The following is a listing of school lunch menus currently available for the week beginning March 9:
ALBERT GALLATIN ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken & waffle or chicken nuggets & roll, broccoli, milk. Tuesday, chicken quesadilla or hamburger or cheeseburger, refried beans, milk. Wednesday, tangerine chicken & rice or chicken patty sandwich, stir fry veggies, milk. Thursday, pasta w/ meat sauce or ham & cheese hoagie, tossed salad w/ dressing, milk. Friday, grilled cheese w/ tomato soup or pepperoni or plain pizza, steamed corn, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken quesadilla or chicken nuggets w/ roll or pizza, refried beans, milk. Tuesday, chicken & waffles w/ syrup or hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, milk. Wednesday, tangerine chicken w/ rice or chicken patty sandwich or pizza, stir fry veggies, milk. Thursday, pasta w/ meat sauce or bread stick or ham & cheese hoagie or spicy chicken sandwich, mixed veggies, milk. Friday, grilled cheese or pepperoni or plain pizza, tomato soup, steamed corn & fresh veggies, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
ALBERT GALLATIN HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, chicken & waffle or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, fries, milk. Tuesday, chicken quesadilla or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, refried beans, milk. Wednesday, tangerine chicken w/ rice or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, steamed mixed veggies, milk. Thursday, pasta w/ meat sauce & bread stick or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, mixed veggies, milk. Friday, grilled cheese or chef salad w/ roll & croutons, tomato soup, steamed corn, milk. Fresh veggies & fresh/canned fruit available daily. Always available: peanut butter & jelly sandwich or tossed salad w/ grilled chicken.
BELLE VERNON AREA ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, walking taco, pretzel, refried beans, pudding, assorted fruit, milk. Tuesday, rotini, Texas toast, peas & carrots, peach cup, milk. Wednesday, turkey & cheese sub, fries, fresh veggies & dip, assorted fruit, Italian ice, milk. Thursday, chicken & biscuits, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, buttered corn, applesauce, milk. Friday, French bread pizza, tossed salad, mixed veggies, assorted fruit, milk.
BELLE VERNON AREA HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, chicken taco, pretzel, refried beans, pudding, fruit, milk. Tuesday, rotini, Texas toast, peas & carrots, peach cup, milk. Wednesday, turkey & cheese sub, fries, fresh veggies & dip, assorted fruit, Italian ice, milk. Thursday, chicken patty, roll, buttered noodles, green beans, applesauce, milk. Friday, French bread pizza, tossed salad, mixed veggies, assorted fruit, milk.
BROWNSVILLE AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, cheeseburger, potatoes, milk. Tuesday, General Tso’s chicken, rice, broccoli, fortune cookie, orange wedges, milk. Wednesday, cheese ravioloi, bread stick, mixed veggies, pear, milk. Thursday, pulled pork sandwich, steamed peas, grape tomatoes, milk. Friday, funnel cake, scrambled eggs, hash brown, milk. Fresh fruit & vegetable bar available daily. Other daily options include peanut butter & jelly sandwich w/ string cheese & crackers, yogurt w/ string cheese & crackers.
BROWNSVILLE AREA SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, French toast sticks & sausage, hash browns. Tuesday, BBQ pulled pork on bun, carrots. Wednesday, oven-baked chicken w/ biscuit, corn, mashed potatoes. Thursday, meat loaf, mashed potatoes & gravy, roll. Friday, pieorgies & bread stick, fish sandwich, mixed veggies. Other daily options include cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, pizza, chef salad w/ crackers.
CALIFORNIA AREA SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
CARMICHAELS AREA ELEMENTARY CENTER — Monday, chicken tenders & Dutch waffle, super salad, fries, mixed veggies, baby carrots & celery, peaches, fresh fruit. Tuesday, French bread pizza, Casesar salad, broccoli, cucumbers, baby carrots & celery, juices. Wednesday, mini corn dogs, super salad, au gratin potatoes, steamed sweet peas, baby carrots & celery, applesauce, fruit. Thursday, macaroni & cheese or BBQ rib sandwich, super salad, baked potato wedges, coleslaw, cucumbers, fruit slushy cup. Friday, grilled cheese w/ chips, fish sandwich, super salad, tomato soup, broccoli, baby carrots & celery. Other daily options include Italian flatbread sandwich or fruit & yogurt plate,
CARMICHAELS AREA MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS — Monday, hot Italian hoagie w/ chips & pickle, steamed green beans, Italian flatbread, Southwest chicken salad, chicken cheddar ranch sandwich. Tuesday, mini corn dogs, au gratin potatoes, steamed peas & carrots, fruit & yogurt power up, chef salad, French bread pizza, vegetable soup. Wednesday, Buffalo chicken dip & chips, potato wedges, celery & carrots, Buffalo chicken wrap, chef salad, breaded mozzarella cheese sticks w/ marinara, vegetable soup. Thursday, grilled cheese, tomato soup, chips & pickle, Buffalo chicken wrap, chicken Casesar salad, vegetable soup. Friday, BBQ rib or fish sandwich, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Buffalo chicken wrap, chicken Caesar salad, cheddar cheese pretzel sticks.
