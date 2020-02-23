The following is a listing of school lunch menus currently available for the week beginning Feb. 24:
ALBERT GALLATIN SCHOOLS — Monday, sloppy Joe sandwich or chicken nuggets w/ roll, seasoned fries, milk. Tuesday, hot dog or hamburger or cheeseburger (Elementary School) or chicken parmesan sandwich (Middle School) or chicken nuggets w/ roll (High School), steamed carrots, milk. Wednesday, cheese & pepperoni roll or chicken patty sandwich, steamed corn, whipped potatoes, milk. Thursday, ravioli w/ sauce or ham & cheese hoagie, tossed salad w/ dressing, steamed carrots, milk. Friday, chili or pizza w/ or w/o pepperoni, corn bread, steamed green beans, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
BELLE VERNON AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, macaroni & cheese, sausage patty, steamed broccoli, assorted fruit, milk. Tuesday, meatball sub, tater tots, vegetables w/ dip, applesauce, milk. Wednesday, fish sandwich, buttered noodles, corn, assorted fruit, milk. Thursday, calzone, Romaine salad, mixed veggies, apple slices, milk. Friday, pizza (middle school) or pierogies (elementary school and high school), baked fries, peas & carrots, assorted fruit, Italian ice, milk. Other daily options include chef salad, peanut butter & jelly sandwich, ham & cheese sandwich, turkey & cheese sandwich, cheese sandwich.
BROWNSVILLE AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, funnel cake, sausage, hash brown, fresh fruit & vegetable bar, milk. Tuesday, walking taco, corn, fresh fruit & vegetable bar, banana, milk. Wednesday, chicken & gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit & vegetable bar, cucumbers, milk. Thursday, turkey & cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli, red & green pepper strips, fresh fruit & vegetable bar, milk. Friday, macaroni & cheese, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit & vegetable bar, milk. Other daily options include peanut butter & jelly sandwich w/ string cheese & crackers, yogurt w/ string cheese & crackers.
BROWNSVILLE AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, plain or BBQ oven-baked chicken, buttered noodles, green beans. Tuesday, baked Italian hoagie & chicken noodle soup, oven fries. Wednesday, Salisbury steak, roll, mashed potatoes. Thursday, street tacos, apple crisp w/ topping. Friday, macaroni & cheese, peas & carrots. Other daily options include cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, pizza, chef salad w/ crackers.
CALIFORNIA AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll or cheeseburger, mashed potatoes, corn, apple slices. Tuesday, hot steak & cheese sub or nachos w/ meat & cheese, BBQ fries, cole slaw, mixed fruit cup. Wednesday, grilled cheese sandwich or chef or chicken salad w/ roll, tomato soup, tater tots, sweet peas, fruit juice cup. Thursday, rigatoni w/ meatballs or chicken nuggets, roll, green beans, side salad, applesauce cup. Friday, pizza or fish sticks w/ roll, oven-baked fries, side salad, pineapple tidbits.
CARMICHAELS AREA ELEMENTARY CENTER — Monday, chicken patty on bun, super salad, sweet potato fries, steamed green beans, baby carrots & celery, peaches, fresh fruit. Tuesday, walking taco, super salad, refried beans, baked fries, baby carrots & celery, juices. Wednesday, pierogies, fish sandwich, super salad, steamed green beans, coleslaw, cucumber chips, fruit slushy cup. Thursday, breakfast burrito, French toast sticks w/ sausage, super salad, baked tater tots, strawberries, juices. Friday, plain or pepperoni pizza, fish sandwich, Casesar salad, baked fries, coleslaw, baby carrots & celery, diced peaches, fresh fruit. Other daily options include ham, turkey & cheese sub or chef salad w/ rolls.
