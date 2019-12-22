Area school boards held reorganizations meetings the first week of December to elect leadership and conduct administrative business as they readied for 2020. The following report details key adjustments made by school boards in the Herald-Standard readership area for the upcoming year.
Albert Gallatin
The Albert Gallatin Area School Board elected new leadership, appointing Carla Franks as president and Ryan Porupski as vice president. Director Betty Moser was named board secretary.
The board retained Andrews & Price of Pittsburgh as solicitor at a monthly rate of $600 and an hourly rate of $100, which remain the same as the prior year.
Business manager Vince Belczyk was appointed to a one-year term as the district’s representative on the Southwest Regional Tax Bureau executive committee, with Porupski to serve as alternate. Director Charity Grimm Krupa was reappointed to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) legislative council.
Two newcomers to the board were selected to serve on the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute joint operating committee: Carl Planiczka on a two-year term and Bob Mangold on a three-year term.
Mangold, who won both two-year and four-year open board seats, chose to fill the four-year seat. The board held an election to fill the open two-year seat and chose Paul Dunham over Candice Jordon by a 5-1-1 vote.
The board will continue to hold voting meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, with work sessions being held at the same time on the prior Monday. All meetings will take place in the cafeteria of D. Ferd Swaney Elementary School.
Belle Vernon
The Belle Vernon Area School District Board of Directors unanimously picked Joe Grata as its new president for 2020.
In addition, the board elected director Dan Engstrom as vice president, director Michelle Callaway-Rodriguez as secretary, business manager Crystal Clark as treasurer (until May 2020), director Kathy Forte as assistant treasurer and director Dan Kovatch as Act 32 representative for the Westmoreland County Tax Collection District.
The board also reappointed Weiss Burkardt Kramer LLC of Pittsburgh as solicitor with a $500 monthly retainer fee and an hourly rate of $135 for matters not covered by the retainer.
Robert Harhai and Justin Kosanko were sworn in as the newest members of the board.
Regular meetings will be held at 7 p.m. and will be rotated monthly between the high school auditorium and the middle school cafeteria. During June, July and August, regular meeting will be held at the administration offices. Specific dates for meetings can be found on the district website.
Beth-Center
The Board of Directors at the Bethlehem-Center School District elected to retain Jim Gwyer as its president. He is joined by Shawna Roberts, who was elected vice president.
Directors Samuel Marcolini and Christine Hundertmark will continue in their capacities as board treasurer and secretary, respectively.
Gwyer will serve as district representative to the Mon Valley Career & Technology Center. Director John Greenlee will be the district’s PSBA liaison.
Beth-Center will continue to utilize the legal counsel of Davis & Davis Attorneys at Law of Uniontown.
The board of directors will meet the fourth Monday of each month, beginning with an agenda meeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by a voting meeting at 7 p.m. Committee meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month. All meetings will take place in the board room of the administrative office.
Brownsville
Brownsville Area School Board members unanimously reappointed Ronald Dellarose Jr. and Cheryl Terravecchia, respectively, to serve as president and vice president for the coming year.
The board selected district business manager Bill Boucher as representative and Terravecchia as alternate for the Southwest Regional Tax Bureau executive committee. In addition, the board chose Boucher as representative and director Rocky Brashear as alternate for the Fayette County Tax Collection Committee. Each appointee will serve a one-year term.
Director Gary Seelye was reelected to serve a three-year term as representative for the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute joint operating committee, while director Richard Gates was elected to serve a three-year term as representative for the Intermediate Unit 1.
The board also voted to retain Davis & Davis of Uniontown as board solicitor for a retainer of $250 per month and an hourly rate of $85. The Herald-Standard was named the designated newspaper of record for the district.
The board will continue to hold regular meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in the high school auditorium. Planning sessions and committee meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. on the Monday preceding the voting meeting in the high school library.
California
Barry Niccolai returns as president and John Bitonti as first vice president of the California Area School Board in 2020. Amy Todd was selected to serve as second vice president.
The board named Bitonti as the district’s legislative representative and Niccolai as its PSBA representative.
Law firm Andrews & Price of Pittsburgh was retained as board solicitor at the same rate as the previous year.
Board meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The board will hold committee-of-the-whole meetings at 6 p.m. on the Monday of the week prior to the voting meeting. All meetings will take place in the high school library.
Carmichaels
Leadership changed for the Carmichaels Area School Board when school directors elected Edmond McIntire as president and Cheryl Voytek as vice president.
