President’s list honors
Southern New Hampshire University: Cynthia Barber of Scottdale, Richard Brown of Grindstone, Lisa Cain of Belle Vernon, Jillian Hibler of Mount Pleasant, Nathan Hickle of Uniontown, Maigyn McBeth of Scottdale, Jodi Maldonado of Fayette City, Elaine Nassar of Hopwood, Jamie Rankin of Uniontown, Jordan Scott of Waynesburg, Mandy Schnorr of Connellsville.
SCV Challenge Program
Registration is open for the Challenge Program at St. Vincent College in Latrobe. The STEM-based program, Galactic Mission 2021, is for students from pre-K to fifth grades. The day camp runs from Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2. Registration closes June 23, or when all of the slots are filled. For additional information visit stvincentchallenge.org.
Summer youth camps
In-person summer youth camps will be offered at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. Camps, which touch on a variety of subjects, run from July through August. Each is geared toward a specific grade level. For full course descriptions and registration, visit fayette.psu.edu/ce/youth or call 724-430-4211.
UASD announces registration plans for kindergarten
Parents of children who will be age 5 by Sept. 1, 2021 and live in the Uniontown Area School District can visit www.uasdraiders.org to fill out a pre-registration form for kindergarten in the 2021-2022 school year. Those without internet access can call 724-438-4501, ext. 1604 for assistance.
Preschool accepting students
Faith-based Calvary UM Preschool is currently accepting students. The school meets three days a week for three hours a day and is open to all 3, 4 and 5 year olds. For an application or more information please contact Linda at 724-366-8711 or by calling the church at 724-437-6341.
Scholarship offered
The R. Wallace and Margaret Maxwell Scholarship is being offered to any Greene County resident who completed high school and plans to pursue, or is pursuing, a bachelor’s degree, a certificate of completion or a diploma from a trade or technical school.
The deadline for those applying is June 1. To download an application, visit www.firstpreswbg.com.
To submit education news, email hseducation@heraldstandard.com.
Frazier kindergarten registration
Frazier School District will hold screening for incoming kindergarten students June 21-23, by appointment only.
To schedule, the district must have a completed registration packet, available by calling 724-736-9507, ext. 115 or 102, or at www.frazier schooldistrict.com.
Parent group meeting scheduled
The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 will hold a monthly meeting Thursday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a presentation on the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, introduction to services. All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as agencies and school districts in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties. Call 724-938-3241, exts. 0 or 264 with questions. Contact Kathy Bolden for the Zoom meeting link at Kathy.bolden@iu1.org.
