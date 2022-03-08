Local students earn degrees
n Emili Younkin and Rebecca Younkin, both of Markleysburg, earned bachelor’s degrees at Frostburg State University in December. Both received degrees in social work.
n Angela Mizikar of Connellsville graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in December.
Penn State Fayette adds humanities degree
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus has added a bachelor’s of arts degree in humanities. The program features interdisciplinary and discipline-based courses in the arts, communication studies, English, history, literature, philosophy, theater and writing. The program is currently accepting students. For more information, call 724-430-4130.
LHSD kindergarten registration scheduled
Laurel Highlands School District’s online kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year is now available at www.lhsd.org. Click on “student services,” then “kindergarten registration.” A step-by-step video will explain the process. Once registration is complete, children will be scheduled for face-to-face screenings by the elementary school principal. Those screenings will occur between May 9 and 13. Those unable to complete registration online can acquire a paper packet any of the district’s elementary schools.
Scholarships available
n The Valley Garden Club is awarding a $1,500 scholarship to a student pursuing study in the fields of horticulture, landscape design, botany, plant pathology, forestry, agronomy, environmental concerns, city planning or land management. The scholarship is open to students in Belle Vernon, Monessen, California, Frazier, Ringgold or Charleroi school districts. Students can contact their school’s guidance office for more information. Applications are due April 15.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has over 50 applications available for the 2022-2023 college school year. Applicants need to create an account in CFFC’s online scholarship software and complete an eligibility quiz to determine which scholarships match their qualifications. The application deadline is March 31, 2022. For questions about scholarship applications, please contact Scholarship Coordinator Lee O’Neil at eoneil@cffayettepa.org.
n Business and Professional Women’s Club is offering the District 12 BPW Barbara J. Myers Ciccone Memorial Scholarship to students from Fayette, Greene or Washington counties. Applications and additional information are available at district12bpw.org or by contacting Ginny Shultz, District 12 Scholarship Committee Chair, at 131 Fair Meadow Drive, Washington, Pa., 15301 or ginshultz@gmail.com. Deadline for applications is March 20, 2022.
