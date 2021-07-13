Collegiate scholastic honors
Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Parker Pratt of Rices Landing; Cameron Albright Downer of Waynesburg; Rachel Lynne Elsenheimer of Waynesburg; Alexander R. Huber of Waynesburg.
John Carroll University: Kaitlyn Bowers of Waynesburg; Gwyneth Hamilton of Uniontown.
Spring Arbor University: Kaytlin Turner, Brownsville
Honor society
Brittany Stawovy of Belle Vernon was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Stawovy was initiated at West Virginia Wesleyan College. Stawovy is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Mentorship program for teens
Students from 13 to 19 years old in the region are eligible to participate in Startable, a free program focused on developing entrepreneurial and design skills. The mentor-based program for web and product design runs from June 28 to Aug. 6. Contact Staci@alphalabgear.org for more information and the application process.
Cal U to host program
California University of Pennsylvania will host the 46th National Institute on Social Work and Human Services in Rural Areas from July 14-16. The theme of the virtual event organized by the National Rural Social Work Caucus is “Contemporary Challenges in Rural and Small-Town Industrial Communities.” Registration is $35, and continuing education credits will be offered. For more information about the conference and registration details, visit www.calu.edu/swconference.
SCV Challenge Program
Registration is open for the Challenge Program at St. Vincent College in Latrobe. The STEM-based program, Galactic Mission 2021, is for students from pre-K to fifth grades. The day camp runs from Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2. Registration closes June 23, or when all of the slots are filled. For additional information visit stvincentchallenge.org.
Summer youth camps
In-person summer youth camps will be offered at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. Camps, which touch on a variety of subjects, run from July through August. Each is geared toward a specific grade level. For full course descriptions and registration, visit fayette.psu.edu/ce/youth or call 724-430-4211.
Penn State Extension course
Summer Short Course, presented by Phipps and Penn State Extension, will be held virtually from 12:30 to 5 p.m. July 29. Registration costs $55. This event will be held as a live webinar on Zoom and will be recorded and made available to paid registrants within one week of the event and will be viewable for one month. This conference counts as four hours for both Phipps and Penn State Master Gardener Continuing Education credit and 2 elective hours for Phipps certificate programs: Sustainable Horticulture and Landscape and Garden Design.
Laurelville hosts gardening Lunch & Learn
Ann Talarek, horticulturist at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater in Mill Run, will discuss her favorite easy, native perennials in detail at this Lunch and Learn at 12 p.m. July 24 at Laurelville’s Small Dining Hall. After lunch, guests can venture outside with Mrs. Talarek to examine Laurelville’s new native pollinator gardens on grounds, which she helped design and install with Martha Oliver of Powdermill Nature Reserve in Rector and the Primrose Path in Scottdale. Guests must pre-register before July 19 through Eventbrite or www.laurelville.org under “community events.” Cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit mary@laurelville.org.
