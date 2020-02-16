The following is a listing of school lunch menus currently available for the week beginning Feb. 17:
ALBERT GALLATIN SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, chicken nuggets or hamburger/cheeseburger, steamed peas, milk. Wednesday, creamed chicken over biscuit or chicken patty sandwich, mashed potatoes, milk. Thursday, mini corn dogs or ham & cheese hoagie, broccoli, milk. Friday, Bosco cheese sticks w/ sauce or pizza, steamed California veggies, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
BELLE VERNON AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, No School. Wednesday, pepperoni roll w/ marinara sauce, spinach salad, green beans, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, chicken & biscuits, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza, tossed salad, carrots & dip, fruit, milk. Other daily options include chef salad, peanut butter & jelly sandwich, ham & cheese sandwich, turkey & cheese sandwich, cheese sandwich.
BROWNSVILLE AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, grilled cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli, apple, milk. Wednesday, chicken tenders & roll, mashed potatoes & gravy, strawberries, milk. Thursday, pasta & meat sauce, bread stick, mixed veggies, pear, milk. Friday, Italian hoagie, peas & carrots, milk. Fresh fruit & vegetable bar available daily. Other daily options include peanut butter & jelly sandwich w/ string cheese & crackers, yogurt w/ string cheese & crackers.
BROWNSVILLE AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, General Tso’s chicken, vegetable fried rice, Oriental veggies, fortune cookie. Wednesday, pasta & meat sauce, bread stick, green beans. Thursday, sloppy Joe on bun, mixed veggies. Friday, baked potato bar, broccoli & cheese sauce. Other daily options include cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, pizza, chef salad w/ crackers.
CALIFORNIA AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, breached chicken patty sandwich or nachos w/ meat & cheese, fries, veggie cup w/ ranch, orange wedges. Wednesday, sweet & sour chicken or chef/chicken salad w/ roll, fortune cookie, fried rice, steamed broccoli, peach cup. Thursday, hot turkey sandwich on Texas toast or chicken nuggets w/ roll, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, strawberry fruit cup. Friday, pizza, oven-baked fries, side salad, pineapple tidbits.
CARMICHAELS AREA ELEMENTARY CENTER — Monday, No School. Tuesday, chicken nuggets w/ roll, super salad, mashed potatoes & gravy, steamed sweet corn, baby carrots & celery, juices. Wednesday, General Tso’s chicken or popcorn chicken w/ roll, super salad, steamed broccoli, cucumber chips, baby carrots, peaches, fruit. Thursday, beefy nachos & cheese, super salad, refried beans, baked tater tots, baby carrots & dip, juices. Friday, plain or pepperoni pizza, Caesar salad, broccoli, cucumber chips, pears, fruit, chocolate chip cookie. Other daily options include peppi salad w/ rolls or chicken cheddar ranch wrap.
CARMICHAELS AREA MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, chicken fajita bar, roasted corn & black beans, curly fries, churro, turkey & cheese sub, Southwest chicken salad, breaded mozzarella cheese stick w/ marinara, broccoli cheese soup. Wednesday, Bosco cheese sticks w/ marinara, steamed green beans, Caesar salad, chicken ranch wrap, cobb salad, Italian hoagie, broccoli cheese soup. Thursday, General Tso’s chicken w/ rice, steamed broccoli, fortune cookie, chicken ranch wrap, cobb salad, pizza burger, broccoli cheese soup. Friday, walking taco, refried beans, tater tots, Italian flatbread, cobb salad, toasted turkey bacon sub.
CENTRAL GREENE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, chicken & cheese quesadilla w/ salsa or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, sweet peas. Wednesday, Italian dunkers or cheeseburger, seasoned green beans. Thursday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ mashed potatoes, corn & bread or crispy chicken patty sandwich, corn. Friday, grilled Buffalo chicken wrap or pepperoni pizza, steamed carrot coins.
