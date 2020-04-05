Blood drive
Champion Christian School will hold a Vitalant blood drive from 1-6 p.m. April 15 at its north campus in Donegal. Walk-ins are welcome; to schedule an appointment, email info@champion.org, call 724-593-9200, ext. 105, or visit online at www.vitalant.org (click the “donate” button and use the group code “OS010093”). Participants must be at least 17 years old, or age 16 with signed parental consent, and present a valid ID.
Scholarships available
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will offer two $500 scholarships to members of the 2020 senior class at Carmichaels Area High School. Applicants must have maintained a cumulative grade point average of a 3.0 minimum, have been accepted to a college or technical school, write an essay, and furnish a list of school and community activities, as well as a list of honors and awards. Applications are available by emailing Carmichaels High School Guidance Counselor, Jennifer Costanza, jcostanza@carmarea.org. Completed applications must be sent to Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club, P.O. Box 453, Carmichaels, PA 15320, by May 20, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.