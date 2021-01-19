The following local students were named to dean’s or president’s lists at their college or university for the fall 2020 semester:
Mount Aloysius College
Mount Pleasant: Brianna Elizabeth Pritts
Smithfield: Maria P. Sutton
Slippery Rock University
Brownsville: Caleb Dellapenna, Mikayla Kanalis, Tiffany Karolewics
Belle Vernon: Aleah Belczyk, Madison Bitonti, Riley Bitonti, Riley Ferita, Raelyn Horne, Samantha Parzynski, Melina Perozzi, Caitlyn Szakal
California: Billy Ferangga
Carmichaels: Katlyn Allison, Joshua Bogucki, Samantha Shaffer, Joel Spishock
Connellsville: Valerie Bowman, Joshua Campbell, Brooke Keslar, Caitlin Smith
Fredericktown: Alexandria Gray, Amber Headlee
McClellandtown: Brandon Paroda, Bailey Turner
Millsboro: Joshua Carnahan
Mount Pleasant: Camille Napoleon, Andrew Polechko
Rices Landing: Elijah Saesan
Rostraver Township: Benjamin Cole, Anthony Rebar
Scottdale: Kaylee Franks
Uniontown: Colby McCormick, Elizabeth Purnell
Vanderbilt: Olivia Lowther
Waynesburg: Bradley Arnold, Caitlyn Dugan, Chelsey Hoy, Livia Schleicher, Jordan Shriver
U. of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences
Rostraver Township: Dionne Ruozzi
Clarion University of Pa.
Connellsville: Heather Ansell
Waynesburg: Madison Brooks, Hannah Kalsey
Case Western Reserve University
Uniontown: Nina D’Andrea
Bucknell University
Belle Vernon: Zach Hartman
Chalk Hill: Em Sharp
Scottdale: Alex Busato
Gettysburg College
Mount Pleasant: Justin Chovanec
Perryopolis: Abigail Panepinto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.