CENTRAL GREENE MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, baked rigatoni w/ bread stick, seasoned green beans. Wednesday, loaded fries w/ beef, cheese & bread, corn. Thursday, roast turkey & gravy w/ bread, mashed potatoes & gravy. Friday, Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli.
CENTRAL GREENE HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, French toast sticks & sausage, tater tots. Wednesday, walking taco w/ bread, corn. Thursday, macaroni & cheese w/ roll, steamed broccoli. Friday, Philly steak & cheese sub, steamed carrot coins.
CHARLEROI AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, beef & cheese hard taco w/ bread, BBQ baked beans, mixed fruit. Wednesday, breaded chicken parmesan & pasta, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits. Thursday, popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes & gravy, diced pears. Friday, BBQ rib sandwich, seasoned green beans, applesauce.
CHESTNUT RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, pizza lunch. Wednesday, pasta & meat sauce, garlic toast, Romaine salad, glazed carrots, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, chicken patty on bun, fries, broccocli & ranch, pineapple tidbits. Friday, pizza lunch.
CONNELLSVILLE AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, hamburger or hot dog, baked beans, tater tots, fruit, milk. Wednesday, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, steamed corn, roll, pineapple tidbits, milk. Thursday, General Tso’s chicken, steamed rice, pinto beans, steamed broccoli & carrots, pears, milk. Friday, fish sandwich, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Mandarin oranges, milk.
FRAZIER ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, beef soft taco, steamed carrots, apple, milk. Wednesday, hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes & gravy, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, Italian pizza pocket, steamed broccoli, pears, milk. Friday, French toast station, sausage patties, potatoes, mixed fruit, milk. Elementary School weekly choices include chicken patty sandwich, hot ham & cheese on bun, Salad Bar (Thursday). Middle School weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger, breaded chicken sandwich, BBQ ribs on bun, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
FRAZIER HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, beef soft tacos, steamed carrots, apple, milk. Wednesday, French toast, sausage patties, potatoes, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, meatballs w/ marinara & garlic bread sticks, steamed broccoli, pears, milk. Friday, hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, mixed fruit, milk. Weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, hot ham & cheese on bun, hamburger or cheeseburger, breaded chicken patty sandwich, BBQ rib sandwich, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, nachos grande, corn, cookie. Wednesday, chicken parmesan, side of penne pasta, bread stick, gelatin dessert. Thursday, chicken nuggets, fries, peas, pudding. Friday, chili, side salad, cornbread, cupcake.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, mini corn dog nuggets, fries, milk. Wednesday, meatball sub, chips, milk. Thursday, soft taco, steamed broccoli, milk. Friday, cheesy Italian dunkers w/ dipping sauce, steamed corn, milk. Mini fruit & veggie bar available daily.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, bacon cheeseburger, baked tater tots, milk. Wednesday, macaroni & cheese w/ bread stick, steamed peas & carrots, milk. Thursday, soft taco, steamed broccoli, milk. Friday, pizza w/ or w/o pepperoni, oven-baked fries, milk. Fresh fruit & veggie bar available daily.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, roasted pork & gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple, milk. Wednesday, baked chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, roll, pears, milk, juice. Thursday, nacho grande, Mexican fiesta rice, buttered corn, pears, milk. Friday, pizza, Romaine salad, banana, milk.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, double dogs, tater tots, baked beans, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Wednesday, General Tso’s chicken, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Thursday, Shepherd’s pie, roll, green beans, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Friday, nacho grande, refried beans, steamed corn, apple slices, milk.
MONESSEN CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – Monday, No School. Tuesday, grilled hot dog or soft beef & cheese tacos, baked beans, orange. Wednesday, Mandarin chicken w/ rice or Italian dunkers, broccoli, peaches. Thursday, BBQ pork nachos or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, corn, pineapple tidbits. Friday, grilled cheese sandwich w/ tomato soup or cheese/pepperoni pizza, steamed carrots, Mandarin oranges.
