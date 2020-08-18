The following students were named to the dean’s lists at their colleges or universities for the spring 2020 semester:
Edinboro University of Pennsylvania
Adah: Stormy Bowser
Gibbon Glade: Abigail Ann Sakaguchi
Mount Pleasant: Patrick A. Pyda
Smithfield: Carli R. Lincoln, Caleb Joseph Dankle
Uniontown: Rachel Marie Roscoe, Matthew James Buckingham
Waynesburg: Tyler A. Gilbert, Jordan Russell Hess, Melanie J. Schroyer
Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois
Smithfield: Marah Kiefer
