joe, baked potato, pineapple & grapes.
UNIONTOWN AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, breakfast chicken & waffles or yogurt munchable, hash browns, grape tomatoes, fruit juice, oranges, milk. Tuesday, Salisbury steak & roll or chicken patty on bun, scalloped potatoes, celery w/ WOW butter, canned peaches, apples, cookie, milk. Wednesday, lasagna & meat sauce w/ garlic toast or chicken nuggets w/ garlic toast, side Romaine salad, sweet peas, Mandarin oranges, banana, milk. Thursday, chili mac w/ bread stick or chef salad, broccoli & ranch to dip, canned pears, apple slices, milk. Friday, cheese pizza or fish sandwich (Elementary School), pepperoni rolls & marinara sauce up or fish sandwich (Middle School) or vegetable & cheddar frittata (High School), seasoned broccoli, cucumber slices, canned applesauce, pear, milk.
WEST GREENE SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.