Applications accepted for FCASR scholarship, educational support grant
The Fayette County Association of School Retirees awards a $1,000 student scholarship and a $500 educational support grant annually to one district in Fayette County. This year both will be from the Uniontown Area School District. The scholarship is open to a senior accepted to a college or university who will major in education. Interested students can contact high school guidance counselor Courtney Baker for more information. Applications are due May 4. The support grant is open to any district employee for a personal or group project. Proposals are due by May 23 to FCASR Educational Chairperson Lydia Wargo at lwargo@atlanticbb.net.
Penn State Fayette to host student aid benefit
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus will host the fifth-annual Benefit Fayette fundraiser event on Saturday, May 21 in the Community Center on campus. The evening will open with a cocktail hour, followed by a live auction and announcement of major gifts. This year, participants can purchase tickets for either dinner and a show, or just a show. This year’s performance is by Chapter One, a Motown tribute band. One-hundred percent of Benefit Fayette proceeds go directly to student aid through the general scholarship fund. Reservations must be made by May 6. To purchase tickets, visit https://engage.tassl.com/event/9702/ or call 724-430-4190.
UASD schedules kindergarten registration
Uniontown Area School District’s kindergarten registration will run from Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13. Prospective students must be age 5 by Sept. 1, and live within the district. Parents or guardians can visit www.uasdraiders.org to fill out a pre-registration form for kindergarten in the 2022-2023 school year. Those without internet access can call 724-438-4501, ext. 1604 for assistance.
LHSD kindergarten registration scheduled
Laurel Highlands School District’s online kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year is now available at www.lhsd.org. Click on “student services,” then “kindergarten registration.” A step-by-step video will explain the process. Once registration is complete, children will be scheduled for face-to-face screenings by the elementary school principal. Those screenings will occur between May 9 and 13. Those unable to complete registration online can acquire a paper packet any of the district’s elementary schools.
To submit education news, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.