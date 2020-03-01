The following is a listing of school lunch menus currently available for the week beginning March 2:
ALBERT GALLATIN ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, meatball hoagie or chicken nuggets w/ roll, broccoli, milk. Tuesday, pancakes w/ sausage or hamburger or cheeseburger, hash brown potatoes, milk. Wednesday, BBQ pork sandwich or chicken patty sandwich or pizza, BBQ baked beans, milk. Thursday, beef taco or chicken wings & bread sticks or ham & cheese hoagie, steamed corn, milk. Friday, fish sticks w/ roll or pepperoni/plain pizza, steamed green beans, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, turkey & cheese on pretzel bun or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, broccoli, milk. Tuesday, pancakes w/ sausage or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, tater tots, milk. Wednesday, BBQ pork sandwich or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, BBQ baked beans, milk. Thursday, chicken wings w/ bread sticks or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, steamed corn, milk. Friday, fish & cheese on bun or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, steamed green beans, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
BROWNSVILLE AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken & roll or Swedish fish, broccoli & cheese sauce, gelatin dessert, strawberry milk. Tuesday, sloppy joe sandwich, steamed peas, pineapple, milk. Wednesday, No School. Thursday, breaded chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes & gravy, strawberries, milk. Friday, cheese pizza, corn, milk. Fresh fruit & vegetable bar available daily. Other daily options include peanut butter & jelly sandwich w/ string cheese & crackers, yogurt w/ string cheese & crackers.
BROWNSVILLE AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, mini corn dogs & roll, peas & carrots. Tuesday, meatball & mozzarella hoagie, fries. Wednesday, No School. Thursday, calzone w/ marinara sauce, corn. Friday, grilled cheese & tomato soup, broccoli. Other daily options include cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, pizza, chef salad w/ crackers.
CENTRAL GREENE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, hot turkey & cheese melt or crispy chicken nuggets & bread, seasoned green beans. Tuesday, Salisbury steak w/ gravy & bread or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes & gravy. Wednesday, crispy chicken patty sandwich or cheeseburger, corn. Thursday, No School. Friday, No School.
CENTRAL GREENE MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, General Tso’s chicken bowl, steamed broccoli. Tuesday, corn dog nuggets, seasoned green beans. Wednesday, Salisbury steak w/ gravy & bread, mashed potatoes & gravy. Thursday, No School. Friday, No School.
CENTRAL GREENE HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, General Tso’s chicken bowl, steamed broccoli. Tuesday, Salisbury steak w/ gravy & bread, mashed potatoes & gravy. Wednesday, hot Sicilian melt, corn. Thursday, No School. Friday, No School.
CHESTNUT RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ELEMENTARY AND HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, chicken parmesan sandwich, crinkle cut fries, cucumber, mixed fruit, milk. Tuesday, pizza lunch. Wednesday, chicken tacos, pretzels, refried beans, banana, mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, orange chicken, brown rice, broccoli, fortune cookie, pears, milk. Friday, pizza lunch.
CONNELLSVILLE AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, white pizza, side of buttered pasta, small salad, fresh fruit, milk. Tuesday, chicken & gravy, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, roll,l pineapple tidbits, milk. Wednesday, rigatoni & meatballs, steamed green beans, garlic bread, mixed fruit cup, milk. Thursday, tacos w/ black beans & salsa, tater tots, peaches, dessert, milk. Friday, personal pan pizza or tuna salad on roll, carrots & celery sticks w/ dip, diced pears, milk.
FRAZIER ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, mini corn dogs, steamed corn, peaches, milk. Tuesday, pepperoni pinwheels, steamed broccoli, applesauce, milk. Wednesday, BBQ pulled pork on bun, steamed green beans, apple, milk. Thursday, meatballs w/ marinara, garlic bread sticks, mixed veggies, pears, milk. Friday, grilled cheese, tomato soup, mixed fruit, milk. Elementary School weekly choices include chicken patty on bun, pizza, Salad Bar (Thursday). Middle School weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger, breaded chicken sandwich, BBQ ribs on bun, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
FRAZIER HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, peaches, milk. Tuesday, pepperoni pinwheels, steamed broccoli, applesauce, milk. Wednesday, BBQ pulled pork on bun, steamed green beans, apple, milk. Thursday, chili w/ roll, mixed veggies, pears, milk. Friday, grilled cheese, tomato soup, mixed fruit, milk. Weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, hot ham & cheese on bun, hamburger or cheeseburger, breaded chicken patty sandwich, BBQ rib sandwich, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
MONESSEN CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – Monday, Bird’s Nest or crispy chicken patty sandwich, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, pineapple tidbits. Tuesday, BBQ grilled chicken on bun or corn dog nuggets, pork & beans, Mandarin oranges, peaches. Wednesday, Salisbury steak w/ gravy & bread or beef & cheese nachos, steamed broccoli, diced pears. Thursday, cheese-filled bread stick or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, corn, Mandarin oranges. Friday, fish sandwich or pizza, potatoes, mixed fruit cup.
