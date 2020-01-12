The following is a listing of school lunch menus currently available for the week beginning Jan. 13:
ALBERT GALLATIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, chicken & waffles or chicken nuggets & roll, fries, milk. Tuesday, walking taco w/ apple or hamburger or cheeseburger, refried beans, milk. Wednesday, Mandarin orange chicken & rice bowl or chicken patty sandwich, stir fry veggies, milk. Thursday, pasta w/ meat sauce or turkey & cheese hoagie, tossed salad w/ dressing, milk. Friday, grilled cheese w/ tomato soup or pepperoni/plain pizza, steamed corn, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, stuffed crust pizza or chicken nuggets w/ roll or pizza, steamed peas, milk. Tuesday, chicken & waffles w/ syrup or hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, milk. Wednesday, orange chicken w/ brown rice or chicken patty sandwich or pizza, stir fry veggies, milk. Thursday, pasta w/ meat sauce & bread stick or turkey & cheese hoagie or spicy chicken sandwich, mixed veggies, milk. Friday, grilled cheese w/ tomato soup or pepproni/plain pizza, steamed corn, milk. Fresh veggies and fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, chicken & waffles or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, fries, milk. Tuesday, walking taco w/ Churro or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, refried beans, milk. Wednesday, Mandarin orange chicken & rice or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, stir fry veggies, milk. Thursday, pasta w/ meat sauce or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, mixed veggies, milk. Friday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, whipped potatoes w/ gravy, steamed corn, milk. Fresh veggies and fresh/canned fruit available daily.
BELLE VERNON AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, rotini w/ bread sticks, green salad, buttered corn, fruit, milk. Tuesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ mashed potatoes & gravy (Elementary schools) or chicken tacos w/ pretzel & rice (Middle & High schools), peas and carrots, fruit, milk. Wednesday, cheeseburger, onion rings, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk. Thursday, chicken strips, buttered noodles, roll, mixed veggies, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza, spinach salad, carrots & dip, fruit, milk.
BROWNSVILLE AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, corn dog nuggets & roll, mixed veggies, cantaloupe, milk. Tuesday, chicken patty sandwich, hash browns, blueberries, milk. Wednesday, hot dog, baked beans, milk. Thursday, grilled cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli, green & red peppers, milk. Friday, mini pizza bagels, green beans, milk. Fresh fruit & veggie bar available daily. Other daily options include peanut butter & jelly sandwich w/ string cheese & crackers, yogurt w/ string cheese & crackers.
BROWNSVILLE AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, calzone w/ marinara, corn. Tuesday, cheeseburger wraps, mixed veggies. Wednesday, chicken & waffles, hash brown, cherry crip w/ topping. Thursday, meatloaf, roll, mashed potatoes & gravy. Friday, grilled cheese & tomato soup, broccoli. Other daily options include cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, pizza, chef salad w/ crackers.
CALIFORNIA AREA ELEMENTARY & MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, grilled chicken sandwich & cheese w/ lettuce, tomato & pickle or cheeseburger, tater tots, baby carrots w/ ranch, apple slices. Tuesday, BBQ oven-baked chicken or nachos w/ meat & cheese, rice pilaf, roll, winter blend veggies, strawberry fruit cup. Wednesday, cheese ravioli w/ meat sauce & garlic bread stick or chef/chicken salad w/ roll, seasoned carrot coins, side salad, peach cup. Thursday, Salisbury steak w/ roll or chicken nuggets w/ roll, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, corn, fruit juice cup.
CALIFORNIA AREA HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, Buffalo style chicken sub & cheese w/ lettuce, tomato & pickle or nachos & taco meat, tater tots, veggie cup, apple slices. Tuesday, BBQ oven-baked chicken or nachos & taco meat, rice pilaf, roll, winter blend veggies, strawberry fruit cup. Wednesday, cheese ravioli w/ meat sauce or sweet & sour chicken, garlic bread stick, steamed carrot coins, side salad, peach cup. Thursday, Salisbury steak w/ roll or Sriracha chicken, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, corn, fruit juice cup. Friday, No School.
