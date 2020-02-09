The following is a listing of school lunch menus currently available for the week beginning Feb. 10:
ALBERT GALLATIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, chicken & waffle or chicken nuggets & roll, fries, milk. Tuesday, walking taco w/ apple churro or hamburger or cheeseburger, refried beans, milk. Wednesday, Mandarin orange chicken & rice bowl or chicken patty sandwich, stir fry vegetables, milk. Thursday, pasta w/ meat sauce or ham & cheese hoagie, tossed salad w/ dressing, milk. Friday, grilled cheese w/ tomato soup or pepperoni/plain pizza, steamed corn, cookie, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, stuffed crust pizza or chicken nuggets w/ roll or pizza, steamed peas, milk. Tuesday, chicken & waffles w/ syrup or hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, milk. Wednesday, orange chicken w/ brown rice or chicken patty sandwich or pizza, stir fy vegetables, milk. Thursday, pasta w/ meat sauce & bread stick or ham & cheese hoagie or spicy chicken sandwich, mixed veggies, milk. Friday, grilled cheese or pepperoni/plain pizza, tomato soup, steamed corn & fresh veggies, cookie, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, chicken & waffle or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, fries, milk. Tuesday, walking taco w/ churro or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, refried beans, milk. Wednesday, Mandarin orange chicken w/ rice or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, stir fry veggies, milk. Thursday, pasta w/ meat sauce & bread stick or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, mixed veggies, milk. Friday, grilled cheese or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, tomato soup, steamed corn, cookie, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Alternate daily choices may include chicken patty sandwich, hamburger or cheeseburger, fresh salads, pizza, cold cut hoagies, spicy chicken patty sandwich.
BELLE VERNON AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, walking taco, pretzel, corn, assorted fruit, ice cream cup, milk. Tuesday, mini ravioli, bread sticks, peas & carrots, pudding, milk. Wednesday, steak sandwich, fries, California blend veggies, peach cup, fruit, milk. Thursday, chicken taco, tater tots, green beans, apple slices, milk. Friday, hamburger, baked fries, mixed veggies, fruit, milk. Other daily options include chef salad, peanut butter & jelly sandwich, ham & cheese sandwich, turkey & cheese sandwich, cheese sandwich.
BELLE VERNON AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, beef taco, pretzel, refried beans, pudding, fruit, milk. Tuesday, ravioli, Texas toast, peas & carrots, fruit, milk. Wednesday, beef & cheese nachos (Middle School) or pulled pork sandwich (High School), pretzel, salsa, refried beans, peach cup, milk. Thursday, chicken fajitas, Mexican rice, buttered corn, apple slices, milk. Friday, hamburger, baked fries, mixed veggies, fruit, milk. Other daily options include chef salad, peanut butter & jelly sandwich, ham & cheese sandwich, turkey & cheese sandwich, cheese sandwich.
BROWNSVILLE AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, French toast sticks, sausage, hash brown, milk. Tuesday, cheeseburger, peas & carrots, cantaloupe, milk. Wednesday, ham & cheese wrap, steamed corn, blueberries, milk. Thursday, General Tso’s chicken, rice, broccoli, celery sticks, fortune cookie, milk. Friday, mini pizza bagels, green beans, milk. Fresh fruit & vegetable bar available daily. Other daily options include peanut butter & jelly sandwich w/ string cheese & crackers, yogurt w/ string cheese & crackers.
BROWNSVILLE AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, calzone w/ marinara, corn. Tuesday, cheeseburger wraps, tater tots. Wednesday, chicken alfredo & bread stick, mixed veggies. Thursday, meatloaf & roll, mashed potatoes & gravy. Friday, grilled cheese & tomato soup, chocolate chip cookie. Other daily options include cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, pizza, chef salad w/ crackers.
