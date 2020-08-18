The following students were named to the dean’s lists at their colleges or universities for the spring 2020 semester:

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania

Adah: Stormy Bowser

Gibbon Glade: Abigail Ann Sakaguchi

Mount Pleasant: Patrick A. Pyda

Smithfield: Carli R. Lincoln, Caleb Joseph Dankle

Uniontown: Rachel Marie Roscoe, Matthew James Buckingham

Waynesburg: Tyler A. Gilbert, Jordan Russell Hess, Melanie J. Schroyer

Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois

Smithfield: Marah Kiefer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.