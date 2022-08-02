Local students who have recently graduated with bachelor's, master's or other certifications are:
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Donald Hall-Ayres of Masontown, with a bachelor’s degree in nursing
Edinboro University of Pennsylvania
Stormy Marie Bowser of Adah, with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry - forensic sciences
Kristie L. Baldwin of Belle Vernon, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration - intelligent enterprise & marketing and a minor in public relations brand/imaging
Nativa Woerner of Connellsville, with a principal K-12 post-master's certification
Caleb Joseph Dankle of Smithfield, with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and a bachelor’s degree in environmental biology - wildlife biology and a minor in geology
Daniel E. Schiffbauer of Uniontown, with a bachelor’s degree in applied media arts in cinema
Rachel Marie Roscoe of Uniontown, with a bachelor’s degree in education - early childhood & special education
Matthew James Buckingham of Uniontown, with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication and minors in business administration and leadership studies
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Thomas G. Rodriguez of Belle Vernon, with a bachelor's degree in general studies
Bryce George Smith of Belle Vernon, with a bachelor's degree in criminology
Maren A. Krizner of Lemont Furnace, with a bachelor's degree in English/writing studies and a bachelor's degree in psychology
Jack James Lawrence Daugherty of McClellandtown, with a bachelor's degree in human resource management
Abriana Clair Colborn of Mill Run, with a master's degree in speech-language pathology
Hannah Rose Oldham of Perryopolis, with a bachelor's degree in criminology
Mark Jon Lovett of Rostraver Township, with a bachelor's degree in safety, health and environmental applied sciences
Erin Leigh Tennant of Spraggs, with a bachelor's degree in fashion merchandising
Macy Miller of Uniontown, with a bachelor's degree in interior design
Molly Ann Rabon of Uniontown, with a bachelor's degree in geology
Alexia Jazmin Winfrey of Uniontown, with a bachelor's degree in communications media/media production
Logan Emma Weiss of White, with a master's degree in business administration
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Callie Garlick of Connellsville, with a doctor of chiropractic degree
Robert Morris University
Cole J. Bogozi of Uniontown, with bachelor’s degree in business administration in marketing and supply chain management. Bogozi has accepted a position with ARL Logistics, Station Square, Pittsburgh as a logistics account manager.
Rochester Institute of Technology
Zack Yenchik of Waynesburg, with a bachelor’s degree in computer science
