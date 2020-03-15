For many high school sophomore students, the responsibility of managing a household budget is at least a couple years away.
Brownsville Area High School, however, recently gave its 10th graders a “reality check” by vaulting them into the throes of adulthood money management.
Members of the sophomore class participated in “Reality Check,” a mock budgeting exercise to get them career-ready and thinking about their futures when independence beckons and the bills start rolling in.
“We’re letting them see firsthand from business owners how far their money is going to go, and more importantly how far it doesn’t go,” said Kurt Mahan, a business teacher at the school.
Organized by Mahan and English teacher Rachael Salvucci, both of whom serve as sophomore class sponsors, the event required students to calculate their living costs for such things as housing, utilities, food and transportation, with the aid of industry professionals enlisted to give guidance to students in making their selections.
The students chose between different options for lifestyle expenses — options they may choose when they obtain their first full-time job.
In weeks leading up to the event, students analyzed the job market to determine high-skill, high-growth jobs that would meet their personal and professional needs and selected careers in which they were interested. They were assigned a random credit score, marital status and up to three children, and then calculated their cost of living, their monthly and annual median salaries and their net income.
On the day of the Reality Check, students had to figure out how to make their money last for a month of independent living.
“I want some of them to go over budget,” said Salvucci. “This will make them think more realistically about incomes and budgets.”
A lesson in career exploration, Reality Check is designed to exercise students’ problem solving and critical thinking capabilities and build their flexibility and adaptability skills.
The event was held with a series of booths representing various life obstacles to give the teenagers insight to the responsibilities of adulthood and a chance to think about their career choices.
Representatives from Berkshire Hathaway, Ellie Mae’s Catering, Solomon Ford and State Farm were on hand to speak to students about their respective fields and the advantages and disadvantages of selecting the various options available.
“We see a need for students to get this experience and this knowledge before they graduate. From talking to businesses, kids don’t know what to expect when they get their first job,” said Mahan.
After the event, the students will do a reflection writing in their English classes based on their experiences, he said.
“We want them to consider things like, ‘Were you able to stay under budget?’ or ‘Did you have to buy a little bit cheaper of a house to be able to buy the car you wanted?’
“Hopefully, this will help to prepare them and make them a well-rounded person when they leave.”