School director Dr. Jason Matyus was selected as the district legislative representative and Voytek as the strategic plan representative.
Director Lewis May was chosen as the board’s representative to the Greene County Career & Technology Center joint operating committee.
The board retained the legal services of Davis & Davis of Uniontown.
Board meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in the middle-senior high school media center.
Central Greene
The Central Greene School Board has changed leadership for the new year, with Sharon Bennett moving to the position of president and John Bristor taking on the vice president post.
Business manager Valerie Brooks will serve as board secretary, with director Bridget Montgomery continuing as assistant secretary. Director Barbara Hartlaub was appointed the district’s representative to the Greene County Career & Technology Center joint operating committee.
The board was joined by newly elected members James Howard and Chay Lahew.
Directors will meet in committee on the second Tuesday of each month and in regular session on the third Tuesday of the month. There is no July meeting. All meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the district administration office.
Charleroi
The Charleroi Area Board of Directors gave approval to maintain its leadership for 2020.
The board reappointed Kenneth Wiltz as president and Adele Hopkins as vice president.
In addition, committee chairs include Joe Caruso, athletics and extracurricular activities; Elaine Pappasergi, education, curriculum and personnel; Barbara Pepper, budget and finance; and Thomas Nutting, buildings, grounds, transportation and safety.
Charles Yakich will serve as Mon Valley Career & Technology Center representative and Pappasergi will serve as South Hills Area School Districts Association representative.
Bassi, Vreeland & Associates P.C. was reappointed as solicitor while CFS Bank was retained as school depository.
Regular school board meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in the Charleroi Area High School community room.
Connellsville
Directors at the Connellsville Area School Board appointed Michael Omatick as president and voted Donald Grenaldo to the vice president position.
Director Paul Harshman and newly elected board member Marcie Cellurale Sangston were appointed to the Connellsville City Recreation Board for a one-year term. District business manager Marlene Grenell was appointed treasurer, and assistant business manager Cherie Routzahn was named assistant treasurer for the district. Grenell was also appointed to represent the district at the annual meeting of the Southwest Regional Tax Bureau and Routzahn as alternate.
The board voted unanimously to retain the law firm of Watson Mundorff & Sepic of Connellsville as district solicitor with the same term and conditions as the previous year.
The board will conduct regular monthly voting meetings at 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month in the auditorium of Connellsville Area High School, with agenda meetings to take place on the Monday prior to the voting meeting at the same time and location.
Frazier
The Frazier School Board will maintain its officers in 2020. School directors reappointed Thomas Shetterly president and Stacey Erdely vice president.
District business manager Kevin Mildren was will represent the district for another year on the Southwest Regional Tax Bureau executive committee and the Fayette County Tax Collection Committee.
The board retained Davis & Davis of Uniontown as district solicitor at a monthly rate of $600 — an increase of $100 — and an hourly billing rate of $115, the same rate as in 2019.
The board will alter its meeting schedule in the coming year, electing to meet the fourth Monday of each month, beginning with a work session at 6 p.m. and the regular voting meeting immediately following. (Exceptions include when the board meets the second Monday in May and the third Monday in August. There is no meeting in July.) Additional work sessions will be held at the same time on the second Monday of the month. All meetings will take place in the board room of the administration building.
Jefferson-Morgan
The Jefferson-Morgan School Board opted to keep its current leadership in place, with Mark Pochron as president board and Bob Mitchell as vice president.
Director Donna Brown will continue to serve as board secretary and as the district representative to the Greene County Career & Technology Center joint operating committee.
The board will retain the services of solicitor Ernest DeHaas of Radcliffe & DeHaas of Uniontown at the same rate as the prior year.
Board meetings will continue to be held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the elementary school library, with the exception of January and February, when the board will meet the third Tuesday.
Laurel Highlands
Many of the positions and committee appointments will remain the same for the Laurel Highlands School Board.
Melvyn Sepic was chosen to serve another term as president, with Debra Bortz serving another year as vice president.
Gary Frankhouser of Davis & Davis in Uniontown will continue as solicitor at the same rate as last year.
The board voted to name Sepic as representative to the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute joint operating committee for a three-year term.
Director Randy Raymond was named as the representative to the Southwest Tax Bureau for one year. Director Tom Landman will serve as representative to the Fayette County Tax Collection Committee. Bortz was selected as the alternate for both committees.
Director Nancy Glad was appointed to serve as the PSBA’s governmental relations contact and representative. New board member Kim Renze was named the alternate.
