The following is a listing of school lunch menus currently available for the week beginning Jan. 20:
ALBERT GALLATIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, chicken nuggets or hamburger or cheeseburger, steamed peas, milk. Wednesday, creamed chicken over biscuit or chicken patty sandwich, mashed potatoes, milk. Thursday, mini corn dogs or turkey & cheese hoagie, broccoli, milk. Friday, Bosco cheese sticks w/ sauce or pepperoni/plain pizza, steamed California veggies, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, French toast sticks w/ sausage or hamburger or cheeseburger, tater tots, milk. Wednesday, creamed chicken over biscuit or chicken patty sandwich or pizza, steamed carrots, whipped potatoes, milk. Thursday, mini corn dogs w/ roll or turkey & cheese hoagie or spicy chicken sandwich, BBQ baked beans, milk. Friday, stuffed Bosco sticks w/ marinara or pepperoni/plain pizza, tossed salad w/ Italian dressing, milk. Fresh veggies and fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, breaded chicken tenders w/ roll or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, garden salad w/ chic peas, refried beans, milk. Wednesday, creamed chicken over biscuit or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, whipped potatoes, steamed carrots, milk. Thursday, corn dog or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, steamed green beans, milk. Friday, stuffed Bosco sticks w/ marinara or chicken fajita salad w/ bread stick, tossed salad w/ Italian dressing, milk. Fresh veggies and fresh/canned fruit available daily.
BELLE VERNON AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, baked ziti, bread stick, mixed veggies, assorted fruit, cookie, milk. Wednesday, BBQ chicken sandwich, bacon & cheese, potatoes, California blended veggies, assorted fruit, milk. Thursday, French bread pizza, tossed salad, green beans, assorted fruit, milk. Friday, grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, chips, assorted fruit, milk. Available daily: chef salad, peanut butter & jelly sandwich, ham & cheese sandwich, turkey & cheese sandwich, cheese sandwich.
BROWNSVILLE AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, apple, milk. Wednesday, pasta & meat sauce, bread stick, mixed veggies, pear, milk. Thursday, walking taco w/ shredded lettuce, salsa & corn, celery sticks, milk. Friday, personal pan pepperonoi pizza, green beans, milk. Fresh fruit & veggie bar available daily. Other daily options include peanut butter & jelly sandwich w/ string cheese & crackers, yogurt w/ string cheese & crackers.
BROWNSVILLE AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, General Tso’s chicken, vegetable fried rice, Oriental veggis, fortune cookie. Wednesday, pasta & meat sauce, bread stick, green beans. Thursday, sloppy joe sandwich, mixed veggies. Friday, baked potato bar, broccoli & cheese sauce. Other daily options include cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, pizza, chef salad w/ crackers.
CALIFORNIA AREA ELEMENTARY & MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, mini corn dogs or nachos w/ meat & cheese, roll, fries, corn, Mandarin oranges. Wednesday, oven baked chicken wings or chef/chicken salad, roll, potatoes, side salad, fruit. Thursday, baked & breaded mozzarella sticks w/ marinara dipping sauce, tater tots, steamed broccoli, applesauce. Friday, personal pan pizza, or yogurt picnic lunch, seasoned fries, side salad, pineapple tidbits.
CALIFORNIA AREA HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, mini corn dogs or nachos w/ meat & cheese, roll, fries, corn, Mandarin oranges. Wednesday, mini waffles w/ syrup or sweet & sour chicken, sausage patty, hash brown patty, fruit juice, fruit. Thursday, baked & breaded mozzarella sticks w/ marinara dipping sauce, tater tots, steamed broccoli, applesauce. Friday, personal pan pizza or General Tso’s chicken, oven-baked fries, side salad, pineapple tidbits.
CARMICHAELS ELEMENTARY CENTER — Monday, No School. Tuesday, chicken nuggets w/ roll, peppi salad w/ rolls, chicken cheddar ranch wrap, super salad, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, steamed sweet corn, baby carrots & celery, juices. Wednesday, General Tso’s chicken or popcorn chicken w/ rice, peppi salad w/ rolls, chicken cheddar ranch wrap, super salad, steamed broccoli, cucumber chips, baby carrots, peaches, fruit. Thursday, soft pretzel w/ cheese stick & yogurt, peppi salad w/ rolls, chicken cheddar ranch wrap, baby carrots & dip, crispy dessert, juices. Friday, plain or pepperoni pizza, peppi salad w/ rolls, chicken cheddar ranch wrap, Caesar salad, broccoli, cucumber chips, pears, fruit.