CALIFORNIA AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll or cheeseburger, mashed potatoes, corn, apple slices. Tuesday, bread sticks filled w/ mozzarella cheese & marinara dipping sauce or nachos w/ meat & cheese, tater tots, veggies & ranch, mixed berry cup. Wednesday, chicken tenders w/ roll or chef/chicken salad w/ roll, seasoned fries, celery sticks, side salad, applesauce cup. Thursday, French toast sticks w/ syrup & sausage patty or chicken nuggets w/ roll, hash browns, fruit juice, orange wedges, Valentine’s Day treat.
CARMICHAELS AREA ELEMENTARY CENTER — Monday, chicken tenders & Dutch waffle, super salad, baked fries, mixed veggies, baby carrots & celery, peaches, fresh fruit. Tuesday, grilled cheese w/ chips, super salad, tomato soup, broccoli, baby carrots & celery, juices. Wednesday, mini corn dogs, super salad, au gratin potatoes, steamed sweet peas, baby carrots & celery, applesauce, fruit. Thursday, macaroni & cheese or BBQ rib sandwich, super salad, baked potato wedges, coleslaw, cucumber chips, fruit slushy cup. Friday, No School. Other daily options include Italian flatbread sandwich or fruit & yogurt plate.
CARMICHAELS AREA MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken tenders w/ Dutch waffle, potatoes, mixed veggies, Italian flatbread, Southwest chicken salad, meatball hoagie. Tuesday, mini corn dogs, au gratin potatoes, steamed peas & carrots, fruit & yogurt power-up, chef salad, French bread pizza, vegetable soup. Wednesday, Buffalo chicken dip & chips, potato wedges, celery & carrots, Buffalo chicken wrap, chef salad, breaded mozzarella cheese sticks w/ marinara, vegetable soup. Thursday, grilled cheese, tomato soup, picke & chips, Valentine cookie, Buffalo chicken wrap, chicken Caesar salad, vegetable soup. Friday, No School.
CENTRAL GREENE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, Buffalo chicken dipper w/ bread or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, seasoned green beans. Tuesday, grilled hot dog or pepperoni pizza, corn. Wednesday, French toast sticks & sausage or cheeseburger, crispy tater tots. Thursday, loaded fries w/ beef, cheese & bread, steamed broccoli. Friday, No School.
CENTRAL GREENE MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, grilled chicken bacon ranch wrap, potatoes. Tuesday, sloppy joe on bun, corn. Wednesday, Italaian Stromboli, seasoned green beans. Thursday, grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, blended mixed veggies. Friday, No School.
CENTRAL GREENE HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, teriyaki chicken & veggies over rice w/ bread. Tuesday, pierogies w/ bread, seasoned green beans. Wednesday, breakfast burger, sweet peas. Thursday, red pasta, steamed broccoli. Friday, No School.
CHARLEROI AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken w/ roll, steamed broccoli, diced peaches. Tuesday, beef & cheese nachos w/ bread, refried beans, pineapple tidbits. Wednesday, French toast sticks & sausage, tater tots, diced pears. Thursday, pepperoni roll, garden salad, mixed fruit. Friday, cheeseburger, steamed carrot coins, Mandarin oranges.
CHARLEROI AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, popcorn chicken w/ roll, steamd broccoli, diced peaches. Tuesday, beef & cheese nachos w/ bread, refried beans, pineapple tidbits. Wednesday, French toast sticks & sausage, tater tots, diced pears. Thursday, crispy Buffalo chicken wrap, garden salad, mixed fruit. Friday, double cheeseburger, steamed carrot coins, Mandarin oranges.
CHESTNUT RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, breaded drum sticks, roll, fries, cucumber rounds, apple slices. Tuesday, pizza lunch. Wednesday, chicken nuggets, seasoned fries, vegetable pasta, salad, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, roll, side salad, chilled pears. Friday, pizza lunch.
