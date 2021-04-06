Fayette County
Scholarships offered
The Fayette County Conservation District is offering four $1,500 scholarships to students from Fayette County for the 2021-22 academic year. Two will be awarded to students enrolled in an agriculture-related major or program, and two will be awarded to students enrolled in an environmental science-related major or program.
For more information or to receive an application, contact Terri Springer at the conservation district office at 724-438-4497 or by email at TerriSpringer.43@gmail.com
The completed application must be returned to the district office on or before 4 p.m. Monday, May 3.
Greene County
Scholarships offered
The R. Wallace and Margaret Maxwell Scholarship is being offered to any Greene County resident who completed high school and plans to pursue, or is pursuing, a bachelor’s degree, a certificate of completion or a diploma from a trade or technical school. Applicants must provide a copy of a formal acceptance letter. If already attending an institution of higher learning, the applicant should provide a copy of their most recent transcript.
The deadline for those applying is June 1. To download an application, visit www.firstpreswbg.com.
Also, the Greene County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications from graduating seniors for the 31st annual $1,500 Chamber of Commerce Scholarship that will be awarded in May.
The scholarship is for Greene County residents who are graduating high school in 2021. Applications are due by April 15, and are available at www.greenechamber.org.
The winner will also receive a laptop.
Journalist to speak
Emmy Award-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa will speak virtually at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus on Thursday, April 8 at 12:15 p.m.
For nearly 30 years, Hinojosa has reported for numerous major networks. She has covered the cultural and political landscape in America and abroad as the anchor and executive producer of the Peabody Award-winning show “Latino USA”, distributed by National Public Radio, as well as the co-host of the popular podcast “In the Thick.” She is also a contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning” and a frequent guest on MSNBC.
Hinojosa will discuss her new book, “Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love & Hate in a Torn America.” The event is free and open to the community. It can be accessed via Zoom at psu.zoom.us/j/95068390503.
Cal U to hold Hip-hop Conference
Author and professor Dr. Cornel West and cultural critic Jeff Chang are featured speakers at California
University of Pennsylvania’s 15th Hip-hop Conference, which will be held virtually April 13 and April 15.
West and Chang will present “Hip-hop, Social Justice, Politics and the Pandemic” at 6 p.m. April 13. (https://calu.zoom.us/j/93794858647)
At 6 p.m. April 15, a panel of experts will consider “What’s Next for Hip-hop — Artistically and Academically?” (https://calu.zoom.us/j/94138717578)
Frazier kindergarten registration
Frazier School District will hold screening for incoming kindergarten students June 21-23, by appointment only.
To schedule, the district must have a completed registration packet, available by calling 724-736-9507, ext. 115 or 102, or at www.frazier schooldistrict.com.
Lieutenant governor to help promote civic engagement
The American Democracy Project at Cal U will encourage students to vote in the May primary during a virtual event with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman at 4 p.m. April 12.
Fetterman will address students from Cal U and partner universities Clarion and Edinboro ahead of the May 18 primary election.
Following Fetterman’s presentation, Chris Lisle, a Cal U alumnus and recent Campus Election Engagement Project fellow, will provide information on the voter registration process in Pennsylvania.
To participate in “Civic Engagement: A Conversation with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman” via Zoom, visit https://calu.zoom.us/j/93494213807.
