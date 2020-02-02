The following is a listing of school lunch menus currently available for the week beginning Feb. 3:
ALBERT GALLATIN SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
BELLE VERNON AREA SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
BROWNSVILLE AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, chicken nuggets, buttered noodles, steamed corn, milk. Tuesday, sloppy joe sandwich, steamed peas, pineapple, milk. Wednesday, hot dog, baked beans, milk. Thursday, pizza munchable, baby carrots & dip, banana, milk. Friday, calzone w/ dipping sauce, green beans, milk. Fresh fruit & vegetable bar available daily. Other daily options include peanut butter & jelly sandwich w/ string cheese & crackers, yogurt w/ string cheese & crackers.
BROWNSVILLE AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, Buffalo chicken dip & chips, carrots. Tuesday, oven-baked chicken, biscuit, mashed potatoes & gravy. Wednesday, mini corn dogs & roll, green beans. Thursday, Italian hoagie & Buffalo chicken soup, broccoli. Friday, meatball & mozzarella hoagie, curly fries. Other daily options include cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, pizza, chef salad w/ crackers.
CALIFORNIA AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll or cheeseburger, mashed potatoes, corn, peach cup. Tuesday, beef tacos w/ cheese & toppings or nachos w/ meat & cheese, sweet potato fries, side salad, applesauce cup. Wednesday, macaroni & cheese w/ roll & fish sticks or chef or chicken salad w/ roll, potatoes, sweet peas, chilled diced pears. Thursday, BBQ rib sandwich or chicken nuggets w/ roll, lettuce, tomato & pickle, fries, baby carrots w/ ranch, Italian ice cup w/ juice. Friday, pizza, oven-baked fries, side salad, pineapple tidbits.
CARMICHAELS AREA SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
CENTRAL GREENE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, macaroni & cheese w/ roll or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, steamed broccoli. Tuesday, corn dog nuggets or pepperoni pizza, sweet peas. Wednesday, grilled cheese sandwich or cheeseburger, tomato soup, seasoned green beans. Thursday, hot turkey & cheese melt or crispy chicken patty sandwich, potatoes. Friday, grilled chicken bacon ranch wrap or pepperoni pizza, steamed carrots.
CENTRAL GREENE MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, hot dogs, steamed carrots. Tuesday, breaded chicken parmensan sandwich, seasoned green beans. Wednesday, pancakes, tater tots. Thursday, chicken & cheese quesadilla, corn. Friday, meatball & mozzarella hoagie, blended mixed veggies.
CENTRAL GREENE HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, hot dogs, steamed carrots. Tuesday, chicken parmesan pizza pocket, seasoned green beans. Wednesday, roast turkey & gravy w/ bread, mashed potatoes w/ gravy. Thursday, chicken & cheese quesadilla w/ salsa, corn. Friday, meatball & mozzarella hoagie, blended mixed veggies.
CHARLEROI AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken smackers w/ bread, seasoned green beans, diced pears. Tuesday, beef & cheese hard taco w/ bread, BBQ baked beans, applesauce. Wednesday, chicken & waffles, sweet potato fries, orange. Thursday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, sliced peaches. Friday, Buffalo chicken dipper w/ bread, garden salad, Mandarin oranges.
CHESTNUT RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, roll, corn, apples, milk. Tuesday, pizza lunch. Wednesday, Italian meatball hoagie, side salad, mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, chicken tenders, tater tots, roll, broccoli w/dip, pineapples, milk. Friday, pizza lunch.
CONNELLSVILLE AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, cheesy bread sticks, side of pasta, steamed green beans, pears, milk. Tuesday, chicken tenders, whipped potatoes w/gravy, steamed broccoli, roll, peaches, milk. Wednesday, stuffed shells, steamed green beans, roll, mixed fruit cup, milk. Thursday, nacho grande, steamed corn, salsa, pinto beans, orange wedges, milk. Friday, pizza w/ or w/o pepperoni, fries, steamed mixed veggies, mixed fruit cup, milk.
FRAZIER ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, hard taco w/ beef & bread, steamed corn, mixed fruit, milk. Wednesday, pasta w/ meat sauce, steamed green beans, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, hot dog, fries, pears, milk. Friday, pepperoni pinwheels, mixed veggies, apple, milk. Elementary School weekly choices include chicken patty sandwich, turkey, bacon & cheese wrap, Salad Bar (Thursday). Middle School weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger, breaded chicken sandwich, BBQ ribs on bun, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
FRAZIER HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, hard taco w/ beef & bread, steamed corn, mixed fruit, milk. Wednesday, hot dog, fries, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, pasta w/ meat sauce, steamed green beans, pears, milk. Friday, pepperoni pinwheels, mixed veggies, apple, milk. Weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger or cheeseburger, breaded chicken patty sandwich, BBQ rib sandwich, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — No menu listed.
