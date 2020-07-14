The following local students were named to dean’s or president’s lists at their college or university for the spring 2020 semester:
Pennsylvania schools
Lindsay Coville of Masontown was named to the dean’s list at Carlow University in Pittsburgh.
Out-of-state schools
Molly Bauer of Connellsville was named to the dean’s list at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Celena DeLara of Perryopolis and John Monroe of Coal Center were named to the dean’s list at University of Delaware in Newark.
Nina D’Andrea of Uniontown was named to the dean’s high honors list at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
Dionne Ruozzi of Rostraver Township was named to the dean’s list at Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences in Lexington, Kentucky.
Hudson Nicholson of Scottdale was named to the dean’s list at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