CARMICHAELS AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS, Monday, No School. Tuesday, chicken fajita bar, roasted corn & black beans, fries, turkey & cheese sub, Southwest chicken salad, breaded mozzarella cheese sticks w/ marinara, broccoli cheese soup. Wednesday, Bosco cheese sticks w/ marinara, steamed green beans, Caesar salad, chicken ranch wrap, cobb salad, Italian hoagie, broccoli cheese soup. Thursday, General Tso’s chicken w/ rice, steamed broccoli, fortune cookie, chicken ranch wrap, cobb salad, cheddar cheese stuffed pretzel sticks, broccoli cheese soup. Friday, breakfast burrito or French toast sticks w/ sausage links, tater tots, Italian flatbread, cobb salad, toasted turkey bacon sub.
CENTRAL GREENE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread or hot dog, potatoes. Wednesday, meatball & mozzarella hoagie or cheeseburger, seasoned green beans. Thursday, chicken & gravy over biscuit or crispy chicken patty sandwich, mashed potatoes. Friday, crisp chicken & cheese wrap or pepproni pizza, seasoned green beans.
CENTRAL GREENE SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, Salisbury steak over noodles, seasoned green beans. Wednesday, Buffalo chicken Stromboli, steamed broccoli. Thursday, hot turkey & cheese melt, corn. Friday, meatball & mozzarella hoagie, blended mixed veggies.
CHARLEROI AREA SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
CHESTNUT RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
CONNELLSVILLE AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, hamburger or hot dog, baked beans, tater tots, fruit, milk. Wednesday, grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, carrots, baked apples, milk. Thursday, chicken nugets, whipped potatoes w/ gravy, steamed corn, roll, fruit cup, milk. Friday, pizza w/ or w/o pepperoni, fries, steamed mixed veggies, pineapple tidbits, milk.
FRAZIER ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, walking taco w/ bread, steamed carrots, applesauce, milk. Wednesday, fish sandwich, fries, peaches, banana split sundae cup, milk. Thursday, chicken quesadilla, Spanish rice, black beans, apple, milk. Friday, pepperoni pizza, side salad, pears, milk. Elementary School weekly choices include chicken patty sandwich, BBQ rib sandwich or Salad Bar (Thursday). Middle School weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger, breaded chicken sandwich, BBQ ribs on bun, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
FRAZIER HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, walking taco w/ bread, steamed carrots, applesauce, milk. Wednesday, BBQ chicken, BBQ baked beans, peaches, milk. Thursday, chicken quesadilla, Spanish rice, black beans, apple, milk. Friday, pepperoni pizza, side salad, pears, milk. Weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger or cheeseburger, breaded chicken patty sandwich, BBQ rib sandwich, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, sloppy joes, fries, milk. Wednesday, ham & cheese on pretzel bun, chips, milk. Thursday, diced chicken & gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes & gravy, milk. Friday, stuffed crust pizza, penne pasta & sauce, milk. Mini fruit & veggie bar available daily.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, sloppy joes & fries, chicken noodle soup, milk. Wednesday, macaroni & cheese w/ bread stick, steamed green beans, milk. Thursday, bacon cheeseburger, cheesy potato casserole, milk. Friday, stuffed crust pizza, penne pasta & sauce, milk. Fresh fruit & veggie bar available daily.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, popcorn chicken, tater tots, fresh fruits & veggies, milk. Wednesday, Italian hoagie rounder, chips, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Thursday, Mexican nacho grande, Mexican fiesta rice, diced pears, milk. Friday, pizza, Romaine salad, banana, milk.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, BBQ pulled pork, macaroni & cheese w/ roll, lima beans, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Wednesday, General Tso’s chicken, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Thursday, Shepherd’s pie w/ roll, green beans, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Friday, nacho grande, refried beans, steamed corn, apple slices, milk.