CARMICHAELS ELEMENTARY CENTER — Monday, chicken tenders & Dutch waffle, super salad, baked fries, mixed veggies, baby carrots & celery, peaches or fresh fruit. Tuesday, grilled cheese, super salad, tomato soup, broccoli, baby carrots & celery, juices. Wednesday, mini corn dogs, super salad, au gratin potatoes, steamed sweet peas, baby carrots & celery, applesauce, fresh fruit. Thursday, macaroni & cheese or BBQ rib sandwich, super salad, baked potato wedges, coleslaw, cucumber chips, juices. Friday, stuffed crust pizza, Caesar salad, broccoli, baby carrots & celery, peaches, fruit. Daily options include Italian flatbread sandwich or fruit & yogurt plate.
CARMICHAELS AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken tender w/ Dutch waffle, potatoes, mixed veggies, Italian flatbread, Southwest chicken salad, meatball hoagie. Tuesday, mini corn dogs, au gratin potatoes, steamed peas & carrots, fruit & yogurt power up, chef salad, French bread pizza, vegetable soup. Wednesday, Buffalo chicken dip & chips, potato wedges, celery & carrots, Buffalo chicken wrap, chef salad, bread mozzarella cheese sticks w/ marinara, vegetable soup. Thursday, loaded tots w/ chili & cheese toppings, bread stick, steamed broccoli, Buffalo chicken wrap, chicken Caesar salad, BBQ cheddar burger, vegetable soup. Friday, BBQ pulled pork, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Buffalo chicken wrap, chicken Caesar salad, Italian flatbread.
CENTRAL GREENE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, beef & cheese nachos or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, seasoned green beans. Tuesday, BBQ pork sandwich or pepperoni pizza, blended mixed veggies. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread or cheeseburger, corn. Thursday, Buffalo chicken Alfredo or crispy chicken patty sandwich, blended mixed veggies. Friday, hot turkey & cheese melt or pepperoni pizza, steamed carrot coins.
CENTRAL GREENE SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, beef & cheese nachos, steamed carrot coins. Tuesday, BBQ pork sandwich, blended mixed veggies. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread, corn. Thursday, Buffalo chicken Alfredo, seasoned green beans. Friday, Italian dunkers (Middle School) or hot turkey & cheese melt (High School), blended mixed veggies.
CHARLEROI AREA SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
CHESTNUT RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
CONNELLSVILLE AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken tenders, whipped potatoes w/ gravy, mixed veggies, roll, sliced peaches, milk. Tuesday, turkey wrap w/ lettuce & tomatoes, fries, fruit juice, milk. Wednesday, chili con carne w/ beans, nachos & cheese, carrot sticks, apple, dessert, mik. Thursday, General Tso’s chicken, steamed rice, pinto beans, steamed broccoli & carrots, pears, milk. Friday, fish sandwich, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Mandarin oranges, milk.
