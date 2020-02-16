The following area students received degrees from California University of Pennsylvania following the fall 2019 academic session.
Fayette
Adah
Master’s — Brianna K. Myers
Allison
Bachelor’s — Caleb Kirkland, Rebecca R. Price
Belle Vernon
Bachelor’s — Kelsey A. Dwyer, Jacob Hassler, Anna Myers, April Olson, Ashley M. Weaver
Master’s — Haley J. Bashada, Stephanie E. Craig, David Hoffman
Brownsville
Associate — Alexis R. Zosky
Bachelor’s — Kaitlyn A. Barry, Julia I. Lacey, Darcy L. Vance
Master’s — Tyton S. Brunner, Devon R. Markish, Kourtney Polvinale, Jenna R. Sabatula
Cardale
Bachelor’s — Emily C. Behm
Chalk Hill
Bachelor’s — Gabrielle L. Schambach
Connellsville
Bachelor’s — Kaitlyn A. Burd, Andrew S. Geyer, Avonlea M. Keedy, Ayreanna S. Maddas, Kylee B. Wisilosky
Master’s — Blakeley M. Herrilko, Cortny Kennick, Tyler J. McMaster, Keera N. Miller
Dunbar
Bachelor’s — Rachel D. Fuller, Samantha L. Wiltrout
East Millsboro
Bachelor’s — Carrie DeFigio, Ashley N. Harn, Jacob C. Murray
Fairbank
Master’s — Kelley M. Crable, Nicole Kerestine
Fairchance
Bachelor’s — Caleb R. Dempsey
Master’s — George Blanda, Haley N. Wable
Farmington
Associate — Trudi A. Brinkmann
Fayette City
Bachelor’s — Shannon L. Barnhart
Master’s — Megan L. Kelly
Grindstone
Associate — Deanna N. Lenk
Bachelor’s — Nicole L. Allamon, Joel A. Hixenbaugh, Jessica N. Winters
Indian Head
Bachelor’s — Rachel A. Oplinger
La Belle
Master’s — Lora M. Rutherford
Lemont Furnace
Bachelor’s — Madison M. DiMatteo
McClellandtown
Bachelor’s — Casey M. Parsons
Mill Run
Bachelor’s — Sierra May
New Salem
Bachelor’s — Rachel Rogers
Master’s — Sarah E. Walters
Ohiopyle
Bachelor’s — Christopher C. Gentile
Perryopolis
Bachelor’s — Melissa M. Bloom, Erica L. Harvey, Morgan E. Massey
Point Marion
Bachelor’s — Brandon T. Perrodin, Kalle White
Master’s — Charles Stewart
Ronco
Bachelor’s — Brandi L. Krivansky
Smithfield
Bachelor’s — Joni Hice
Master’s — Alexa D. Jordan
Smock
Bachelor’s — Kelly C. Brown
Master’s — Lyndsay R. LeBedda
Uniontown
Bachelor’s — Norah D. Al-Balawi, Briana C. Belliconish, Rachel Bonecutter, Elizabeth G. Chatlas, John L. Dennis, Abriana M. Gunnoe, George T. Hammond, Daniel B. Hoff, Barry R. Huey, Paige J. Kurosky, Bobbi R. Ruggieri
Master’s — Isabella V. Baermann, Sarah Blosser, Rebekah Bricker, Zachary M. Dice, Violet B. Kern, Katlyn P. Migyanko, Emery S. Morris, Abby Rozgony, Jordan T. Sleasman, Samantha L. Swetz
Doctorate — Ryan Barnhart, Ezekiel R. Zelich
Vanderbilt
Bachelor’s — Cameron T. Roebuck, Brashear W. Sumey
Greene
Carmichaels
Bachelor’s — Jessica L. Reeves, Samantha D. Smith, Stephanie M. Stoffa
Master’s — Ashley Kapp
Dilliner
Bachelor’s — Zachary R. Yelenik
Graysville
Master’s — Christa M. Ziefel
Greensboro
Bachelor’s — Derek J. Brown, Adam L. Wells
Mount Morris
Bachelor’s — Sarah S. George
Spraggs
Bachelor’s — Taylor S. Phillips
Sycamore
Bachelor’s — Brandy L. Talpas
Waynesburg
Associate — Erin G. McCall
Bachelor’s — Brenden W. Lesinski, Hannah L. Martin, Garrett Swenning
Somerset
Confluence
Bachelor’s — Maria A. Woodmancy
Washington
Bentleyville
Associate — Emily L. Sturchak
Bachelor’s — Kellie R. Bartman, Katy Murson
California
Bachelor’s — Tara R. Bankert, Teryl J. Bennett, Kathleen A. Davenport, Mallory M. Matsko, Ashley Sphar, Eric M. Townsend
Master’s — Kimberly E. Singleton, Yukiko Suzuki, Alicia Webb
Charleroi
Bachelor’s — Tyler Allridge, Jesse C. Bennati, Brian R. Hoover, Kayla M. Smith
Master’s — Patrick R. Gibbons, Nicole McFeely
Clarksville
Master’s — Meagan N. Malone
Coal Center
Bachelor’s — Cristina M. Bianchi, Katharina N. Pankratz, John A. Youger
Master’s — Danielle A. Hammitt
Cokeburg
Master’s — Nicholas G. DiLeo
Daisytown
Master’s — Erica Bonelli
Donora
Bachelor’s — Dustin A. Zimmerman
Master’s — Samantha L. Lytle
Elco
Bachelor’s — Celeste M. Mudry
Finleyville
Bachelor’s — Megan C. Dallessandro, Katie L. Gallmeyer
Master’s — Chase W. Colucci, Megan Polick
Fredericktown
Associate — Brenton B. Bauer
Bachelor’s — Lisa J. Corlazzoli, Alexandra N. Trippy
Marianna
Bachelor’s — Brendan N. Mickoloff
Monongahela
Associate — Danielle J. Beard
Bachelor’s — Ronald P. Behanna, Meghan N. Kirby, Alexandra J. Massari, Denise L. Miller, Ashley A. Parnell, Stephen J. Olesky, Maria A. Peccon, Jessica R. Ruple, Michael J. Warchol, Adam T. Winterbottom
Master’s — Brooke N. Bly, Matt S. Loftis, Lauren R. Lusk, Alisha D. Swalin
New Eagle
Master’s — Joshua D. Parnell
Roscoe
Bachelor’s — Candice E. Treser
Master’s — Tina L. Crissman, Reagan L. Rock
Westmoreland
Belle Vernon
Bachelor’s — Ian M. Reinstadtler
Master’s — Cynthia I. Coulson, Zachary Jupin, Joel D. Mascara, Thomas M. Stimaker
Monessen
Bachelor’s — Luke A. Doptis, Vicky L. Rice, Sherriye A. Winmon
Master’s — Alexius N. Fogle, Toria Lapiska, Ryan A. Zollars
Mount Pleasant
Bachelor’s — Lauren J. McIndoe, Lindsay S. Pehrson
Master’s — Nicole M. Markiewicz, Cody L. Poorbaugh
Rostraver
Bachelor’s — Jessica Kent
Master’s — Brogan A. Rowe
Ruffsdale
Master’s — Jordan G. Sterner
Scottdale
Bachelor’s — Zoe M. Farrell Welty, Matthew D. Stewart, Thomas M. Szatkowski
West Newton
Bachelor’s — Joseph S. Pleva
Master’s — James Daniel, Michelle Stowell