CENTRAL GREENE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, chicken & gravy over biscuit or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, mashed potatoes & gravy. Wednesday, Italian dunkers or cheeseburger, corn. Thursday, corn dog nuggets or crispy chicken patty sandwich, seasoned potato wedges. Friday, pierogies w/ bread or cheese pizza, seasoned green beans.
CENTRAL GREENE MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, seasoned potato wedges. Wednesday, chicken & gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes w/ gravy. Thursday, beef & cheese quesadilla, lettuce & salsa, corn. Friday, grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, seasoned green beans.
CENTRAL GREENE HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, No School. Tuesday, chicken & broccoli alfredo w/ bread, steamed broccoli. Wednesday, burrito, corn. Thursday, chicken & gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes w/ gravy. Friday, grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, seasoned green beans.
CHARLEROI AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken smackers w/ bread, carrots, pears. Tuesday, cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, applesauce. Wednesday, beef & cheese hard taco w/ bread, seasoned green beans, orange. Thursday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ mashed potatoes, corn & bread, peaches. Friday, macaroni & cheese w/ roll, garden salad, Mandarin oranges.
CHESTNUT RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ELEMENTARY AND HIGH SCHOOLS — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, corn, peppers w/Ranch, pineapples, milk. Tuesday, pizza lunch. Wednesday, pierogies, MAX stick, glazed carrots, salad, banana, mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, hot dog on bun, barbecue baked beans, tomato cucumber salad, pineapple, apples, milk. Friday, pizza lunch.
CONNELLSVILLE AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, steamed broccoli, roll, peaches, milk. Tuesday, ham & cheese on pretzel bun, fries, lettuce & tomatoes, fruit juice, milk. Wednesday, chili con carne w/ beans, nachos w/ cheese, carrot sticks, dessert, apple, milk. Thursday, baked chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, steamed peas, roll, pineapple tidbits, milk. Friday, pizza, tuna salad w/ crackers, fries, steamed mixed veggies, peaches, milk.
FRAZIER ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS — Monday, General Tso’s chicken, steamed broccoli, applesauce, milk. Tuesday, walking taco w/ bread (Elementary School), pancake station w/ sausage & potatoes (Middle School), steamed green beans, pears, milk. Wednesday, BBQ rib on bun, baked beans, apple, milk. Thursday, hot turkey sandwich (Elementary School), meatloaf (Middle School), mashed potatoes w/ gravy, Mandarin oranges, milk. Friday, tuna noodle casserole, steamed carrots, mixed fruit, milk. Elementary School weekly choices include chicken nuggets w/ bread, turkey, bacon & cheese wrap, Salad Bar (Thursday). Middle School weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, cheeseburger or hamburger, breaded chicken sandwich, BBQ ribs on bun, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
FRAZIER HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, General Tso’s chicken, steamed broccoli, applesauce, milk. Tuesday, pancake station, sausage, potatoes, pears, mlk. Wednesday, BBQ rib on bun, baked beans, apple, milk. Thursday, meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, Mandarin oranges, milk. Friday, tuna noodle casserole, steamed carrots, mixed fruit, milk. Weekly choices may include grilled chicken patty sandwich, hot ham & cheese on bun, hamburger or cheeseburger, breaded chicken patty sandwich, BBQ rib sandwich, spicy chicken patty sandwich, pizza.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
JEFFERSON-MORGAN SCHOOLS — Monday, stuffed crust pizza or cheeseburger, steamed corn, milk. Tuesday, French toast sticks w/ syrup or tuna salad or turkey breast sandwich, sausage links, hashbrown potatoes, fruit juice, milk. Wednesday, ham BBQ sandwich or macaroni & cheese w/ bread stick, oven-baked potatoes, milk. Thursday, deluxe chicken sandwich or pulled pork sandwich, creamy potato soup, pasta salad, milk. Friday, fish hoagie w/ or w/o cheese or crispy chicken strips w/ fries & roll, pierogies, milk. Fresh fruit & veggie bar available daily.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, macaroni & cheese w/ roll, green peas, fresh fruits & veggies, milk. Tuesday, popcorn chicken, tater tots, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Wednesday, Italian hoagie, chips, fresh fruits & veggies, milk. Thursday, nacho grande, Mexican fiesta rice, buttered corn, diced pears, milk. Friday, stuffed crust pizza, Romaine salad, fresh fruit, milk.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS SECONDARY SCHOOLS — Monday, spaghetti & meatballs, garlic bread stick, side salad, peaches, milk or juice. Tuesday, fish sticks & pierogies, green peas, applesauce, juice or milk. Wednesday, orange chicken, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Thursday, toasted grilled cheese, tomato soup, chips, fresh fruit & veggies, milk. Friday, nacho grande, refried beans, steamed corn, apple slices, milk.
