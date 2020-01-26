The following is a listing of school lunch menus currently available for the week beginning Jan. 27:
ALBERT GALLATIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, Manager’s Choice or chicken nuggets & roll, seasoned fries, milk. Tuesday, hot dog or hamburger or cheeseburger, steamed carrots, milk. Wednesday, meatloaf or chicken patty sandwich, steamed corn, whipped potatoes, milk. Thursday, ravioli w/ sauce or turkey & cheese hoagie, tossed salad w/ dressing, milk. Friday, chili or pepperoni/plain pizza, cornbread, steamed green beans, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, Manager’s Choice or chicken nuggets w/ roll or pizza, seasoned fries, milk. Tuesday, chicken parmensan sandwich or hamburger or cheeseburger, steamed peas, milk. Wednesday, meatloaf w/ roll or chicken patty sandwich or pizza, mashed potatoes, steamed green beans, milk. Thursday, ravioli w/ sauce or turkey & cheese hoagie or spicy chicken sandwich, bread stick, tossed salad w/ dressing, milk. Friday, chili w/ cornbread or pepproni/plain pizza, steamed corn, milk. Fresh veggies and fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, Manager’s Choice, seasoned fries, milk. Tuesday, chicken nuggets w/ roll, steamed peas milk. Wednesday, meatloaf w/ roll, mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, milk. Thursday, jumbo ravioli w/ sauce, tossed salad w/ dressing, bread stick, milk. Friday, chili w/ cornbread, steamed corn, milk. Other daily option is chef salad w/ roll & croutons. Fresh veggies and fresh/canned fruit available daily.
BELLE VERNON AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, mozzarella sticks w/ marinara sauce, tossed salad, crunchy veggies w/ dip, assorted fruit, milk. Tuesday, pulled pork sandwich, potato wedges, steamed broccoli, assorted fruit, milk. Wednesday, spaghetti w/ meatballs, Texas toast, mixed veggies, assorted fruit, milk. Thursday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, assorted fruit, milk. Friday, pizza burger, tossed salad, assorted fruit, pudding, milk. Available daily: chef salad, peanut butter & jelly sandwich, ham & cheese sandwich, turkey & cheese sandwich, cheese sandwich.
BROWNSVILLE AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, funnel cake, sausage, hash brown, honeydew, milk. Tuesday, macaroni & cheese, mixed veggies, baby carrots, milk. Wednesday, turkey & cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli, grapes, milk. Thursday, chicken & gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, corn, banana, milk. Friday, Italian hoagie, peas & carrots, milk. Fresh fruit & veggie bar available daily. Other daily options include peanut butter & jelly sandwich w/ string cheese & crackers, yogurt w/ string cheese & crackers.
BROWNSVILLE AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken tenders & buttered noodles, buttered carrots. Tuesday, baked Italian hoagie & chicken noodle soup, oven fries. Wednesday, Salisbury steak, roll, mashed potatoes. Thursday, BBQ pulled pork & cheese soft tacos, apple crisp w/ topping. Friday, macaroni & cheese, peas & carrots. Other daily options include cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, pizza, chef salad w/ crackers.
CALIFORNIA AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll or cheeseburger, mashed potatoes, corn, strawberry fruit cup. Tuesday, hot Italian hoagie or nachos w/ meat & cheese, baked beans, BBQ fries, baby carrots w/ ranch, banana. Wednesday, potato & cheese or chef or chicken salad w/ roll, pierogies w/ roll, fish sticks, tater tots, green beans, fruit juice cup. Thursday, grilled cheese on Texas toast or chicken nuggets w/ roll, tomato soup, oven-baked fries, sweet peas, applesauce. Friday, pizza or yogurt picnic lunch, sweet potato fries, side salad, pineapple tidbits.
CARMICHAELS ELEMENTARY CENTER — Monday, hamburger or cheeseburger, ham, turkey & cheese sub, chef salad w/ rolls, super salad, sweet potato fries, steamed greenbeans, baby carrots & celery, peaches, fresh fruit. Tuesday, walking taco, chef salad w/ rolls, ham, turkey & cheese sub, super salad, refried beans, baked fries, baby carrots & celery, assorted juices. Wednesday, oven-fried chicken leg w/ roll, chef salad w/ rolls, ham, turkey & cheese sub, super salad, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, mixed veggies, cucumber chips, fresh or mixed fruit. Thursday, breakfast burrito, French toast sticks w/ sausage links, chef salad w/ rolls, ham, turkey & cheese sub, super salad, baked tator tots, strawberries, assorted juices. Friday, plain or pepperoni pizza, chef salad w/ rolls, ham, turkey & cheese sub, Caesar salad, broccoli, baby carrots & celery, diced peaches, fresh fruit.
