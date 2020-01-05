Belle Vernon Area School District fifth-grader Anthony Sawa has a message for students who have a curiosity about drugs.
“Drugs are bad for you,” said Sawa, a Belle Vernon resident who recently won a poster contest sponsored by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro that educates the public about the benefits of being drug free. “Stay away from drugs if you want to stay healthy.”
Sawa was one of 13 Pennsylvania students whose artwork was selected for the 2020 Drug-Free Calendar. The winners and their families were invited to Harrisburg on Dec. 11 for a luncheon with staff from the Attorney General’s office and a tour of the Capitol Building. Each student received a certificate and a $529 contribution to their Pennsylvania 529 College Savings Program.
Recently, Sawa was honored by his teachers and classmates during a citation ceremony at Marion Elementary School.
Dr. Deidra Stepko, principal of Marion Elementary School, said this calendar contest is helping to spread a strong message about the dangers of drug use.
“It’s important for kids to learn how to be good citizens and how to take care of their bodies,” said Stepko. “Each picture in the calendar tells a different story about the harmful effects of drugs. We are proud that Anthony is helping our students learn how to make smart choices.”
During the ceremony at Marion Elementary School, Rep. Bud Cook (R-49) commended Sawa for taking the initiative to become a role model for his peers.
“It’s a great honor to recognize Anthony for his interest in communicating this important message to other students,” said Cook. “This reflects very highly not only on Anthony, but also on his parents, teachers and the entire school district.”
Belle Vernon Mayor Gerald Jackson, who also spoke at the assembly, said this poster contest will help to generate more awareness about the growing drug problem across the state.
“It was very encouraging to see the students asking questions about drugs,” said Jackson. “It’s never too early to talk to kids about this problem. By having open conversations with these children, we can help them to avoid high-risk behaviors associated with drug usage.”
Sawa, one of 1,042 students from across the state who participated in the calendar contest, said the experience helped him to build more self-confidence.
“At first, I was nervous about coming up on stage and speaking to a large group of people,” he said. “But once I got used to it, I thought it was a lot of fun. It was cool to be a part of this contest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.