Brownsville Area School District has received two grants that will help enhance the learning experience for students and provide specialized training for teachers.
According to Dr. Beth Hutson, assistant to the superintendent, the grants will help the district to overcome barriers to launching and sustaining a progressive continuum of STEAM/computer science learning experiences.
“We have been lacking the hardware and software to provide students with these experiences,” she said. “As a result, not all students had equitable access to these programs. Grants like these are incredibly important to our teachers and students to help combat the limitations and challenges in a financially distressed district.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Education awarded Brownsville Area School District a $35,000 PA SMART Targeted Grant 2.0 to advance computer science programming and STEAM education in its schools. Hutson noted that the funds will help ensure progressive development of computer science programming and STEAM competencies for students—from kindergarten through the twelfth grade.
“This grant award will provide the means to obtain classroom sets of Chromebook computers for middle school students,” said Hutson. “We will also use these funds to purchase and implement Sphero robotics, a CNC router and the Codio coding platform. A portion of the funding will also provide professional development support for teachers as they work to embed computer science programming and STEAM learning experiences for their students.”
In addition, the Carnegie Science Center Teaching Excellence Academy awarded Brownsville Area School District with a $7,000 professional learning grant to provide job-embedded teacher training on best practices in STEM education. This grant is funded by the Bosch Community Fund and the Carnegie Science Center.
Hutson said these grants will help Brownsville Area School District to provide all students with equitable access to coding, programming and robotics coursework.
“Over the course of the 2020-2021 school year, teachers will work on the integration of pedagogical practices that help students develop competencies such as inquiry-based learning, collaborative problem-solving and project-based learning,” she said. “That will enable our student to develop competencies needed to succeed in contemporary workplaces.
