The following local students were named to dean’s or president’s lists at their college or university for the spring 2020 semester:
Pennsylvania schools
Brandon Hall of Dilliner and Elizabeth Morrow of Waynesburg were named to the dean’s list at Lock Haven University in Lock Haven.
Leslee Ellis of Connellsville, Annika Erdely of Fayette City, Hannah Fell of Vanderbilt, Chloe Jaworski of Mount Pleasant, Alexes Koslosky of Dunbar, Ashley Russell of Belle Vernon, Kate Sharp of Chalk Hill and Jenna Toohey of Mount Pleasant were named to the dean’s list at Westminster College in New Wilmington.
Allyn Bezjak of Uniontown, Tyler Chiste of Belle Vernon, Alexis Cook of Mount Pleasant, Skye Eicher of Rostraver Township, Bryce Laskey of Connellsville and Sarah Ward of Connellsville were named to the dean’s list of St. Francis University in Loretto for the spring 2020 semester. Abby Zambruno of Mount Pleasant was named to the university’s president’s list. President’s list students attained quality point average of 4.0; dean’s list students attained a QPA of 3.5 or higher.
Nicholas Fox of Waynesburg, Ryan Toth of Fayette City and Mark Dillon of Perryopolis were named to the dean’s list of Grove City College in Grove City. Joey Reed of Waynesburg was named to the dean’s list with distinction and Luke Johnson of Mount Pleasant was named to the dean’s list with high distinction. Dean’s list students have a GPA of 3.4 to 3.59; dean’s list with distinction requires a GPA of 3.6 to 3.84; dean’s list with high distinction requires a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
Alex Busato of Scottdale, Zach Hartman of Belle Vernon, Aiden Brewer of Belle Vernon, Mitch Hartman of Belle Vernon, Justin Ivill of Belle Vernon and Em Sharp of Chalk Hill were named to the dean’s list of Bucknell University in Lewisburg.
Out-of-state schools
Kaytlin Turner of Brownsville was named to the dean’s list at Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor, Michigan.
Nathen Andrews of Uniontown, Rachel Hildebrand of Clarksville and Anna Keruskin of Fredericktown were named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Cayla Caviris of Rostraver Township, Gabriella Steadman of Rostraver Township, Taylor Mickey of Connellsville, Victoria Wozniak of Hopwood, Emilea Barota of Perryopolis and Samuel Wesolowski of Scottdale were named to the dean’s list of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
Cassandra Phelan of Connellsville was named to the president’s list at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama. President’s list students earn a 4.0.
Makenna Storm of Normalville was named to the dean’s list of East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg.
Timothy Labuda II of Belle Vernon was named to the dean’s list of the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.
Dayton Nicholson of Connellsville was named to the dean’s list of Berea College in Berea, Kentucky.
Elise Benke of Waynesburg was named to the dean’s list of Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Maeve Carei of Uniontown was named to the dean’s list of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Abigayle Phillian of Uniontown was named to the dean’s list of College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
Kyle Lukaesko of Vanderbilt was named to the dean’s list of Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
