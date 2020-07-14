California University of Pennsylvania announced its graduation list for students who graduated in January and May 2020.
Fayette County
Adah
Bachelor’s - Joshua S. Novak
Belle Vernon
Master’s - David F. Bastedo
Brownsville
Bachelor’s - Maddison Angelone, Leslie M. Bushta, Emily A. Davis, Caroline E. Jeffries, Cameron King, Mary M. Miracle, Evan E. Peffer
Associate’s - Caroline E. Jeffries
Connellsville
Master’s - Bethany I. Coldren, Kendra M. Miller
Bachelor’s - Corey A. Fogle, Matraca Shirley, Alyson N. Urie
Dawson
Bachelor’s - Madison R. Ansell
Dunbar
Bachelor’s - Ryan Oglevee
Fairchance
Master’s - Robert E. Flockvich
Bachelor’s - Riley P. Costello, Michelle A. Mickey
Farmington
Bachelor’s - Phoebe E. Decker, Leslie E. Peters
Associate’s - Jessica Barth, Leslie E. Peters
Fayette City
Master’s - Cassidy M. Guiser, James N. Kline
Bachelor’s - Caleb J. Cox
Grindstone
Bachelor’s - Sarah A. Mitchell, Jessica Morris, Madison R. Zimcosky
Associate’s - Jayden J. Wall
Hibbs
Bachelor’s - Eric D. Swanson
Hiller
Master’s - Dawn O. Jones
Hopwood
Master’s - Samantha Moody
Bachelor’s - Tyler S. Dice, Carson L. McCann
Indian Head
Master’s - Teri L. Leapline
Leckrone
Bachelor’s - Jessica L. Dillow
Lemont Furnace
Master’s - Brielle G. Fordyce
Masontown
Bachelor’s - Jonathan D. Clark, Andrew G. Dirda, Stephen Kalafsky
McClellandtown
Bachelor’s - Alex R. Arnold, Melissa Crossland, Abigail L. Cunningham
Mill Run
Bachelor’s - Rebecca J. Grimm
New Salem
Master’s - Sarah C. Rogers
Bachelor’s - Thomas P. Victor
Perryopolis
Bachelor’s - Deandra L. Dilegge, Rebecca L. Nicholls
Point Marion
Bachelor’s - Britany F. Angelo
Republic
Master’s - Kaitlyn N. Csonka
Smithfield
Master’s - Senneca L. Davis, John P. Janesko
Bachelor’s - Kaiten B. Oravets, Amanda M. Ryczek
Smock
Bachelor’s - Stephen P. Shenal
Uniontown
Master’s - Jamie M. Bond, Alexis Burrell, Sara M. Craft, Angela DeAngelo, Elise C. Glad, Riley M. Harbarger, Holly A. Marcinko, Danielle C. Mastropietro, Jessica L. Shears, Ashley D. Teets, Sarah Zajac
Bachelor’s - Drake M. Aesoph, Jerry M. Barney, Martin Bishop, Aubrey J. Crenshaw, Chelsea S. Fitzpatrick, Alexandrea N. Kennedy, Taylor A. Kodric, Brett E. Kusniar, Julianna R. Leiendecker, Calista D. Martin, Karen L. Murray, Angela G. Phillips, James A. Pierce, Rachael Whethers, Abigail K. Wingrove
Vanderbilt
Master’s - Kaylee M. Bloom
Bachelor’s - Rhett A. Geary, Cody M. Panos
White
Bachelor’s - Larissa Bukovac
Greene County
Carmichaels
Master’s - Jordan R. Duke, Alexa M. Ponick
Bachelor’s - Amie L. Rankin, Victoria J. Whipkey
Associate’s - Ashlee L. Cree
Crucible
Bachelor’s - Dalton J. Fraser
Dilliner
Bachelor’s - Taylor M. Donley
Garards Fort
Bachelor’s - Sara B. Switalski
Graysville
Master’s - Sydney Stennett
Bachelor’s - Justin T. Gilbert, Dillon H. Shields
Holbrook
Associate’s - Ashlynn H. Ansell
Jefferson
Bachelor’s - Kayla D. Ealy
Nemacolin
Bachelor’s - Jessica M. Uphold
Rices Landing
Bachelor’s - Jacob A. Barnish, Elizabeth C. Meliher
Waynesburg
Master’s - Andrew C. Hickman
Bachelor’s - Jakob M. Bissett, Lucas J. Imrich, Cearra L. Mihal
Wind Ridge
Master’s - Katelynn H. Finnegan