CONNELLSVILLE AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken tenders, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, steamed broccoli, roll, pineapple tidbits, milk. Tuesday, turkey wrap w/ lettuce & tomatoes, fries, fruit juice, milk. Wednesday, chili con carne w/ beans, nachos & cheese, carrot sticks, apple, dessert, milk. Thursday, pizza w/ or w/o pepperoni, tater tots, steamed mixed veggies, fresh fruit, milk. Friday, No School.
FRAZIER ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, General Tso’s chicken, steamed broccoli, applesauce, milk. Tuesday, walking taco w/ bread, steamed carrots, mixed fruit, milk. Wednesday, macaroni & cheese w/ bread, mixed veggies, apple, milk. Thursday, BBQ rib on bun, steamed corn, pears, milk. Friday, mini corn dogs, steamed green beans, peaches, dessert, milk. Elementary School weekly choices include chicken nuggets w/ bread, pizza, Salad Bar (Thursday). Middle School weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger, breaded chicken sandwich, BBQ ribs on bun, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
FRAZIER HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, General Tso’s chicken, steamed broccoli, applesauce, milk. Tuesday, walking taco w/ bread, steamed carrots, mixed fruit, milk. Wednesday, mini corn dogs, steamed green beans, apple, milk. Thursday, chicken parmesan pizza pocket, steamed corn, pears, milk. Friday, macaroni & cheese w/ bread, mixed veggies, peaches, cranberry white chocolate dessert, milk. Weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger or cheeseburger, breaded chicken patty sandwich, BBQ rib sandwich, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC SCHOOLS — Monday, pizza, side salad, brownie. Tuesday, beef hard taco w/ lettuce, tomato & cheese, Spanish rice, cookie. Wednesday, meatball hoagie, fries, carrots, gelatin dessert. Thursday, pancakes, sausage, hash brown, Valentine’s Day treat. Friday, No School.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, crispy chicken strips or cheeseburger, steamed peas & carrots, milk. Tuesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll or chicken patty on bun, milk. Wednesday, warm ham & cheese on pretzel bun or hot dog, steamed green beans, milk. Thursday, mozzarella cheese sticks w/ dipping sauce or grilled chicken patty on bun, steamed broccoli, milk. Friday, No School. Mini fruit & veggie bar available daily.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS — Monday, pulled pork sandwich or cheeseburger, cheesy potato casserole, milk. Tuesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll or hot dog, milk. Wednesday, turkey & cheese hoagie or pizza or crispy chicken sandwich, fries, milk. Thursday, cheese pizza or mini corn dog nuggets, steamed broccoli, milk. Friday, No School. Fresh fruit & veggie bar available daily.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, chicken tenders, fries, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti & meatballs, garlic bread stick, green beans, apple, milk. Wednesday, hot dogs, tater tots, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Thursday, nacho grande, Mexican fiesta rice, buttered corn, diced pears, milk. Friday, stuffed crust pizza, Romaine salad, banana, milk.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, bacon cheeseburger, fries, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Tuesday, chicken salad, fries, fruit, milk. Wednesday, orange chicken, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Thursday, BBQ pulled pork, macaroni & cheese w/ roll, lima beans, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Friday, nacho grande, refried beans, steamed corn, apple slices, milk.
MONESSEN CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – Monday, ham & cheese wrap or crispy chicken patty sandwich, roasted chickpeas, Mandarin oranges. Tuesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread & corn or beef & cheese soft taco, creamy mashed potatoes w/ gravy, apple slices. Wednesday, cheeseburger or Italian dunkers, blended mixed veggies, mixed fruit cup, peach salsa. Thursday, French toast sticks & sausage or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, tater tots, apple juice. Friday, ham & cheese wrap, steamed carrot coins, dice peaches.
MONESSEN CITY SECONDARY SCHOOLS – Monday, beef & cheese nachos w/ rice or cheesy chicken nachos w/ rice, steamed broccoli, applesauce. Tuesday, chicken pot pie, blended mixed veggies, red delicious apple. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread, mashed potatoes & corn or chicken & gravy over mashed potatoes, diced peaches. Thursday, lasagna roll-ups w/ bread, leafy green Romaine lettuce, diced pears. Friday, cheeseburger or Asian bar, shoestring fries, diced pears.
