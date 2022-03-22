Connellsville native Elise Beth Michaux will speak for the graduate commencement ceremony at Slippery Rock University on May 6.
Michaux received her bachelor’s degree in English literature and master’s degree in student affairs in higher education from Slippery Rock in 2011 and 2013, respectively.
She began her higher education career at Robert Morris University as a counselor for special student populations in the Center for Student Success. She has also served as the director of student leadership and involvement at Seton Hill University.
Currently, Michaux serves as the founding director of enrollment management at Erie County Community College of Pennsylvania.
Outside of her professional duties, Michaux is committed to serving the communities of which she is a part. Passionate about diversity, equality and inclusion, she acts as a consultant to local organizations about issues and best practices surrounding those topics.
She also serves as vice-chair on the council of trustees at Slippery Rock and enjoys photography and digital design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.