MONESSEN CITY SECONDARY SCHOOLS – Monday, No School. Tuesday, hot turkey & cheese melt, tater tots, apple. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes & gravy, steamed corn, Mandarn oranges. Thursday, beef & cheese walking nachos, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits. Friday, tuna patty melt or Oriental bar, steamed carrot coins, banana.
RINGGOLD ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, beefy nachos or cheeseburger, corn & black bean salsa, diced peaches, mixed greens salad, pizza kit. Wednesday, General Tso’s popcorn chicken or pepperoni pizza, brown rice, steamed broccoli, Mandarin oranges, sliced cucumbers, crispy chicken salad entrée. Thursday, turkey & cheese sub or mini corn dogs, fries, applesauce cups, celery sticks, slushy cup, pizza kit. Friday, breaded chicken drumstick w/ roll or pizza, au grain potatoes, diced pears, fruit juice, grape tomatoes, crispy chicken salad entrée.
RINGGOLD SECONDARY SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT – No menu listed.
SOUTHMORELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, No School. Wednesday, popcorn chicken smackers w/ roll or crackers w/ cheese cup, sweet glazed carrots, roasted garbanzo beans, apples or pears. Thursday, French toast sticks w/ syrup & sausage or crackers & cheese cup, roasted potato wedges, cherry juice, strawberry cup or peaches. Friday, Italian dunkers w/ meatballs or crackers & cheese cup, seasoned broccoli, baby carrots, banana or applesauce cup.
SOUTHMORELAND MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, No School. Wednesday, nacho scoops w/ Buffalo chicken dip, buttery corn, celery sticks, salad bar. Thursday, turkey & gravy over biscuit, whipped potatoes, peas & carrots. Friday, orange chicken w/ rice, steamed broccoli, juice.
SOUTHMORELAND HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, No School. Wednesday, chicken breast sliders, oven fries. Thursday, oven-roasted chicken, buttermilk biscuit, whipped potatoes, peas & carrots. Friday, General Tso’s chicken over rice, Oriental veggies, juice.
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, roll, carrots & ranch, chilled peaches, milk. Wednesday, spaghetti dinner bag lunch, Italian hoagie, fruit, carrots, milk. Thursday, chicken patty on bun, fries, broccoli & ranch, pineapple tidbits, milk. Friday, cheese pizza, baked beans, fresh pepper strips & ranch, grape tomatoes, applesauce, milk.
TURKEYFOOT VALLEY AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, stuffed crust pizza w/ marinara sauce, tossed salad, apple or salad bar. Wednesday, Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes w/ gravy, green beans, bread, tropical fruit salad. Thursday, turkey noodle or wedding soup, ham & cheese sandwich, carrots & celery w/ dip, peaches or salad bar. Friday, chicken nuggets (K-12), General Tso’s chicken (6-12), rice, broccoli, Mandarin oranges.
UNIONTOWN AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, roll, baby carrots & ranch, canned peaches, yogurt munchable, milk. Wednesday, pasta & meat sauce, garlic toast, side Romaine salad, glazed carrots, apples, chicken patty on bun, milk. Thursday, BBQ rib on bun, fries, broccoli & ranch to dip, canned pineapples, banana, chicken patty on bun, milk. Friday, pizza, baked beans, pepper strips & ranch, applesauce, pears, pulled pork taco, milk.
UNIONTOWN AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, oranges, canned peaches, veggie bar, milk. Wednesday, pasta & meat sauce w/ garlic toast, apples, Mandarin oranges, glazed carrots, side Romaine salad, milk. Thursday, steak & cheddar wrap, roll, banana, canned pineapples, veggie bar, milk. Friday, pizza or pulled pork taco, baked beans, pear, applesauce, veggie bar.
UNIONTOWN AREA HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, fruit & veggie bar, milk. Wednesday, pasta & meat sauce, garlic toast, side Romaine salad, sweet peas, fruit & veggie bar, milk. Thursday, roasted wings w/ roll, curly fries, fruit & veggie bar, milk. Friday, Cuban hoagie, sweet corn, fruit & veggie bar, milk.
WEST GREENE SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