FRAZIER ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, General Tso’s chicken w/ rice, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit, milk. Tuesday, pancakes w/ sausage patties, potatoes, apple, milk. Wednesday, macaroni & cheese w/ bread, mixed veggies, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, sloppy joe on bun, steamed corn, pears, milk. Friday, No School. Elementary School weekly choices include chicken nuggets w/ bread, pizza or Salad Bar (Thursday). Middle School weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger, breaded chicken sandwich, BBQ ribs on bun, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
FRAZIER HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, General Tso’s chicken w/ rice, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit, milk. Tuesday, Baja fish taco w/ lime, Mexican corn, apple, milk. Wednesday, macaroni & cheese w/ bread, mixed veggies, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, sloppy joe on bun, fries, pears, milk. Friday, No School. Weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger or cheeseburger, breaded chicken patty sandwich, BBQ rib sandwich, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, oven-baked chicken nuggets w/ roll or cheeseburger, steamed carrots, milk. Tuesday, nacho bar or chicken patty on bun, steamed broccoli, milk. Wednesday, macaroni & cheese & garlic bread stick or hot dog, steamed green beans, milk. Thursday, cheeseburger or grilled chicken patty on bun, steamed California medley, milk. Friday, personal round cheese pizza or corn dog on stick, oven-baked fries, milk. Mini fruit & veggie bar available daily.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, warm ham & cheese on pretzel bun or cheeseburger, steamed carrots, milk. Tuesday, nacho bar or hot dog, steamed broccoli, milk. Wednesday, stuffed shells w/ sauce & soft garlic bread stick or pizza or crispy chicken sandwich, steamed green beans, milk. Thursday, deluxe chicken sandwich or mini corn dog nuggets, steamed vegetable medley, milk. Friday, Mexican pizza or crispy chicken strip & fries combo, oven-baked fries, milk. Fresh fruit & veggie bar available daily.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, mini corn dog, steamed broccoli & carrots, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Tuesday, chicken tenders, fries, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Wednesday, mini pancakes, sausage, potato wedges, apple slices, juice, milk. Thursday, nacho grande, Mexican fiesta rice, diced pears, milk. Friday, stuffed crust pizza, Romaine salad, banana, milk.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, Mustang club sandwich, wedding soup, chips, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Tuesday, chicken tenders, fries, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Wednesday, orange chicken, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Thursday, baked Italian hoagie, fries, green beans, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Friday, nacho grande, refried beans, steamed corn, apple slices, milk.
MONESSEN CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – Monday, hot ham & cheese sandwich or crispy chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, mixed fruit cup. Tuesday, Italian Stromboli or corn dog nuggets, sweet peas, red delicious apple. Wednesday, pulled pork soft taco or beef & cheese nachos w/ rice, tomato cucumber salad, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, “Bird Nest” or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, diced peaches. Friday, pizza burger pocket or pizza, steamed broccoli, banana.
MONESSEN CITY SECONDARY SCHOOLS – Monday, macaroni & cheese w/ bread or chicken or beef burrito bowl, steamed green beans, diced pears. Tuesday, walking taco w/ beef & cheese, rice, steamed corn, red delicious apple. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread, corn, pineapple tidbits. Thursday, breaded pork patty w/ buttered noodles, tater tots, Mandarin oranges, apple nachos. Friday, chicken & broccoli casserole or Asian bar, blended mixed veggies, sliced peaches.
RINGGOLD ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken nuggets w/ roll or Italian dunkers w/ marinara, green beans, baby carrots, applesauce, chef salad entrée, fruit juice. Tuesday, Fiestada pizza or cheeseburger or pizza kit, sweet corn, pineapple tidbits, sliced cucumbers. Wednesday, popcorn chicken w/ roll or pepperoni pizza, fries, diced peaches, mixed greens salad or chef salad entrée. Thursday, turkey & cheese sub or corn dog, BBQ baked beans, steamed broccoli, diced peaches, celery sticks, slushy cup, pizza kit. Friday, breaded chicken drumstick w/ roll or cheese pizza, au gratin potatoes, glazed carrots, grape tomatoes, chef salad entrée, fruit juice.
RINGGOLD SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, macaroni Milanese w/ garlic bread stick or French bread pizza, green beans. Tuesday, spicy or regular boneless wings w/ roll, glazed carrots. Wednesday, General Tso’s popcorn chicken w/ brown rice or Asian noodles, steamed broccoli. Thursday, chicken or beef walking taco w/ Spanish rice, sweet corn, black beans & salsa. Friday, waffles & sausage, hash browns, spiced apples. Other daily options include hamburger, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, pizza, mixed greens salad.
SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT – No menu listed.
SOUTHMORELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, chicken tender strips w/ seasoned buttery noodles or BBQ chicken sandwich, sweet corn, vegetable juice, apple or fruit cocktail. Tuesday, nachos w/ cheese sauce & taco meat or taco salad w/ chips, black beans, salsa cup, orange wedges or cinnamon applesauce. Wednesday, orange chicken w/ rice or BBQ chicken sandwich, steamed broccoli, punch, Mandarin oranges or applesauce. Thursday, cheeseburger or BBQ chicken sandwich, fries, baby carrots w/ ranch, apple wedges or diced peaches. Friday, stuffed-crust pizza or BBQ chicken sandwich, seasoned green beans, garden salad, grapes w/ orange slices or orange juice.
SOUTHMORELAND MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, breaded cheese sticks w/wo marinara, green beans. Tuesday, nachos w/ taco meat & cheese sauce, sweet corn, salsa & toppings bar. Wednesday, mini corn dogs, fries, BBQ baked beans. Thursday, chicken parmigiana w/ pasta, garlic bread stick, seasoned broccoli. Friday, chicken salad topped w/ curly fries, garlic knot.
SOUTHMORELAND HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ mashed potatoes, cheese & gravy, roll. Tuesday, Mandarin orange chicken over noodles, steamed broccoli, egg roll. Wednesday, cheeseburger topped w/ onion rings, BBQ baked beans. Thursday, chicken parmigiana w/ pasta, garlic bread stick, seasoned green beans. Friday, chicken salad topped w/ curly fries, garlic knot.
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL — Monday, Bosco pizza sticks w/ marinara sauce, broccoli & ranch, mixed fruit, milk. Tuesday, beef taco w/ lettuce, tomato, salsa & cheese, fruit churro, pepper strips & ranch, refried beans, peaches, milk. Wednesday, cheese raviloli & marinara sauce, stuffed bread stick, Romaine salad, sweet peas, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, chicken nuggets w/ roll, hash browns, cauliflower & ranch, fruit juice, milk. Friday, pizza burger, sweet corn, grape tomatoes, applesauce, milk.
TURKEYFOOT VALLEY AREA SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
UNIONTOWN AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, Bosco sticks & marinara sauce or yogurt munchable, broccoli florets & ranch, mixed fruit, milk. Tuesday, beef tacos & refried beans or chicken nuggets w/ roll, fruit churros, pepper strips & ranch, chilled peachs, milk. Wednesday, mini cheese raviloli & marinara sauce or turkey & cheese wrap, stuffed bread stick, side Romaine salad, sweet peas, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, French toast sticks w/ sausage patty or chicken nuggets w/ roll, hash brown rounds, cauliflower & ranch, fruit juice, milk. Friday, pizza burgers or grilled chicken deluxe, sweet corn, grape tomatoes, applesauce, milk.
UNIONTOWN AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, pepperoni rolls w/ marinara sauce, fresh or mixed fruit, veggie bar, milk. Tuesday, beef tacos w/ fruit churros, fresh fruit or peaches, refried beans, veggie bar, milk. Wednesday, mini cheese ravioli w/ marinara, stuffed bread stick, side Romaine salad, sweet peas, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, French toast sticks w/ sausage patty, hash brown rounds, fruit, juice, veggie bar, milk. Friday, pizza burger or grilled chicken deluxe, sweet corn, fresh fruit, applesauce, veggie bar, milk.
UNIONTOWN AREA HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, Bosco cheese sticks w/ marinara, fruit & veggie bar, milk. Tuesday, beef tacos w/ fruit churros, refried beans, fruit & veggie bar, milk. Wednesday, lasagna rollup w/ marinara sauce, stuffed bread stick, side Romaine salad, sweet peas, fruit & veggie bar, milk. Thursday, French toast sticks w/ bacon, hash brown rounds, fruit & veggie bar, milk. Friday, pizza burger or grilled chicken deluxe, sweet corn, fruit & veggie bar, milk.
WEST GREENE SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