MONESSEN CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – Monday, French toast sticks & sausage or crispy chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, apple juice. Tuesday, Buffalo chicken Stromboli or soft beef & cheese tacos, sweet peas, pineapple tidbits. Wednesday, BBQ rib sandwich or Italian dunkers, corn, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, hot ham & cheese sandwich or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, tomato cucumber salad, pineapple tidbits. Friday, No School.
MONESSEN CITY SECONDARY SCHOOLS – Monday, beef or chicken & cheese nachos w/ rice, Romaine side salad, applesauce. Tuesday, BBQ rib sandwich, potatoes, pineapple tidbits. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread, mashed potatoes & corn, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, Buffalo chicken grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit cup. Friday, No School.
RINGGOLD ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken nuggets w/ roll or Italian dunkers w/ marinara, green beans, applesauce, baby carrots, crispy chicken entrée salad, fruit juice. Tuesday, taco in a bag or cheeseburger, pinto beans, diced peaches, pizza kit, sliced cucumbers. Wednesday, popcorn chicken w/ roll or pepperoni pizza, fries, diced pears, crispy chicken entrée salad, mixed greens salad. Thursday, macaroni & cheese w/ pretzel roll or corn dog, steamed broccoli, celery sticks, pizza kit, slushy cups, chocolate chip cookie. Friday, ham & cheese sub or cheese pizza, glazed carrots, grape tomatoes, crispy chicken entrée salad, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice.
RINGGOLD MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, Italian pasta bar, green beans, garlic bread stick. Tuesday, Buffalo or regular chicken twisters, fries. Wednesday, Ram bowl w/ roll. Thursday, cheese quesadilla w/ salsa or beef or chicken nachos, broccoli. Friday, grilled cheese w/ tomato soup or French bread pizza, glazed carrots. Other daily choices include hamburger, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, cheese or pepperoni pizza, mixed greens salad.
RINGGOLD HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, Italian dunkers w/ marinara or macaroni Milanese w/ garlic bread stick, steamed green beans. Tuesday, spicy or regular boneless wings, roll, fries. Wednesday, macaroni & cheese w/ pretzel roll, broccoli. Thursday, beef or chicken taco in a bag, rice, sweet corn, black beans & cheddar cheese. Friday, French toast w/ sausage, baked spiced apples, hash browns. Other daily choices include hamburger, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, cheese or pepperoni pizza, mixed greens salad.
SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT – No menu listed.
SOUTHMORELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, breaded chicken sticks w/roll or pizza munchable, fries, cucumbers and tomatoes, apple juice or mandarin oranges, milk. Tuesday, walking taco or pizza munchable, refried beans, lettuce and tomato cup, oranges or peaches, milk. Wednesday, mini pancakes w/syrup and sausage or pizza munchable, potato crowns, juice, strawberries or fruit cup, milk. Thursday, pasta w/meat sauce and garlic breadstick or pizza munchable, peas and carrots, salad, banana or applesauce, milk. Friday, pizza or pizza munchable, broccoli, carrots, apples or cook’s choice, milk.
SOUTHMORELAND MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/gravy, corn, mashed potatoes, roll, milk. Tuesday, walking taco w/toppings bar, refried beans, churro, fruit, vegetable, milk. Wednesday, chicken snack wraps, cook’s choice potato, fruit, vegetable, milk. Thursday, pierogies, broccoli w/cheese, fruit, vegetable, milk. Friday, French toast sticks, sausage, potato crowns, fruit, vegetable, milk.
SOUTHMORELAND HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, mandarin orange chicken over noodles, broccoli, egg roll, fruit, vegetable, milk. Tuesday, walking taco w/toppings bar, black beans, churro, fruit, vegetable, milk. Wednesday, chicken snack wraps, oven fries, fruit, vegetable, milk. Thursday, chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, green beans, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza, oven fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL — No menu listed.
TURKEYFOOT VALLEY AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken nuggets (K-12), General Tso’s chicken (6-12), rice, broccoli, Mandarin oranges. Tuesday, hot dogs (K-12), BBQ cheddar chicken on roll (6-12), potatoes, juice, mixed fruit or salad bar. Wednesday, cheese bread w/ dipping sauce, applesauce. Thursday, beef noodle or potato soup, chicken patty on roll, carrots & tomatoes w/ dip, cheese crackers, orange or salad bar. Friday, hoagie, baked beans, potato chips, apple slices w/ dip.
UNIONTOWN AREA SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