CARMICHAELS AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, boneless wings w/ sauces & soft pretzel bites, baked fries, celery & carrots, turkey & cheese wrap, chef salad, meatball hoagie. Tuesday, foot long w/wo chili, cheese & toppings, fries, baked beans, coleslaw, turkey & cheese wrap, chef salad, breaded mozzarella cheese sticks w/ marinara, chicken noodle soup. Wednesday, chicken & biscut w/ mashed potatoes & gravy, steamed sweet corn, Italian wrap, chicken Caesar salad, cheddar cheese-stuffed pretzel sticks, chicken noodle soup. Thursday, Italian hoagie dip w/ chips or soft pretzel w/ queso, baked fries, Italian wrap, chicken Caesar salad, bacon cheeseburger, chicken noodle soup. Friday, three-cheese cavatappi w/ bread stick, meatball hoagie, steamed peas & carrots, Caesar salad, turkey & cheese wrap, chef salad, hot Italian hoagie.
CENTRAL GREENE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, Salisbury steak over egg noodles or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, seasoned green beans. Tuesday, chicken cheesesteak wrap or pepperoni pizza, steamed carrot coins. Wednesday, walking taco & bread or cheeseburger, corn. Thursday, turkey & cheese munchable w/ crackers or crispy chicken patty sandwich, blended mixed veggies. Friday, BBQ grilled chicken sandwich or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli.
CENTRAL GREENE MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, walking taco & bread, corn. Tuesday, crispy chicken & cheese wrap, scalloped potatoes. Wednesday, Fiestada pizza, steamed carrots. Thursday, General Tso’s chicken bowl, steamed broccocli. Friday, Buffalo chicken dipper w/ chips, sweet peas.
CENTRAL GREENE HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, walking taco w/ chips & bread, corn. Tuesday, BBQ pork flat bread, scalloped potatoes. Wednesday, baked rigatoni w/ bread stick, seasoned green beans. Thursday, General Tso’s chicken bowl, steamed broccoli. Friday, Buffalo chicken dipper w/ chips, blended mixed veggies.
CHARLEROI AREA SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
CHESTNUT RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, General Tso’s chicken, brown rice, broccoli, roll, mixed fruit, milk. Tuesday, pizza lunch, milk. Wednesday, fish sticks, penne alfredo, salad, peas, mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, hot Italian hoagie, fries, broccoli w/dip, pears, milk. Friday, pizza lunch.
CONNELLSVILLE AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, cheesy bread sticks, side of pasta, small salad, diced pears, milk. Tuesday, chicken tenders, whipped potatoes w/ gravy, steamed broccoli, roll, sliced peaches, milk. Wednesday, stuffed shells, steamed green peas, roll, mixed fruit cup, milk. Thursday, nacho grande, steamed corn, salsa, pinto beans, orange wedges, milk. Friday, pizza w/wo pepperoni, fries, steamed mixed veggies, Mandarin oranges, milk.
FRAZIER ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, cheeseburger, steamed green beans, Mandarin oranges, milk. Tuesday, beef nachos w/ cheese sauce, mixed veggies, pears, milk. Wednesday, BBQ rib sandwich, steamed corn, peaches, milk. Thursday, lasagna rollups w/ garlic bread stick, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit, milk. Friday, Italian dunkers, honey glazed carrots, apple, milk. Elementary School weekly choices include chicken nugget w/ bread, pizza or Salad Bar (Thursday). Middle School weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger, breaded chicken sandwich, BBQ ribs on bun, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
FRAZIER HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, pizza pasta bake, steamed green beans, Mandarin oranges, milk. Tuesday, beef nachos w/ cheese sauce, mixed veggies, pears, milk. Wednesday, BBQ rib sandwich, steamed corn, pineapple, milk. Thursday, sweet & spicy BBQ chicken bowl, steamed corn, mixed fruit, milk. Friday, Italian dunkers, honey glazed carrots, apple, milk. Weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger or cheeseburger, breaded chicken patty sandwich, BBQ rib sandwich, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC SCHOOLS — Monday, pizza, pasta salad, applesauce. Tuesday, beef soft taco, Spanish rice, corn, cookie. Wednesday, pepperoni roll w/ marinara, fries, peas, cake. Thursday, chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, corn, gelatin dessert. Friday, pierogies, green beans, roll, pudding.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken strips w/ roll, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, milk. Tuesday, pasta rontini & meatballs, steamed corn, milk. Wednesday, macaroni & cheese w/ bread stick, steamed green beans, milk. Thursday, cheesy Italian dunkers w/ dipping sauce, steamed broccoli, milk. Friday, pizza, steamed veggies, milk. Mini fruit & veggie bar available daily.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, fish sticks, tater tots, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Tuesday, roasted pork & gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple, milk. Wednesday, chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes & gravy, buttery corn, roll, diced pears, juice, milk. Thursday, nach grande, Mexican fiesta rice, dice pears, milk. Friday, stuffed crust pizza, Romaine salad, banana, milk.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, hot dogs, tater tots, baked beans, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Tuesday, chicken & waffles, corn, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Wednesday, orange chicken, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Thursday, BBQ chicken quesadilla, salsa, sour cream, tortilla soup, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Friday, nacho grande, refried beans, steamed corn, apple slices, milk.