MONESSEN CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – Monday, French toast sticks & sausage or crispy chicken patty sandwich, potatoes, diced pears. Tuesday, turkey & cheese sandwich or corn dog nuggets, corn, mixed fruit. Wednesday, popcorn chicken bowl or beef & cheese nachos, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, broccoli salad, diced peaches. Thursday, pasta & homemade meat sauce w/ bread or crispy chicken nuggets w/ bread, garden salad, Mandarin oranges. Friday, grilled cheese sandwich or pizza, tomato soup, steamed carrot coins, diced pears.
MONESSEN CITY SECONDARY SCHOOLS – Monday, hot ham & cheese sandwich or burrito bar, steamed carrot coins, orange. Tuesday, French toast sticks & sausage, tater tots, diced pears. Wednesday, grilled cheese w/ tomato soup, blended mixed veggies, sliced peaches. Thursday, cheeseburger or pepperoni garlic knots, fries, Mandarin oranges. Friday, tuna patty melt or Oriental bar, steamed carrots, banana.
RINGGOLD ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS — Monday, Bosco cheesy bread sticks w/ marinara or chicken nuggets w/ roll, green beans, baby carrots, applesauce, fruit juice. Tuesday, taco in a bag or cheeseburger, corn & black bean salsa, diced peaches, sliced cucumbers, pizza kit. Wednesday, General Tso’s popcorn chicken or pepperoni pizza, brown rice, steamed broccoli, Mandarin oranges, celery sticks, chef salad. Thursday, BBQ rib sandwich or hot dog, fries, slushy cup, mixed greens salad, nacho chips, pizza kit. Friday, cheese pizza or fish sticks w/ roll, au gratin potatoes, diced pears, fruit juice, grape tomatoes, chef salad.
RINGGOLD MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT – No menu listed.
SOUTHMORELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — Monday, chicken tender strips w/ buttered noodles or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, sweet corn, cucumber & tomato cup, apple or fruit cocktail. Tuesday, nachos w/ cheese sauce & taco meat or taco salad w/ chips, black beans, salsa cup, orange wedges or cinnamon applesauce. Wednesday, orange chicken w/ rice or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, steamed broccoli, punch, Mandarin oranges or applesauce. Thursday, cheeseburger or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, fries, carrots & snow peas w/ ranch, banana or diced pear & peach cup. Friday, pizza or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, seasoned green beans, apple wedges or peach cup.
SOUTHMORELAND MIDDLE SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ corny mashed potatoes, cheese & gravy, roll. Tuesday, chicken snack wraps w/ cheese & lettuce, oven fries. Wednesday, mini corn dogs, fries, BBQ baked beans. Thursday, popcorn chicken parmigiana bowl w/ garlic bread stick. Friday, chicken salad topped w/ curly fries, garlic knot.
SOUTHMORELAND HIGH SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ corny mashed potatoes, cheese & gravy, roll. Tuesday, chicken snack wraps w/ cheese & lettuce, oven fries. Wednesday, bacon cheeseburger topped w/ onion rings, BBQ baked beans. Thursday, popcorn chicken parmigiana bowl w/ garlic bread stick. Friday, chicken salad topped w/ curly fries, garlic knot.
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll, mashed potatoes, corn, peppers & ranch, pineapples, orange, milk. Tuesday, BBQ pork on bun, seasoned fries, carrots & ranch, chilled peaches, apple, milk. Wednesday, perogies & MAX stick, glazed carrots, side salad, banana, Mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday, hot dog, BBQ baked beans, tomato cucumber salad, pineapples, apple slices, milk. Friday, stuffed crust pizza, green beans, broccoli & ranch, applesauce, pear, milk.
TURKEYFOOT VALLEY AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, turkey & gravy over biscuits, peas, coleslaw, peaches. Tuesday, beef noodle or potato soup, chicken patty on roll, peppers & cucumbers w/ dip, blueberries or Salad Bar (7-12). Wednesday, pizza, mago juice, mixed fruit. Thursday, cheeseburger or mini corn dogs, fries, banana or Salad Bar (7-12). Friday, hot dog w/ sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, chocolate chip cookie, mixed berries.
UNIONTOWN AREA SCHOOLS — Monday, popcorn chicken bowl w/ roll or yogurt munchable, mashed potatoes, corn, pepper strips & ranch to dip, canned pineapples, oranges, milk. Tuesday, mini pulled pork tacos or chicken patty on bun, seasoned fries, baby carrots & ranch to dip, canned peaches, apples, milk. Wednesday, mini cheddar pierogies & MAX sticks or chicken nuggets & roll, glazed carrots, side Romaine salad, Mandarin oranges, banana, milk. Thursday, hot dog or grilled chicken salad, BBQ baked beans, tomato cucumber salad, canned pineapples, apple slices, milk. Friday, stuffed crust pizza or fish taco, green beans, broccoli & ranch to dip, canned applesauce, pears, milk.
WEST GREENE SCHOOLS — No menu listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.