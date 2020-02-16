The following area students received degrees from California University of Pennsylvania following the fall 2019 academic session.

Fayette

Adah

Master’s — Brianna K. Myers

Allison

Bachelor’s — Caleb Kirkland, Rebecca R. Price

Belle Vernon

Bachelor’s — Kelsey A. Dwyer, Jacob Hassler, Anna Myers, April Olson, Ashley M. Weaver

Master’s — Haley J. Bashada, Stephanie E. Craig, David Hoffman

Brownsville

Associate — Alexis R. Zosky

Bachelor’s — Kaitlyn A. Barry, Julia I. Lacey, Darcy L. Vance

Master’s — Tyton S. Brunner, Devon R. Markish, Kourtney Polvinale, Jenna R. Sabatula

Cardale

Bachelor’s — Emily C. Behm

Chalk Hill

Bachelor’s — Gabrielle L. Schambach

Connellsville

Bachelor’s — Kaitlyn A. Burd, Andrew S. Geyer, Avonlea M. Keedy, Ayreanna S. Maddas, Kylee B. Wisilosky

Master’s — Blakeley M. Herrilko, Cortny Kennick, Tyler J. McMaster, Keera N. Miller

Dunbar

Bachelor’s — Rachel D. Fuller, Samantha L. Wiltrout

East Millsboro

Bachelor’s — Carrie DeFigio, Ashley N. Harn, Jacob C. Murray

Fairbank

Master’s — Kelley M. Crable, Nicole Kerestine

Fairchance

Bachelor’s — Caleb R. Dempsey

Master’s — George Blanda, Haley N. Wable

Farmington

Associate — Trudi A. Brinkmann

Fayette City

Bachelor’s — Shannon L. Barnhart

Master’s — Megan L. Kelly

Grindstone

Associate — Deanna N. Lenk

Bachelor’s — Nicole L. Allamon, Joel A. Hixenbaugh, Jessica N. Winters

Indian Head

Bachelor’s — Rachel A. Oplinger

La Belle

Master’s — Lora M. Rutherford

Lemont Furnace

Bachelor’s — Madison M. DiMatteo

McClellandtown

Bachelor’s — Casey M. Parsons

Mill Run

Bachelor’s — Sierra May

New Salem

Bachelor’s — Rachel Rogers

Master’s — Sarah E. Walters

Ohiopyle

Bachelor’s — Christopher C. Gentile

Perryopolis

Bachelor’s — Melissa M. Bloom, Erica L. Harvey, Morgan E. Massey

Point Marion

Bachelor’s — Brandon T. Perrodin, Kalle White

Master’s — Charles Stewart

Ronco

Bachelor’s — Brandi L. Krivansky

Smithfield

Bachelor’s — Joni Hice

Master’s — Alexa D. Jordan

Smock

Bachelor’s — Kelly C. Brown

Master’s — Lyndsay R. LeBedda

Uniontown

Bachelor’s — Norah D. Al-Balawi, Briana C. Belliconish, Rachel Bonecutter, Elizabeth G. Chatlas, John L. Dennis, Abriana M. Gunnoe, George T. Hammond, Daniel B. Hoff, Barry R. Huey, Paige J. Kurosky, Bobbi R. Ruggieri

Master’s — Isabella V. Baermann, Sarah Blosser, Rebekah Bricker, Zachary M. Dice, Violet B. Kern, Katlyn P. Migyanko, Emery S. Morris, Abby Rozgony, Jordan T. Sleasman, Samantha L. Swetz

Doctorate — Ryan Barnhart, Ezekiel R. Zelich

Vanderbilt

Bachelor’s — Cameron T. Roebuck, Brashear W. Sumey

Greene

Carmichaels

Bachelor’s — Jessica L. Reeves, Samantha D. Smith, Stephanie M. Stoffa

Master’s — Ashley Kapp

Dilliner

Bachelor’s — Zachary R. Yelenik

Graysville

Master’s — Christa M. Ziefel

Greensboro

Bachelor’s — Derek J. Brown, Adam L. Wells

Mount Morris

Bachelor’s — Sarah S. George

Spraggs

Bachelor’s — Taylor S. Phillips

Sycamore

Bachelor’s — Brandy L. Talpas

Waynesburg

Associate — Erin G. McCall

Bachelor’s — Brenden W. Lesinski, Hannah L. Martin, Garrett Swenning

Somerset

Confluence

Bachelor’s — Maria A. Woodmancy

Washington

Bentleyville

Associate — Emily L. Sturchak

Bachelor’s — Kellie R. Bartman, Katy Murson

California

Bachelor’s — Tara R. Bankert, Teryl J. Bennett, Kathleen A. Davenport, Mallory M. Matsko, Ashley Sphar, Eric M. Townsend

Master’s — Kimberly E. Singleton, Yukiko Suzuki, Alicia Webb

Charleroi

Bachelor’s — Tyler Allridge, Jesse C. Bennati, Brian R. Hoover, Kayla M. Smith

Master’s — Patrick R. Gibbons, Nicole McFeely

Clarksville

Master’s — Meagan N. Malone

Coal Center

Bachelor’s — Cristina M. Bianchi, Katharina N. Pankratz, John A. Youger

Master’s — Danielle A. Hammitt

Cokeburg

Master’s — Nicholas G. DiLeo

Daisytown

Master’s — Erica Bonelli

Donora

Bachelor’s — Dustin A. Zimmerman

Master’s — Samantha L. Lytle

Elco

Bachelor’s — Celeste M. Mudry

Finleyville

Bachelor’s — Megan C. Dallessandro, Katie L. Gallmeyer

Master’s — Chase W. Colucci, Megan Polick

Fredericktown

Associate — Brenton B. Bauer

Bachelor’s — Lisa J. Corlazzoli, Alexandra N. Trippy

Marianna

Bachelor’s — Brendan N. Mickoloff

Monongahela

Associate — Danielle J. Beard

Bachelor’s — Ronald P. Behanna, Meghan N. Kirby, Alexandra J. Massari, Denise L. Miller, Ashley A. Parnell, Stephen J. Olesky, Maria A. Peccon, Jessica R. Ruple, Michael J. Warchol, Adam T. Winterbottom

Master’s — Brooke N. Bly, Matt S. Loftis, Lauren R. Lusk, Alisha D. Swalin

New Eagle

Master’s — Joshua D. Parnell

Roscoe

Bachelor’s — Candice E. Treser

Master’s — Tina L. Crissman, Reagan L. Rock

Westmoreland

Belle Vernon

Bachelor’s — Ian M. Reinstadtler

Master’s — Cynthia I. Coulson, Zachary Jupin, Joel D. Mascara, Thomas M. Stimaker

Monessen

Bachelor’s — Luke A. Doptis, Vicky L. Rice, Sherriye A. Winmon

Master’s — Alexius N. Fogle, Toria Lapiska, Ryan A. Zollars

Mount Pleasant

Bachelor’s — Lauren J. McIndoe, Lindsay S. Pehrson

Master’s — Nicole M. Markiewicz, Cody L. Poorbaugh

Rostraver

Bachelor’s — Jessica Kent

Master’s — Brogan A. Rowe

Ruffsdale

Master’s — Jordan G. Sterner

Scottdale

Bachelor’s — Zoe M. Farrell Welty, Matthew D. Stewart, Thomas M. Szatkowski

West Newton

Bachelor’s — Joseph S. Pleva

Master’s — James Daniel, Michelle Stowell

