California University of Pennsylvania is accepting applications from current high school seniors who wish to attend Cal U tuition free as Rutledge Institute Scholars in the fall of 2021.
Ten students will be selected for the program, which prepares men and women for careers as preschool and elementary school teachers. The selection process is underway, and students are encouraged to apply while openings are still available. Rutledge Institute Scholars enter California’s accredited childhood education program as first-year students and continue through graduation, with a four-year goal of earning:
n A bachelor’s degree in education (B.S.Ed.) for grades pre-K to 4.
n Pennsylvania Level I teaching certification.
n The Integrative STEM Education Endorsement, a credential that documents an educator’s ability to integrate science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts into classroom lessons.
Each scholar receives an annual scholarship that covers the full cost of tuition, academic fees and on-campus housing at Cal U, so long as program requirements continue to be met. Over four years, the award is valued at more than $70,000.
In addition to their studies in the Department of Childhood Education, Rutledge Institute Scholars will gain professional experience working alongside certified teachers in the preschool program on California’s campus, as well as in public school classrooms.
As the program progresses, a structured peer-mentoring program will encourage students to collaborate, co-teach and study together, forming a supportive learning community. Rutledge scholars supplement their classroom studies and fieldwork with research and an annual summer workshop focused on innovations in education.
To be considered for a Rutledge Institute scholarship, applicants should have a high school grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and SAT/ACT scores that meet the state Department of Education’s qualifying score requirements. Letters of recommendation also are required.
Applications for the fall class of scholars are being accepted now. For details, visit www.calu.edu/rutledge, or contact Dr. Rebecca Maddas, of Cal U’s Childhood Education Department, at maddas@calu.edu, 724-938-4494 or 724-938-4135.
