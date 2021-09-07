La Universidad de California de Pensilvania ofrece una series de programas y eventos para los residentes de habla hispana del area.
Translation: California University of Pennsylvania is offering a series of programs and events for Spanish-speaking residents of the area.
It’s the first time the university has undertaken such an initiative, and it will pull together faculty in Cal U’s College of Education and Liberal Arts. Some of the programs and events will address issues directly touching on the Spanish-speaking community, while others will have a more universal application.
“We want to be speaking to all people in the region,” said Sabrina Hykes-Davis, an assistant professor in the Department of Culture, Media and Performance. She is organizing the series with Dr. Andrea Cencich, a Spanish teacher at the university.
Of the 11 events scheduled, two will be in person, while the remainder will be online. Cal U is presenting the series in a partnership with the Literacy Council of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) Refugee and Immigrant Services and St. Oscar Romero Parish in Washington County. The programs will be in English with a Spanish translation.
The idea for the series grew out of discussions Cencich had with students in Cal U’s Hispanic Student Association, she explained. Students are working with the faculty and staff to prepare the presentations and present them in Spanish.
“We are very passionate about service,” Cencich said, and they decided to “branch out to the community itself.”
She added, “This is kind of like a pilot project,” and similar series could be pulled together for Asian and Middle Eastern residents in the area.
It’s also an outgrowth of the online instruction teachers at Cal U have had to offer since March 2020 and the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Cencich said that when it comes to using technology for instruction, “We feel more comfortable, and I think many of the faculty are feeling more comfortable.”
Events are open to the public and, with the exception of two of them, will be available on Zoom. Visit https://calu.zoom.us/j/93533209446. It starts Wednesday, Sept. 15, with Dr. Sean Madden, professor and director of global studies, offering information on preparing for the U.S. citizenship test. It will start at 6:30 p.m.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
n Dr. Codie Stone, an assistant professor in sociology, will discuss the history of racism and provide resources for individuals dealing with it, Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m.
n An in-person theater and music event for families will be at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m.
n Dr. Michael Baranski, assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice and Psychology, will address issues surrounding anxiety and depression, Wednesday Sept. 29, at 6:30 p.m.
n Stone will discuss cultural code-switching – the process of changing behaviors in order to meet cultural norms – on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
n Dr. John Cencich, professor and director of the Pennsylvania Center for Investigative and Forensic Sciences, will explain how to engage with members of law enforcement, Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m.
n Dr. Susan Morris-Rutledge, associate professor in the education department and coordinator of Cal U.’s English as a Second Language (ESL) program, will discuss ESL programs and special education services, Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m.
n An in-person arts and crafts day for children and families will be at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.
n Cal U.’s admissions office staff will explain financial-aid options, scholarship search resources, school visits and more on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
n Accessing social services will be discussed by Dr. Sheri Boyle, professor in the Department of Health and Human Services Professions, and Matt Tutay of Washington Psychological Services, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m.
n Dr. Arcides Gonzalez, a language instructor, offers ways to improve financial literacy at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
For additional information, send an email message to Sabrina Hykes-Davis at hykesdavis@calu.edu or Andrea Cencich at cencich_a@calu.edu.
