Scholarship opportunity
The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania is offering 13 scholarships to students who plan to further their education in agriculture education, agronomy, floriculture, horticulture, landscape architecture, botany, biology (excluding Medical), conservation, environmental concerns, forestry, plant pathology, city (rural/urban) planning, wildlife science, land management, and/or allied subjects. Each scholarship is a minimum of $1,000. GCFP scholarship information and application are found on our website at www.pagardenclubs.org
Cal U schedules open house events
California University of Pennsylvania scheduled in-person open house events on Sept. 25, Oct. 16 and Nov. 13. The open houses from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are for those interested in pursuing undergraduate degrees. A virtual open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. To register for, go to www.calu.edu/visit or call 724-938-4404.
Rutledge Institute registering preschool classes
The Rutledge Institute for Early Childhood Education is registering children for preschool and pre-kindergarten. The preschool is located on the campus of California University of PA. Call 724-938-5455 or e-mail Cherie Sears at sears@calu.edu for more information or registration.
WU offers fine arts class to community
The Fine Arts Academy at Waynesburg University is offering comprehensive music or art lessons to community members. Classes are taught by university professors over 10 weeks. Fees apply for the classes. For more information, visit waynesburg.edu/fineartsacademy.
Free computer workshops offered
The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette Inc. is offering free digital literacy workshops to Fayette and Westmoreland County residents beginning Sept. 1.
Classes will cover: computer basics, how to search for and apply for jobs online, basics of social media and the dos and don’ts of using the internet, and how to get from website to website and use job search applications.
Workshops are offered once a week for four hours with the opportunity to use the computer lab for an additional 2 hours. The training is between 6 and 10 weeks in length.
Locally, the programs will be offered at 112 Commonwealth Drive, Lemont Furnace as well as online.
Register by contacting Shannon Singosky at 724-836-2600 or by email at ssingosky@privateindustrycouncil.com; or on the PIC website at www.privateindustrycouncil.com.
