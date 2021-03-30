Scholarships offered
The Fayette County Conservation District is offering four $1,500 scholarships to students from Fayette County for the 2021-22 academic year. Two will be awarded to students enrolled in an agriculture-related major or program, and two will be awarded to students enrolled in an environmental science-related major or program.
For more information or to receive an application, contact Terri Springer at the conservation district office at 724-438-4497 or by email at TerriSpringer.43@gmail.com
The completed application must be returned to the district office on or before 4 p.m. Monday, May 3.
Task for meeting scheduled
The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 will hold a meeting on Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.
All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as are personnel from agencies and school districts in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties. Those planning to attend should contact Kathy Bolden for the Zoom meeting link at kathy.bolden@iu1.org.
Call 724-938-3241, extensions 264 or 0 with questions.
Waynesburg U faculty honored
Waynesburg University presented the 2021 Lucas-Hathaway Teaching Excellence Awards to three faculty members during the March 23 Charter Day virtual celebration.
Presented annually, the awards recognize faculty in three categories.
Jeremy Olisar was honored for Excellence in Teaching by Part-Time Faculty; Dr. Sherry Parsons was honored for Excellence in Introductory Subjects; and Dr. Faith Musko was honored for History of Teaching Excellence.
Olisar is a part-time lecturer in music.
A nomination stated that Olisar “creates a teaching environment that is encouraging, even when students fail” and that he “always finds a way of turning student difficulties into a teaching tool.”
Another nomination described Olisar as being “caring and considerate of students” and shared that he “prioritizes their skills.”
Parsons is an assistant professor of nursing and director of Student Health Services.
Nominations for Dr. Parsons shared that she “goes above and beyond for students and teaches with hope, wisdom and encouragement” and that she “keeps material organized and accessible at all times and makes sure everyone is following along and grasping the information.”
Another nomination said that she is a “rock star professor,” who is “all about providing support and care when it’s needed.”
Musko is an assistant professor of forensic science.
One of the nominations for Dr. Musko shared that she makes “information interesting and relatable by designing classes in ways that are useful for real-world applications.”
Another nomination stated that “as a mentor, scientist, role model and amazing all-around educator, Dr. Musko reminds students that they can succeed and challenges them to explore their limits to help them grow.”
Speaker to discuss substance disorders
Ashley Potts, an expert in the care of individuals with substance use disorders, will speak at 11 a.m. today as part of California University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School Speaker Series.
Potts, a licensed social worker, is a senior project manager for strategic initiatives at Highmark Health.
She graduated from Cal U in 2017 with her master’s degree in social work. She has experience as a forensic case manager on a restrictive treatment program; as a supervisor of a 24-hour residential crisis stabilization unit and crisis intervention service; and as a clinical manager of social work for Allegheny Health Network’s addiction medicine service.
Potts helped to create RAD (Recovery Advocacy Day), a statewide event to help those in recovery share their stories with local legislators. She also is a member of the FBI’s Heroin, Outreach, Prevention and Education (HOPE) working group.
She was featured in “Hope for Heroin,” a documentary produced by WQED.
The webinar is available at: https://calu.zoom.us/j/98734609714 to join the webinar.
Penn State Fayette hosts STEAM program
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, hosted Future4U: A Virtual Exploration of STEAM Career Opportunities on March 11 for the eighth consecutive year.
The event, sponsored by the Penn State Fayette Commission for Women (CFW), engages 175 ninth-grade girls from the Albert Gallatin, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands, and Uniontown school districts in a series of 30-minute, interactive workshops to develop skills in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).
Workshops were led by Penn State Fayette faculty members. Students learned heart-rate measurement, the use of statistical models to test hypotheses, the role of chemistry research in understanding and solving the COVID-19 pandemic, and principles of theater improvisation.