MONESSEN CITY SECONDARY SCHOOLS – Monday, chili cheese bowl w/ rice or beef or chicken burrito bowl, corn, apple. Tuesday, Italian dunkers, seasoned green beans, Mandarin oranges. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread, corn, diced pears. Thursday, walking taco w/ rice, sweet peas, Mandarin oranges. Friday, crispy fish sandwich w/ cheese or Oriental bar, seasoned green beans, mixed fruit cup.
RINGGOLD ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, green eggs & ham w/ biscuit or breaded chicken patty, hash browns, applesauce, baby carrots, crispy chicken salad entrée, fruit juice. Tuesday, Fiestada pizza or cheeseburger, sweet corn, celery sticks, pizza kit, diced pears. Wednesday, popcorn chicken w/ roll or pepperoni pizza, fries, mixed greens salad, crispy chicken salad entrée, diced pears. Thursday, macaroni & cheese w/ pretzel roll or corn dog, steamed broccoli, BBQ baked beans, celery sticks, pizza kit, slushy cups. Friday, ham & cheese sub or cheese pizza, glazed carrots, grape tomatoes, crispy chicken salad entrée, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice.
RINGGOLD MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, Bosco cheesy bread sticks w/ marinara or three-cheese calzone w/ marinara, green beans. Tuesday, macaroni Milanese w/ garlic bread stick or chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed broccoli. Wednesday, regular or spicy boneless wings w/ roll, fries. Thursday, chicken or beef nachos or Fiestada pizza, sweet corn. Friday, Texas toast grilled cheese w/ tomato soup or fish sticks w/ roll, BBQ baked beans.
RINGGOLD HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, macaroni Milanese w/ garlic bread stick or Italian dunkers w/ marinara, green beans. Tuesday, spicy or regular popcorn chicken w/ waffles, glazed carrots. Wednesday, kielbasa & pierogies w/ roll, fries w/ cheese & bacon. Thursday, chicken or beef taco in a bag, Cilanto lime rice, cheddar cheese, black beans, sweet corn. Friday, Texas toast grilled cheese, tomato soup, steamed broccoli.
SOUTHMORELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, pancakes w/ sausage or fish sticks & crackers, potatoes, applesauce, cookies, juice. Tuesday, breaded chicken sticks w/ roll or fish sticks & roll, corn, coleslaw, apple juice or Mandarin oranges. Wednesday, walking taco or fish sticks & roll, refried beans, lettuce & tomato cup, orange wedges or diced peaches. Thursday, hot dog or fish sticks w/ roll, seasoned steamed broccoli, garden salad, banana. Friday, pizza or cheese omelet w/ muffin, roasted potatoes, apple wedges or Cook’s Choice.
SOUTHMORELAND MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, Mandarin orange chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, egg roll. Tuesday, walking taco w/ toppings bar, cheesy refried beans, churro stick. Wednesday, French toast sticks, Canadian bacon, potatoes. Thursday, pierogies w/ onions, seasoned green beans. Friday, scrambled egg bowl or omelet, roasted potatoes.
SOUTHMORELAND HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, Mandarin orange chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, egg roll. Tuesday, walking taco w/ toppings bar, cheesy refried beans, churro stick. Wednesday, scrambled egg bowl w/ tater tots & cheese sauce, donut. Thursday, chicken alfredo, garlic bread stick, seasoned green beans. Friday, pepperoni roll, oven fries.
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL — Monday, chicken parmesan sandwich, fries, cucumbers, mixed fruit, orange, milk. Tuesday, pizza burger, tater tots, cauliflower & ranch, chilled peaches, apple, milk. Wednesday, chicken tacos w/ pretzel, refried beans, celery w/ WOW butter, banana, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, orange chicken, brown rice, seasoned broccoli, fortune cookie, broccoli w/ ranch, chilled pears, apple slices, milk. Friday, cheese pizza, sweet peas, side salad, applesauce, pear, milk.
TURKEYFOOT VALLEY AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, meatball sub, tater tots, baked beans, strawberries. Tuesday, pizza round, marinara sauce, juice, pears or Salad Bar (7-12). Wednesday, spaghetti, tossed salad, rolls, applesauce. Thursday, tomato or broccoli soup, grilled cheese, mini carrots w/ dip, apple, crackers or Salad Bar (7-12). Friday, chicken nuggets (K-12), General Tso’s chicken (6-12), rice, broccoli, Mandarin oranges.