MONESSEN CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – Monday, No School. Tuesday, pancakes & sausage patty or corn dog nuggets, steamed corn, cinnamon applesauce. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread or Italian dunkers, mashed potatoes & gravy, apple. Thursday, ham & cheese wrap or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, pork & beans, diced pears. Friday, BBQ pork nachos or pizza, tater tots, apple juice.
MONESSEN CITY SECONDARY SCHOOLS – Monday, No School. Tuesday, French toast sticks & sausage, tater tots, diced pears. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ bread, steamed corn, Mandarin oranges. Thursday, Italian dunkers, seasoned green beans, apple. Friday, Salisbury steak w/ gravy, rice & bread or Asian bar, steamed carrot coins, diced pears.
RINGGOLD ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, beefy nachos or cheeseburger, pinto beans, diced peaches, pizza kit, baby carrots, fruit juice. Wednesday, Ram bowl w/ roll or pepperoni pizza, crispy chicken salad entrée, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, sliced cucumbers, pineapple tidbits. Thursday, macaroni & cheese w/ pretzel roll or hot dog, steamed broccoli, diced pears, celery sticks, pizza kit, slushy cup. Friday, French toast sticks w/ sausage or cheese pizza, hash browns, grape tomatoes, crispy chicken salad entrée, applesauce, fruit juice.
RINGGOLD SECONDARY SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT – No menu listed.
SOUTHMORELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, popcorn chicken smackers w/ roll or cheese crackers cup, sweet glazed carrots, roasted garbanzo beans, apple or pears. Wednesday, French toast sticks w/ syrup & sausage or cheese crackers cup, roasted potato wedges, cherry juice, strawberry cup or peaches. Thursday, grilled cheese sandwich or cheese crackers cup, tomato soup, baby carrots, apple wedges or mixed fruit cup. Friday, Italian dunkers w/ meatballs or cheese crackers cup, seasoned broccoli, green garden salad, banana or applesauce cup.
SOUTHMORELAND MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, nacho scoops w/ Buffalo chicken dip, vegetable, celery sticks. Wednesday, chicken sliders, broccoli w/ cheese. Thursday, oven-roasted chicken w/ biscuit, whipped potatoes & gravy, peas & carrots. Friday, General Tso’s chicken w/ fried rice & fortune cookie, Oriental veggies, Dragon juice.
SOUTHMORELAND HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, walking taco w/ toppings bar, Churro stick. Wednesday, chicken breast sliders, overn fries. Thursday, oven-roasted chicken w/ biscuit, whipped potatoes & gravy, peas & carrots. Friday, General Tso’s chicken w/ fried rice & fortune cookie, Oriental veggies, Dragon juice.
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, No School. Wednesday, rigatoni & meatballs, garlic toast, mixed veggies, Romaine salad, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, chicken patty, baked beans, carrots & ranch, chilled pears, milk. Friday, personal pan pizza, diced carrots, cucumber slices, applesauce cup, milk.
TURKEYFOOT VALLEY AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, pizza round w/ marinara sauce, tossed salad, tropical fruit salad or Salad Bar (7-12). Wednesday, cheeseburger (K-12), Buffalo chicken wrap (6-12), tater tots, blueberries, gelatin dessert. Thursday, nachos, beef & cheese, corn, Mandarin oranges, pepperoni roll or Salad Bar (7-12). Friday, soft taco w/ lettuce & tomato, refried beans, salsa, apple slices w/ dip.
UNIONTOWN AREA ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, No School. Tuesday, No School. Wednesday, rigatoni & meatballs w/ garlic toast or ham & cheese hoagie, mixed veggies, Romaine salad, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, mini corn dogs or chicken patty on bun, baked beans, baby carrots & ranch to dip, chilled pears, milk. Friday, personal pan cheese pizza or ham munchable, diced carrots, cucumber slices, applesauce cup, milk.
UNIONTOWN AREA HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, No School. Wednesday, rigatoni & meatballs, side salad, garlic toast, fruit & veggie bar, milk. Thursday, slow-roasted BBQ ribs, sweet potato, fries, fruit & veggie bar, milk. Friday, chicken noodle bowl, fruit & veggie bar, milk.
