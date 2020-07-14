California University of Pennsylvania announced its graduation list for students who graduated in January and May 2020.

Fayette County

Adah

Bachelor’s - Joshua S. Novak

Belle Vernon

Master’s - David F. Bastedo

Brownsville

Bachelor’s - Maddison Angelone, Leslie M. Bushta, Emily A. Davis, Caroline E. Jeffries, Cameron King, Mary M. Miracle, Evan E. Peffer

Associate’s - Caroline E. Jeffries

Connellsville

Master’s - Bethany I. Coldren, Kendra M. Miller

Bachelor’s - Corey A. Fogle, Matraca Shirley, Alyson N. Urie

Dawson

Bachelor’s - Madison R. Ansell

Dunbar

Bachelor’s - Ryan Oglevee

Fairchance

Master’s - Robert E. Flockvich

Bachelor’s - Riley P. Costello, Michelle A. Mickey

Farmington

Bachelor’s - Phoebe E. Decker, Leslie E. Peters

Associate’s - Jessica Barth, Leslie E. Peters

Fayette City

Master’s - Cassidy M. Guiser, James N. Kline

Bachelor’s - Caleb J. Cox

Grindstone

Bachelor’s - Sarah A. Mitchell, Jessica Morris, Madison R. Zimcosky

Associate’s - Jayden J. Wall

Hibbs

Bachelor’s - Eric D. Swanson

Hiller

Master’s - Dawn O. Jones

Hopwood

Master’s - Samantha Moody

Bachelor’s - Tyler S. Dice, Carson L. McCann

Indian Head

Master’s - Teri L. Leapline

Leckrone

Bachelor’s - Jessica L. Dillow

Lemont Furnace

Master’s - Brielle G. Fordyce

Masontown

Bachelor’s - Jonathan D. Clark, Andrew G. Dirda, Stephen Kalafsky

McClellandtown

Bachelor’s - Alex R. Arnold, Melissa Crossland, Abigail L. Cunningham

Mill Run

Bachelor’s - Rebecca J. Grimm

New Salem

Master’s - Sarah C. Rogers

Bachelor’s - Thomas P. Victor

Perryopolis

Bachelor’s - Deandra L. Dilegge, Rebecca L. Nicholls

Point Marion

Bachelor’s - Britany F. Angelo

Republic

Master’s - Kaitlyn N. Csonka

Smithfield

Master’s - Senneca L. Davis, John P. Janesko

Bachelor’s - Kaiten B. Oravets, Amanda M. Ryczek

Smock

Bachelor’s - Stephen P. Shenal

Uniontown

Master’s - Jamie M. Bond, Alexis Burrell, Sara M. Craft, Angela DeAngelo, Elise C. Glad, Riley M. Harbarger, Holly A. Marcinko, Danielle C. Mastropietro, Jessica L. Shears, Ashley D. Teets, Sarah Zajac

Bachelor’s - Drake M. Aesoph, Jerry M. Barney, Martin Bishop, Aubrey J. Crenshaw, Chelsea S. Fitzpatrick, Alexandrea N. Kennedy, Taylor A. Kodric, Brett E. Kusniar, Julianna R. Leiendecker, Calista D. Martin, Karen L. Murray, Angela G. Phillips, James A. Pierce, Rachael Whethers, Abigail K. Wingrove

Vanderbilt

Master’s - Kaylee M. Bloom

Bachelor’s - Rhett A. Geary, Cody M. Panos

White

Bachelor’s - Larissa Bukovac

Greene County

Carmichaels

Master’s - Jordan R. Duke, Alexa M. Ponick

Bachelor’s - Amie L. Rankin, Victoria J. Whipkey

Associate’s - Ashlee L. Cree

Crucible

Bachelor’s - Dalton J. Fraser

Dilliner

Bachelor’s - Taylor M. Donley

Garards Fort

Bachelor’s - Sara B. Switalski

Graysville

Master’s - Sydney Stennett

Bachelor’s - Justin T. Gilbert, Dillon H. Shields

Holbrook

Associate’s - Ashlynn H. Ansell

Jefferson

Bachelor’s - Kayla D. Ealy

Nemacolin

Bachelor’s - Jessica M. Uphold

Rices Landing

Bachelor’s - Jacob A. Barnish, Elizabeth C. Meliher

Waynesburg

Master’s - Andrew C. Hickman

Bachelor’s - Jakob M. Bissett, Lucas J. Imrich, Cearra L. Mihal

Wind Ridge

Master’s - Katelynn H. Finnegan

