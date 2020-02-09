Nominations sought
Westmoreland County Community College is accepting nominations for its 2020 Distinguished Alumnus Award through Feb. 13. The award recognizes and honors WCCC alumni who have distinguished themselves through professional accomplishments, significant community-based service, and support or service to the college. Prospective recipients must have earned an associate degree, diploma or certificate from, or have completed at least 30 credit hours at, WCCC. Self-nominations by qualified alumni will be accepted. Nominations: www.westmoreland.edu/nominate or Pam Mowrer, Westmoreland Educational Foundation coordinator, 724-925-4178.
Uniontown Area School District will hold parent-teacher conferences for students in all grades Feb 14. Conferences will be held by open house at all school buildings during regular school hours. There will be no school for students on this day.
Jefferson-Morgan School District will hold its annual early childhood fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 14 in the elementary school gymnasium. Parents residing in the district who have children age 5 and younger are encouraged to attend. The registration process for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year will begin that day. District administrators and teachers, as well as childcare agencies, will be available to answer questions. Information: Kevin McCarty, early childhood coordinator, 724-883-2310 ext. 1319.
Charleroi Area School District will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. March 19 in the Alumni Room, located in the auxiliary gym above the football stadium on the district campus. To be eligible, a child must be 5 years of age on or before July 31. Parents must present proof of residency, a state-issued photo ID, the child’s birth certificate and the child’s immunization records. Children eligible for first grade who are not already attending the Charleroi Area Elementary Center may register at this time. The above documents are required. Information: 724-483-5554.
