The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) will award over $200,000 in post-secondary scholarships to over 100 students for the 2020-2021 school year.
Scholarship funds are created in honor or memory of a loved one, to support certain career paths or to simply give back to the community. The CFFC’s scholarship funds have a variety of criteria for students with academic achievement, community service, financial need, extracurricular participation, area of study or school preference.
Through the CFFC’s partnership with the Pennsylvania Access to Higher Education Program, qualifying students will have the opportunity to have their scholarship awards matched by the state.
“We’re grateful to our donors who support higher education through these scholarship funds,” said Renee M. Couser, CFFC Executive Director.
Anyone interested in creating a charitable fund with the CFFC, can contact Renee M. Couser at 724-437-8600 x1.
The CFFC 2020-2021 Scholarship Awards include:
Alfred E. Jones, Jr. & Anna B. Jones Charitable Fund: Kaitlyn Adams, Elizabeth Rockwell, Alexander Eitner, Aaron Hitchcock
Allen Craft Memorial Scholarship Fund: Brendan Kopich, Timothy Smith, Giavanna Gulino, Ashlyn Barcheck, Santino Marra, Andino Vecchiolla
Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Scholarship Fund: Kaitlyn Adams, Maggie Cunningham, Nina D’Andrea, David Eitner, Jordan O’Brien, Luke Patton
Betty Bayne Barnes Scholarship Fund for Women: Jael Dankle
Burchinal Family Endowment Fund: Hope Purnell, Ryan Rusko, Colton Bittner, Luke Wascak, Ricky Peddicord, Jessie Shimko, Alissa Check, Kaitlyn Shope, Giavanna Gulino, Allison Lowery, Payton Hall, Dani Wormack, Larissa Holloman, Evan Voyten
Career and Technical Education Scholarship Fund: Shana Ames
Carl S. Micarelli Memorial Scholarship Fund: Elizabeth Rockwell, Shane Robinson
CFFC Board of Directors Scholarship Fund: Carma Krueger
CFFC Uniontown College Club Scholarship: Katherine Prettyman
Connellsville Rotary Community Fund: Morgan Lukaesko, Zachary Hammerle, Lauren Tomasko
Cupelli Family Charitable Fund: Angel Albright-Sexton
Darrell L. & Norma R. Uphold Family Scholarship Fund: Carson McClintock
Deana Martorella Memorial Scholarship Fund: Kaitlin Wagner
Dr. Dennis F. Brestensky Scholarship Fund: Rachel Dodson
Dr. Paul Pipik Fund for Study in the Health Sciences: Madison DeVanney
Dr. William C. Thomas, Jr. Perseverance Scholarship Fund: Catie Carolla, Daniel Myers
Edward T. Yezioro Memorial Scholarship Fund: April Wivell
Fayette Young Professionals Scholarship Fund: Angel Albright-Sexton, Taylor Tubbs, Kaitlyn Shope
Frank L. Muzika Catholic War Veterans Scholarship Fund: Nolan Ranker
George M. & Anna W. Hochheimer Educational Fund: Larissa Holloman
Helen Hulvey Scheggia Nursing Scholarship Fund: Joshua Glover, Heather Kisner
Henry J. Oppermann Scholarship Permanent Fund: Joshua Maher, Lauren Tomasko
Hughes Family Scholarship: Jenna Roscoe
Jim and Barb Browne Family Fund: Calvin Livengood, Karleigh Risha, Jordyn Dowling
Johnson Matthey Scholarship Fund: Rachel Dodson, Taylor Tubbs, Jael Dankle
Laurel Highlands Music Education Fund: Lauren Sperry
Laurel Highlands Mustang Academic Scholarship Fund: Brendan Kopich, Parker Radolec
Legacy Scholarship Fund of Ernst Gottlieb Braun: Brynn Lilley
Lillian’s Legacy Fund: Angel Albright-Sexton, Chai Diggs, Kaylea Gallagher
Lulu A. Dudley Scholarship Fund: Paige Bogozi, Katherine Prettyman, Josephine Pindro
M. Frances and George J. Plava Scholarship Fund: Taylor Tubbs, Shane Robinson
Mary Jane Dailey Wood Scholarship Fund: McKayla Swaney, Ariana Romero, Ryan Voyten
Maurice M. Bortz & Bessie D. Rinehart Memorial Fund: Allison Lowery
Melvin J. and Beatrice Vance Keller Memorial Scholarship Fund: Josie Bittner
Michael S. Carbonara Memorial Educational Fund: Jaclyn Rider
My Mother’s Legacy Fund: Brandy Sickles, Abbey Sitko
Nancy Flanegan McManus Nursing Scholarship: Hannah Smith
Nancy Vance Jones Scholarship Fund: Alysha Lessman, Abbey Sitko, Caleigh Hitchcock
Parker A. Hess Memorial Scholarship Fund: Payton Hall
Raymond E. Malone Agricultural Scholarship Fund: Annya Kossol
Rita P. Peters Scholarship Fund: Alivia Rolaf
Robert and Marjorie Rager Scholarship Endowment Fund: Dani Wormack
Robert E. & Elouise R. Eberly Scholarship Endowment: Elli Cook
Sergeant Eric Hull Memorial Fund: Luke Smearcheck, Jacob Swift, Carson McClintock, Sainiana Waqanivalu
Suzanne J. McMonagle Nursing Scholarship: Alysha Lessman
Uniontown Hospital Employee Learning Program (UHELP): Pending
Virginia Eberharter Scholarship Fund: Gracie Dally, McKinley Orndorff
Virginia Springer Memorial Scholarship Fund: Katie Moscalink, Alexandra Timperio, Timothy Smith, Alivia Rolaf, Hallee Greene, Brynn Lilley, Alexis Kostelnik
Wolford Swimmer Memorial Scholarship Endowment: Elizabeth Rockwell, Alexander Eitner, Aaron Hitchcock, Chai Diggs, Emi Curcio, Noah Trimmer, Josephine Maher, Madison Hershberger, Brenden Marzano, Maria Sutton, Hannah Umble, Peter Livengood
Zackery R. Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund: Sainiana Waqanivalu
