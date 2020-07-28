The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) will award over $200,000 in post-secondary scholarships to over 100 students for the 2020-2021 school year.

Scholarship funds are created in honor or memory of a loved one, to support certain career paths or to simply give back to the community. The CFFC’s scholarship funds have a variety of criteria for students with academic achievement, community service, financial need, extracurricular participation, area of study or school preference.

Through the CFFC’s partnership with the Pennsylvania Access to Higher Education Program, qualifying students will have the opportunity to have their scholarship awards matched by the state.

“We’re grateful to our donors who support higher education through these scholarship funds,” said Renee M. Couser, CFFC Executive Director.

Anyone interested in creating a charitable fund with the CFFC, can contact Renee M. Couser at 724-437-8600 x1.

The CFFC 2020-2021 Scholarship Awards include:

Alfred E. Jones, Jr. & Anna B. Jones Charitable Fund: Kaitlyn Adams, Elizabeth Rockwell, Alexander Eitner, Aaron Hitchcock

Allen Craft Memorial Scholarship Fund: Brendan Kopich, Timothy Smith, Giavanna Gulino, Ashlyn Barcheck, Santino Marra, Andino Vecchiolla

Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Scholarship Fund: Kaitlyn Adams, Maggie Cunningham, Nina D’Andrea, David Eitner, Jordan O’Brien, Luke Patton

Betty Bayne Barnes Scholarship Fund for Women: Jael Dankle

Burchinal Family Endowment Fund: Hope Purnell, Ryan Rusko, Colton Bittner, Luke Wascak, Ricky Peddicord, Jessie Shimko, Alissa Check, Kaitlyn Shope, Giavanna Gulino, Allison Lowery, Payton Hall, Dani Wormack, Larissa Holloman, Evan Voyten

Career and Technical Education Scholarship Fund: Shana Ames

Carl S. Micarelli Memorial Scholarship Fund: Elizabeth Rockwell, Shane Robinson

CFFC Board of Directors Scholarship Fund: Carma Krueger

CFFC Uniontown College Club Scholarship: Katherine Prettyman

Connellsville Rotary Community Fund: Morgan Lukaesko, Zachary Hammerle, Lauren Tomasko

Cupelli Family Charitable Fund: Angel Albright-Sexton

Darrell L. & Norma R. Uphold Family Scholarship Fund: Carson McClintock

Deana Martorella Memorial Scholarship Fund: Kaitlin Wagner

Dr. Dennis F. Brestensky Scholarship Fund: Rachel Dodson

Dr. Paul Pipik Fund for Study in the Health Sciences: Madison DeVanney

Dr. William C. Thomas, Jr. Perseverance Scholarship Fund: Catie Carolla, Daniel Myers

Edward T. Yezioro Memorial Scholarship Fund: April Wivell

Fayette Young Professionals Scholarship Fund: Angel Albright-Sexton, Taylor Tubbs, Kaitlyn Shope

Frank L. Muzika Catholic War Veterans Scholarship Fund: Nolan Ranker

George M. & Anna W. Hochheimer Educational Fund: Larissa Holloman

Helen Hulvey Scheggia Nursing Scholarship Fund: Joshua Glover, Heather Kisner

Henry J. Oppermann Scholarship Permanent Fund: Joshua Maher, Lauren Tomasko

Hughes Family Scholarship: Jenna Roscoe

Jim and Barb Browne Family Fund: Calvin Livengood, Karleigh Risha, Jordyn Dowling

Johnson Matthey Scholarship Fund: Rachel Dodson, Taylor Tubbs, Jael Dankle

Laurel Highlands Music Education Fund: Lauren Sperry

Laurel Highlands Mustang Academic Scholarship Fund: Brendan Kopich, Parker Radolec

Legacy Scholarship Fund of Ernst Gottlieb Braun: Brynn Lilley

Lillian’s Legacy Fund: Angel Albright-Sexton, Chai Diggs, Kaylea Gallagher

Lulu A. Dudley Scholarship Fund: Paige Bogozi, Katherine Prettyman, Josephine Pindro

M. Frances and George J. Plava Scholarship Fund: Taylor Tubbs, Shane Robinson

Mary Jane Dailey Wood Scholarship Fund: McKayla Swaney, Ariana Romero, Ryan Voyten

Maurice M. Bortz & Bessie D. Rinehart Memorial Fund: Allison Lowery

Melvin J. and Beatrice Vance Keller Memorial Scholarship Fund: Josie Bittner

Michael S. Carbonara Memorial Educational Fund: Jaclyn Rider

My Mother’s Legacy Fund: Brandy Sickles, Abbey Sitko

Nancy Flanegan McManus Nursing Scholarship: Hannah Smith

Nancy Vance Jones Scholarship Fund: Alysha Lessman, Abbey Sitko, Caleigh Hitchcock

Parker A. Hess Memorial Scholarship Fund: Payton Hall

Raymond E. Malone Agricultural Scholarship Fund: Annya Kossol

Rita P. Peters Scholarship Fund: Alivia Rolaf

Robert and Marjorie Rager Scholarship Endowment Fund: Dani Wormack

Robert E. & Elouise R. Eberly Scholarship Endowment: Elli Cook

Sergeant Eric Hull Memorial Fund: Luke Smearcheck, Jacob Swift, Carson McClintock, Sainiana Waqanivalu

Suzanne J. McMonagle Nursing Scholarship: Alysha Lessman

Uniontown Hospital Employee Learning Program (UHELP): Pending

Virginia Eberharter Scholarship Fund: Gracie Dally, McKinley Orndorff

Virginia Springer Memorial Scholarship Fund: Katie Moscalink, Alexandra Timperio, Timothy Smith, Alivia Rolaf, Hallee Greene, Brynn Lilley, Alexis Kostelnik

Wolford Swimmer Memorial Scholarship Endowment: Elizabeth Rockwell, Alexander Eitner, Aaron Hitchcock, Chai Diggs, Emi Curcio, Noah Trimmer, Josephine Maher, Madison Hershberger, Brenden Marzano, Maria Sutton, Hannah Umble, Peter Livengood

Zackery R. Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund: Sainiana Waqanivalu