Raymond was named board treasurer.
Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month (with no meeting to be held in July) in the high school auditorium. Work sessions will be held at 5 p.m. on the Tuesday immediately prior to the voting meeting in the administrative board room.
Monessen
The Monessen School District Board of Directors has new leadership for 2020, with Lee Johnson chosen as president and Sharon Mauck picked as vice president. Mark Panicucci will serve as interim treasurer until the board appoints a new treasurer in May 2020.
Newcomer Doreen Smith, who won both two-year and four-year open board seats, chose to fill the four-year seat. The board held an election to fill the open two-year seat and chose Donna Fantauzzi over Doug Miller by a 5-3 vote.
The board also voted to retain John Toohey of Mount Pleasant as solicitor with a $10,000 yearly retainer and additional services at a rate of $80 per hour.
All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. in the elementary center board room. Public information meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of each month and voting meetings on the second Tuesday of the month. (In April, the board will meet in regular session on the third Wednesday.)
Ringgold
Ringgold School Directors gave unanimous approval to choose William Stein Jr. as president, James Dodd as first vice president and Sherrie Garry as second vice president.
In addition, new director Harley Bobnar was sworn in after accepting a four-year position. Incumbent Jason Gerard was chosen to fill an empty two-year seat. Director Maureen Ott will serve as Ringgold’s representative for the South Hills Area School Districts Association.
Business manager Randall S. Skrinjorich serves as secretary to the board and treasurer.
Timothy Berggren of Washington will continue to serve as the district’s solicitor.
The board agreed to conduct its regular meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the district administration building.
Southeastern Greene
Janet Pennington and Gary Moser will remain president and vice president, respectively, of the Southeastern Greene School Board.
Director J.R. Antill was elected treasurer, and business manager Patrick Sweeney will serve as secretary.
Moser was appointed district representative to the Greene County Career & Technology Center joint operating committee, and Pennington the PSBA representative.
The board voted to retain attorney Timothy Berggren of Washington as district solicitor at an hourly rate of $115, which remains the same as the prior year.
The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the Mapletown Jr.-Sr. High School cafeteria, with the exception of January and February, when the board will meet the second Monday.
Southmoreland
At its recent reorganization meeting, the Southmoreland School Board appointed Gail Rhodes president of the board and voted Jason Pawlikowski as vice president.
Three new board members — Kristy Smith, Michelle Williams and Catherine Fike — took their seats.
Smith will be the PSBA legislative chairperson, and Rhodes will be the PSBA regional cabinet representative.
Business manager James Marnell was appointed board treasurer through the end of the fiscal year in June 2020.
Work session meetings will continue to be held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, and voting meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. Directors will meet for executive session matters prior to the meetings at 6:30 p.m. or prior, if needed.
Uniontown
The Uniontown Area School Board voted Terry Dawson to the helm as board president for 2020. He is joined by Susan Clay, who will serve as vice president.
Dawson and director Don Rugola were appointed to the Uniontown City Recreation Commission for a one-year terms. Board newcomer John C. Holt was appointed to a three-year term on the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute joint operating committee.
Clay will again serve as district chairperson, and director Dorothy Grahek as representative, to the PSBA legislative policy council.
The board reappointed director Bill Rittenhouse to serve on the Southwest Regional Tax Bureau executive committee and the Fayette County Tax Collection Committee for one year, with Rugola to serve as alternate for the former and newly elected board member Jon Tanner as alternate for the latter.
Grahek will serve as assistant secretary to the board.
The board voted to retain the legal services of Maiello Brungo & Maiello of Pittsburgh as solicitor.
School directors will continue to meet at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month in the high school band room. (Exceptions include when the board meets the second Monday in January, the third Monday in June and the second Tuesday in September. There is no meeting in July.) Work sessions will be scheduled by the president as needed.
West Greene
The West Greene School Board reappointed Chad Scott to serve as president and elected Joe Coss as vice president. Director Ryan Crouse was selected as board secretary.
The board appointed newly elected director Michael Hildreth as the district’s PSBA representative. Jan Berdine will continue to serve as the district’s representative to the Greene County Career & Technology Center joint operating committee.
The board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, with pre-board meetings beginning at 6 p.m., in the junior-senior high school cafeteria. (The board will make an exception in November when it meets the third Thursday.) Committee-of-the-whole meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in same location.
Staff members Rachel Basinger and Amy Fauth and freelance writer Mark Soroka contributed to this report.
