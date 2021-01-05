The following local students were named to the dean’s lists at their colleges or universities for the spring 2020 semester:
Saint Vincent College
Acme: Carlie Neiderhiser, Kimberly Weinman
Belle Vernon: Megan Christner, Malayna Coddington, MacKenzie Ursiny
Carmichaels: Kaleb Wilson
Connellsville: John Crocetti, Anthony Pouliot, Alexis Silbaugh, Annie Trader
Fairchance: Catriona Nelson
Indian Head: William Varesio
Mount Pleasant: Arthur Bartlow, Grant Bartlow, Andrew Gamrat, Emily Kraisinger, Jessica Pendrick, Owen Shotts, Allie Shreffler, Gage Smith, Carrine Soltis, John Yester
Rostraver Township: Anne DeForest
Scottdale: Gretchen Baker, Nathaniel Rizza
Uniontown: Serena Chapman
Belmont University
Uniontown: Maeve Carei
Berea College
Connellsville: Dayton Nicholson
University of Mount Union
Connellsville: Zachary Traynor