CARMICHAELS AREA MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOLS — Monday, boneless wings & sauces, soft pretzel bites, baked fries, celery & carrots, turkey & cheese wrap, chef salad, meatball hoagie. Tuesday, BBQ pulled pork or macaroni & cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, turkey & cheese wrap, chef salad, pizza burger, chicken noodle soup. Wednesday, pierogies, fish sandwich w/ chips, green beans & coleslaw, fruit slushy, Italian wrap, chicken Caesar salad, cheddar cheese stuffed pretzel bites, chicken noodle soup. Thursday, Italian hoagie w/ chips or soft pretzel w/ queso, baked fries, chocolate chip cookie, Italian wrap, chicken Caesar salad, bacon cheeseburger, chicken noodle soup. Friday, three cheese cavatappi w/ bread stick, fish sandwich, steamed peas & carrots, Caesar salad, turkey & cheese wrap, chef salad, breaded mozzarella cheese sticks w/ marinara.
CENTRAL GREENE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, pasta & meatballs or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, seasoned green beans. Tuesday, roast turkey & gravy or pepperoni pizza, mashed potatoes & gravy. Wednesday, General Tso’s chicken bowl or cheeseburger, steamed broccoli. Thursday, walking taco or crispy chicken patty sandwich, corn. Friday, crispy chicken strips w/ bread or pepperoni pizza, steamed carrot coins.
CENTRAL GREENE MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, French toast sticks & sausage, tater tots. Tuesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ mashed potatoes, corn & bread. Wednesday, walking taco, steamed carrot coins. Thursday, crispy Buffalo chicken wrap, seasoned green beans. Friday, hot turkey & cheese melt, steamed broccoli.
CENTRAL GREENE HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, BBQ rib sandwich, blended mixed veggies. Tuesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ mashed potatoes, corn & bread. Wednesday, pasta & meat sauce, bread stick, seasoned green beans. Thursday, BBQ pork nachos w/ cheddar cheese & bread, BBQ baked beans. Friday, sloppy Joe on bun, steamed carrot coins.
CHARLEROI AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, Italian dunkers, fries, Mandarin oranges. Tuesday, chicken & cheese nachos w/ bread, refried beans, pineapple tidbits. Wednesday, baked potato bar w/ roll, steamed broccoli, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, pepperoni roll (Elementary School) or crispy Buffalo chicken wrap (Middle School and High School), steamed corn, mixed fruit. Friday, grilled cheese sandwich & tomato soup or crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed carrots, diced peaches.
CHESTNUT RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, ham & cheese panini, tater tots, cucumbers, apple slices. Tuesday, pizza lunch. Wednesday, grilled cheese, tomato soup, Romaine salad, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, creamed turkey over biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli & ranch, pears. Friday, pizza lunch.
CONNELLSVILLE AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, cheesy bread sticks, side of pasta, steamed green beans, pears, milk. Tuesday, chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, steamed broccoli, roll, pineapple tidbits, milk. Wednesday, grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, carrots, baked apples, milk. Thursday, pizza w/ or w/o pepperoni, fries, steamed mixed veggies, peaches, milk. Friday, No School.
