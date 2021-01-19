The following local students were named to dean’s or president’s lists at their college or university for the fall 2020 semester:

Mount Aloysius College

Mount Pleasant: Brianna Elizabeth Pritts

Smithfield: Maria P. Sutton

Slippery Rock University

Brownsville: Caleb Dellapenna, Mikayla Kanalis, Tiffany Karolewics

Belle Vernon: Aleah Belczyk, Madison Bitonti, Riley Bitonti, Riley Ferita, Raelyn Horne, Samantha Parzynski, Melina Perozzi, Caitlyn Szakal

California: Billy Ferangga

Carmichaels: Katlyn Allison, Joshua Bogucki, Samantha Shaffer, Joel Spishock

Connellsville: Valerie Bowman, Joshua Campbell, Brooke Keslar, Caitlin Smith

Fredericktown: Alexandria Gray, Amber Headlee

McClellandtown: Brandon Paroda, Bailey Turner

Millsboro: Joshua Carnahan

Mount Pleasant: Camille Napoleon, Andrew Polechko

Rices Landing: Elijah Saesan

Rostraver Township: Benjamin Cole, Anthony Rebar

Scottdale: Kaylee Franks

Uniontown: Colby McCormick, Elizabeth Purnell

Vanderbilt: Olivia Lowther

Waynesburg: Bradley Arnold, Caitlyn Dugan, Chelsey Hoy, Livia Schleicher, Jordan Shriver

U. of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences

Rostraver Township: Dionne Ruozzi

Clarion University of Pa.

Connellsville: Heather Ansell

Waynesburg: Madison Brooks, Hannah Kalsey

Case Western Reserve University

Uniontown: Nina D’Andrea

Bucknell University

Belle Vernon: Zach Hartman

Chalk Hill: Em Sharp

Scottdale: Alex Busato

Gettysburg College

Mount Pleasant: Justin Chovanec

Perryopolis: Abigail Panepinto