RINGGOLD ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, meatball hoagie w/ mozzarella cheese or crispy chicken sandwich, green beans, applesauce, baby carrots, chef salad, fruit juice. Tuesday, Fiestada pizza or cheeseburger, steamed broccoli, celery sticks, pizza kit, diced pears. Wednesday, Ram bowl w/ roll or pepperoni pizza, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, sliced cucumbers, chef salad, diced peaches. Thursday, BBQ rib sandwich or hot dog, BBQ baked beans, glazed carrots, pineapple tidbits, mixed greens salad, pizza kit, slushy cup. Friday, mini pancakes w/ sausage or cheese pizza, hash browns, warm spiced apples, grape tomatoes, applesauce cups, chef salad, Valentine’s Day cookie, fruit juice.
RINGGOLD SECONDARY SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT – No menu listed.
SOUTHMORELAND SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken sticks/tenders or yogurt w/ cheese stick & crackers, seasoned buttery noodles, sweet corn, vegetable juice, apple. Tuesday, nachos w/ cheese or yogurt w/ cheese & crackers, black beans, salsa cup, plain or cinnamon applesauce. Wednesday, orange chicken w/ rice or yogurt w/ cheese & crackers, crackers & granola packet, steamed broccoli, punch, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, cheeseburger or yogurt w/ cheese & crackers, crackers & granola packet, oven-baked fries, baby carrots w/ ranch, apple wedges. Friday, stuffed-crust pizza or yogurt w/ cheese & crackers, pretzels, seasoned green beans, garden salad, fruit.
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL — No menu listed.
TURKEYFOOT VALLEY AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, soft taco w/ lettuce & tomato, refried beans, salsa, strawberries. Tuesday, vegetable or cabbage roll soup, turkey & cheese on roll, peppers & cucumbers w/ dip, peaches or salad bar. Wednesday, pizza round (K-12), Mexican pizza (6-12), corn, pears. Thursday, cheeseburger (K-12), Buffalo chicken wrap (6-12), fries, banana or salad bar. Friday, spaghetti, tossed salad, rolls, frozen juice cup.
UNIONTOWN AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, chicken drum sticks or hamburger, fries, cucumber rounds, apple slices, canned fruit, milk. Tuesday, pancakes or yogurt munchable, cheese omelet, hash brown squares, juice, oranges, baby carrots & ranch. Wednesday, Valentine chicken nuggets w/ roll or hamburger, seasoned fries, vegetable pasta salad, Mandarin oranges, apples, milk. Thursday, meatloaf or chef salad, mashed potatoes & gravy, roll, side Romaine salad, canned pears, banana, milk. Friday, No School.
UNIONTOWN AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, breaded chicken drum stick w/ roll, fries, fruit & vegetable bar, milk. Tuesday, Dutch waffles w/ strawberry topping, scrambled eggs, hash brown, fruit & vegetable bar, milk. Wednesday, chicken parmesan on bun, cheesy hash browns, vegetable pasta salad, fruit & vegetable bar, milk. Thursday, meatloaf, mashed potatoes & gravy, roll, side Romaine salad, fruit & vegetable bar, milk. Friday, No School.
UNIONTOWN AREA HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, breaded chicken drum stick w/ roll, fries, fruit & vegetable bar, milk. Tuesday, Dutch waffles w/ strawberry topping, scrambled eggs, hash brown, fruit & vegetable bar, milk. Wednesday, chicken parmesan on bun, cheesy hash browns, vegetable pasta salad, fruit & vegetable bar, milk. Thursday, meatloaf, mashed potatoes & gravy, roll, side Romaine salad, fruit & vegetable bar, milk. Friday, No School.
WEST GREENE SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
