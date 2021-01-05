The following local students were named to the dean’s lists at their colleges or universities for the spring 2020 semester:

Saint Vincent College

Acme: Carlie Neiderhiser, Kimberly Weinman

Belle Vernon: Megan Christner, Malayna Coddington, MacKenzie Ursiny

Carmichaels: Kaleb Wilson

Connellsville: John Crocetti, Anthony Pouliot, Alexis Silbaugh, Annie Trader

Fairchance: Catriona Nelson

Indian Head: William Varesio

Mount Pleasant: Arthur Bartlow, Grant Bartlow, Andrew Gamrat, Emily Kraisinger, Jessica Pendrick, Owen Shotts, Allie Shreffler, Gage Smith, Carrine Soltis, John Yester

Rostraver Township: Anne DeForest

Scottdale: Gretchen Baker, Nathaniel Rizza

Uniontown: Serena Chapman

Belmont University

Uniontown: Maeve Carei

Berea College

Connellsville: Dayton Nicholson

University of Mount Union

Connellsville: Zachary Traynor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.