MONESSEN CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – Monday, hot dog or crispy chicken patty sandwich, oven-baked fries, diced peaches. Tuesday, hot ham & cheese Stromboli or corn dog nuggets, blended mixed veggies, Mandarin oranges. Wednesday, deluxe Philly steak & cheese sub or Italian dunkers, BBQ baked beans, apple. Thursday, pasta & homemade meat sauce w/ bread or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, Romaine side salad, peaches. Friday, walking taco & bread or pizza, honey glazed carrots, mixed fruit.
MONESSEN CITY SECONDARY SCHOOLS – Monday, pasta w/ meat sauce or beef or chicken burrito bowl, mixed veggies, pineapple tidbits. Tuesday, turkey & cheese on pretzel bun, tater tots, diced pears. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread, chicken & gravy over mashed potatoes, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, walking taco w/ rice, sweet peas, apple. Friday, No School.
RINGGOLD ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, breaded chicken sandwich or Bosco cheesy bread sticks w/ marinara, applesauce, green beans, baby carrots, grilled chicken salad, fruit juice. Tuesday, chicken quesadilla w/ salsa or cheeseburger, sweet corn, sliced cucumbers, pizza kit, pineapple tidbits. Wednesday, General Tso’s popcorn chicken or pepperoni pizza, brown rice, steamed broccoli, mixed greens salad, grilled chicken salad, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, BBQ pork rib or mini corn dogs, fries, BBQ baked beans, diced pears, celery sticks, pizza kit, slushy cup. Friday, grilled cheese or cheese pizza, tomato soup, grape tomatoes, glazed carrots, diced peaches, grilled chicken salad, fruit juice.
RINGGOLD MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken parmesan bowl, green beans, garlic bread sticks. Tuesday, French toast sticks, sausage, hash browns. Wednesday, General Tso’s popcorn chicken, brown rice or Asian noodles, steamed broccoli, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, chicken or beef walking taco, Spanish rice, sweet corn, black beans, fresh salsa. Friday, three-cheese calzone w/ marinara or mini corn dogs, glazed carrots. Other daily choices include hamburger, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, cheese or pepperoni pizza, mixed greens salad.
RINGGOLD HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, pasta bar, steamed broccoli, garlic bread stick. Tuesday, Ram bowl w/ roll. Wednesday, General Tso’s popcorn chicken or Kung Pao, brown rice or Asian noodles, mixed veggies. Thursday, beef or chicken nachos or slow-roasted pork enchiladas, sweet corn. Friday, Buffalo chicken dip w/ tortilla chips or mini corn dogs, glazed carrots. Other daily choices include hamburger, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, cheese or pepperoni pizza, mixed greens salad.
SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT – No menu listed.
SOUTHMORELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, chicken nuggets & crackers or Scottie sub, broccoli w/ cheese, punch, craisins/raisens or applesauce. Tuesday, mini corn dogs or Scottie sub, BBQ baked beans, apple or Mandarin oranges. Wednesday, chicken patty sandwich or Scottie sub, potatoes, veggie & pickle cup, apple wedges or frozen fruit treat. Thursday, Special Menu. Friday, cheese-filled Bosco sticks w/ sauce or Scottie sub, veggie cup, fruit.
SOUTHMORELAND SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, popcorn chicken smackers & Dutch waffle w/ dipping sauce, vegetable juice. Tuesday, chicken burrito bowl. Wednesday, grilled cheese sandwich w/ tomato soup. Thursday, pasta w/ meat sauce, garlic bread stick, broccoli. Friday, breaded chicken w/ nachos, Buffalo fries, celery sticks, frozen fruit cup.
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL — Monday, General Tso’s chicken, brown rice, seasoned broccoli, roll, grape tomatoes, mixed fruit, milk. Tuesday, hot dogs, baked beans, pasta salad, watermelon, cookie, milk. Wednesday, crispy fish sticks, side of penne alfredo, Romaine salad, sweet peas, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, hot Italian hoagie, fries, broccoli & ranch, chilled pears, milk. Friday, Philly cheesesteak hoagie, green beans, cauliflower & ranch, applesauce, milk.
TURKEYFOOT VALLEY AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken & gravy over biscuit, peas, coleslaw, applesauce. Tuesday, turkey noodle or wedding soup, ham & cheese on roll, carrots & tomatoes w/ dip, mango juice, mixed berries or Salad Bar (7-12). Wednesday, chicken nuggets, fries, salad, garlic knot, pears. Thursday, stuffed-crust pizza w/ marinara sauce, banana, blueberry crisp or Salad Bar (7-12). Friday, lasagna, steamed carrots, craisins, bread.
UNIONTOWN AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, General Tso’s chicken w/ roll or yogurt munchable, rice, seasoned broccoli, grape tomatoes, mixed fruit, milk. Tuesday, ham BBQ on bun or chicken tenders w/ roll, sweet potato fries, black bean & corn salad, chilled peaches, milk. Wednesday, crispy fish sticks or turkey & cheese deluxe wrap, penne alfredo, Romaine salad, sweet peas, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, hot Italian hoagie or chicken tenders, fries, broccoli & ranch to dip, chilled pears, milk. Friday, taco pizza or Philly cheesesteak hoagie, green beans, cauliflower & ranch to dip, applesauce, milk.
WEST GREENE SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