FRAZIER ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread, steamed corn, peaches, milk. Tuesday, beef nachos w/ cheese sauce, steamed peas, pears, milk. Wednesday, fish sandwich, fries, apple, milk. Thursday, chicken patty on bun, honey glazed carrots, Mandarin oranges, milk. Friday, Italian dunkers, mixed veggies, mixed fruit, milk. Elementary School weekly choices include chicken nuggets w/ bread, grilled cheese, Salad Bar (Thursday). Middle School weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger, breaded chicken sandwich, BBQ ribs on bun, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
FRAZIER HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, chicken patty or spicy chicken patty on bun, honey glazed carrots, peaches, milk. Tuesday, beef nachos w/ cheese sauce, steamed peas, pears, milk. Wednesday, fish sandwich, fries, apple, milk. Thursday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread, steamed corn, Mandarin oranges, milk. Friday, Italian dunkers, mixed veggies, mixed fruit, milk. Weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, hot ham & cheese on bun, hamburger or cheeseburger, breaded chicken patty sandwich, BBQ rib sandwich, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC SCHOOLS — Monday, pizza, pasta salad, applesauce, cookie. Tuesday, chicken & cheese quesadilla, Spanish rice, corn, pudding. Wednesday, macaroni & cheese, broccoli, bread stick, cake. Thursday, French toast sticks, sausage, hash brown, applesauce. Friday, pierogies, green beans, roll, gelatin dessert.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, oven-baked chicken nuggets w/ roll or cheeseburger, steamed carrots, milk. Tuesday, nacho bar or chicken patty sandwich, steamed broccoli, milk. Wednesday, macaroni & cheese w/ garlic bread stick or hot dog, steamed green beans, milk. Thursday, cheeseburger or grilled chicken patty sandwich, steamed California veggies, milk. Friday, pizza or corn dog, oven-baked fries, milk. Mini fruit & veggie bar available daily.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS — Monday, ham & cheese on pretzel bun or cheeseburger, steamed carrots, milk. Tuesday, nacho bar or hot dog, steamed broccoli, milk. Wednesday, stuffed shells w/ sauce & garlic bread stick or pizza or crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed green beans, milk. Thursday, deluxe chicken sandwich or mini corn dog nuggets, steamed veggie medley, milk. Friday, Mexican pizza or crispy chicken strips, oven-baked fries, milk. Fresh fruit & veggie bar available daily.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, cheeseburger, fries, fresh fruits & veggies, milk. Tuesday, creamed chicken & biscuit, mashed potatoes, peaches, milk. Wednesday, fish sticks, tater tots, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Thursday, nacho grande, Mexican fiesta rice, buttered corn, diced pears, milk. Friday, stuffed crust pizza, Romaine salad, banana, milk.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, cheesy hamburger macaroni w/ roll, green peas, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Tuesday, chicken salad, fries, fruit, milk. Wednesday, orange chicken, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Thursday, BBQ chicken quesadilla, salsa, sour cream, tortilla soup, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Friday, nacho grande, refried beans, steamed corn, apple slices, milk.
MONESSEN CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – Monday, turkey & cheese on pretzel bun or crispy chicken patty sandwich, steamed mixed veggies, mixed fruit cup. Tuesday, pepperoni & cheese Stromboli or soft beef & cheese tacos, steamed peas, apple. Wednesday, walking taco or Italian dunkers, corn, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, French toast sticks & sausage or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, tater tots, apple juice. Friday, fish sandwich or pizza, steamed carrot coins, pears.
MONESSEN CITY SECONDARY SCHOOLS – Monday, beef or chicken nachos w/ cheese & rice, steamed carrots, pears. Tuesday, bird’s nest, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, roll, peaches. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ mashed potatoes w/ gravy, corn & bread or crispy fish sandwich w/ cheese, corn, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, sweet & sour pork over rice w/ bread, steamed broccoli, warm apple crisp. Friday, macaroni & cheese w/ roll or Asian bar, oven-baked fries, apple.
RINGGOLD ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, three-cheese calzone w/ marinara or chicken nuggets w/ roll, green beans, applesauce, grape tomatoes, grilled chicken salad entrée, fruit juice. Tuesday, cheese quesadilla w/ salsa or cheeseburger or pizza kit, sweet corn, pineapple tidbits, sliced cucumbers. Wednesday, fish sticks w/ roll or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, celery sticks, diced peaches, chocolate pudding cups, grilled chicken salad entrée. Thursday, popcorn chicken w/ roll or corn dog or pizza kit, fries, BBQ baked beans, mixed greens salad, slushy cup. Friday, Texas toast grilled cheese or cheese pizza, tomato soup, baby carrots, diced pears, grilled chicken salad entrée, fruit juice.
RINGGOLD SECONDARY SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT – No menu listed.
SOUTHMORELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, chicken nuggets & crackers or Scottie sub, broccoli w/ cheese, punch, craisins/raisins or applesauce. Tuesday, mini corn dogs or Scottie sub, BBQ baked beans, apple or Mandarin oranges. Wednesday, grilled cheese sandwich or Scottie sub, tomato soup, baby carrots, apple wedges or fruit cup. Thursday, chicken patty sandwich or Scottie sub, potatoes, veggie & pickle cup, apple wedges or frozen fruit treat. Friday, cheese-filled Bosco sticks w/ sauce or Scottie sub, cooked veggie or veggie cup, peach cup or Cook’s Choice.
SOUTHMORELAND MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken snackers & Dutch waffle w/ dipping sauce or syrup, vegetable juice. Tuesday, chicken burrito bowl w/ toppings bar. Wednesday, grilled cheese w/ tomato soup or PB&J sandwich. Thursday, pasta w/ meat sauce, garlic bread stick, seasoned green beans. Friday, chicken tenders w/ alfredo pasta, seasoned broccoli.
SOUTHMORELAND HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ mashed potatoes, cheese & gravy, roll. Tuesday, walking taco w/ toppings bar. Wednesday, Italian panini or grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup. Thursday, spaghetti w/ meatballs, garlic bread stick, broccoli. Friday, wings w/ cornbread, Buffalo fries, celery sticks.
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL — Monday, ham & cheddar panini, tater tots, cucumbers, apple slices, milk. Tuesday, walking taco, pretzel rod, refried beans, carrots & ranch, peaches, milk. Wednesday, grilled cheese, tomato soup, Romaine salad, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, creamed turkey over biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli w/ ranch, pears, milk. Friday, macaroni & cheese, bread stick, coleslaw, seasoned broccoli, applesauce, milk.
TURKEYFOOT VALLEY AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, hamburger or fish on roll, macaroni & cheese, peas, coleslaw, pineapples & grapes. Tuesday, chicken noodle soup or chili, hot dog, peppers & cucumbers w/ dip, mixed fruit or salad bar. Wednesday, lasagna, California blend veggies, applesauce, bread. Thursday, breakfast pizza (K-12), chicken fajita (6-12), corn, orange or salad bar. Friday, chicken nuggets, fries, salad, garlic knot, blueberries.
UNIONTOWN AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, ham BBQ on pretzel bun or chicken nuggets w/ roll, tater tots, cucumbers, apple slices, Chef’s Choice, canned fruit, milk. Tuesday, walking taco or yogurt munchable, pretzel, refried beans, baby carrots & ranch to dip, canned peaches, oranges, milk. Wednesday, grilled cheese sandwich or chicken nuggets w/ roll, tomato soup, Romaine salad, Mandarin oranges, apples, milk. Thursday, creamed turkey over biscuit or chef salad, mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli & ranch to dip, banana, canned pineapple. Friday, macaroni & cheese w/ bread stick or fish taco, coleslaw, seasoned broccoli, applesauce, pear, milk.
UNIONTOWN AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, ham BBQ on pretzel bun, fries, canned fruit or apple slices, veggie bar, milk. Tuesday, walking taco, pretzel rod, refried beans, oranges, canned peaches, milk. Wednesday, grilled cheese on Texas toast, tomato soup, apples, Mandarin oranges, Romaine salad, milk. Thursday, creamed turkey over biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, banana, canned pineapples, veggie bar, milk. Friday, macaroni & cheese w/ bread stick or seasoned broccoli, pear, applesauce, fish taco, coleslaw, veggie bar, milk.
UNIONTOWN AREA HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, ham BBQ on pretzel bun, fries, fruit & veggie bar, milk. Tuesday, walking taco, black beans & corn, fruit churro, fruit & veggie bar, milk. Wednesday, grilled cheese on Texas toast, tomato soup, Romaine salad, fruit & veggie bar, milk. Thursday, creamed turkey over biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit & veggie bar, milk. Friday, fish taco, macaroni & cheese w/ bread stick, coleslaw, fruit & veggie bar, milk.
WEST GREENE SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
