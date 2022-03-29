Renata (King) and Leland Engel have committed $50,000 to Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in coordination with the Open Doors Scholarship Program.
The scholarship will benefit students enrolled in the Open Doors Scholarship family of programs, including Pathways to Success: Summer Start (PaSSS). The PaSSS program, launched in 2015, helps students learn skills, establish connections and earn credits during the summers before their first and second years at Penn State.
Born in Connellsville, Renata graduated from Geibel Catholic High School and attended Penn State Fayette in 1978, where she would meet her husband, Leland, a U.S. Navy veteran. To pay for classes, she worked several jobs on and off campus.
“One day, I went to pay my tuition bill and I was told that there was no balance. Someone, through some channel, had awarded me a scholarship,” she said. “It was a vote of confidence from a person who believed that their investment was going to be a good one.”
Renata and Leland transitioned to University Park to study engineering science and mechanical engineering, respectively. For them, the foundation and friends they established at Fayette were integral to their college experience.
“Penn State Fayette is the place I began my engineering studies. The faculty and staff — I can still name them — impressed upon me not only what I was learning from them, but how I had to learn at the college level,” said Renata. “This gift, in part, is our way of saying thank you to the campus and to those people who preceded us.”
Leland has held numerous positions in the field of aerospace engineering. In 1989, he received a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of South Florida. In 1991, he joined Penn State astrophysics department as a design engineer and, later, an instructor of mechanical engineering. He retired in 2014.
“I wasn’t from the area, so, for me, Fayette felt like a family,” said Leland, who relied on the GI Bill for tuition assistance. “I saw the hours my wife worked, how she struggled to pay for classes, so I know our gift will benefit people like her in the region.”
