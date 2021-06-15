Masontown woman graduates from Carlow
Lindsay Coville of Masontown graduated magma cum laude from Carlow University in December 2020, with a bachelor of science degree in biology and a minor in chemistry. She is currently completing her master’s degree in cardiopulmonary perfusion.
Collegiate scholastic honors
President’s list
St. Francis University: Bryce Laskey of Connellsville; Alexis Cook, Nicole Klejka and Abby Zambruno of Mount Pleasant
Dean’s list high honors
Case Western Reserve: Nina D’Andrea of Uniontown
Dean’s list honors
Ohio University: Sophia Yantko and Joelle Kennedy of Belle Vernon; Taylor Mickey of Connellsville; Victoria Wozniak of Hopwood; Alyssa Holt of Farmington; Emilea Barota of Perryopolis; Cayla Caviris and Melissa Grant of Rostraver Township; Annalia Paoli of Smithfield; Calissa Jones of Uniontown; Chris Siksa of Waynesburg
St. Francis University: Abigail Fordyce of Carmichaels; Maggie Means of Connellsville; Nick Shafer of Confluence; Kahla Sutherland of Mount Pleasant; Skye Eicher of Rostraver Township; Sarah Pisula of Scottdale; Allyn Bezjak of Uniontown
Slippery Rock University: Erica Armel of Adah; Madison Bitonti; Riley Ferita; Caitlyn Szakal; Samantha Parzynski; Raelyn Horne and Melina Perozzi of Belle Vernon; Alaina Carney; Caleb Dellapenna; Jessica Peton and Mikayla Kanalis of Brownsville; Joel Spishock and Samantha Shaffer of Carmichaels; Nicholas Ryckman of Coal Center; Valerie Bowman, Caitlin Smith and Brooke Keslar of Connellsville; Talyn Zilka of Daisytown; Alexandria Gray and Amber Headlee of Fredericktown; Brandon Paroda and Bailey Turner of McClellandtown; Joshua Carnahan of Millsboro; Camille Napoleon of Mount Pleasant; Garrett Hoose of Perryopolis; Elijah Saesan of Rices Landing; Gianna Francia of Rostraver Township; Colby McCormick of Uniontown; Olivia Lowther of Vanderbilt; Livia Schleicher, Jordan Shriver and Caitlyn Dugan of Waynesburg
Cal U to host program
California University of Pennsylvania will host the 46th National Institute on Social Work and Human Services in Rural Areas from July 14-16. The theme of the virtual event organized by the National Rural Social Work Caucus is “Contemporary Challenges in Rural and Small-Town Industrial Communities.” Registration is $35, and continuing education credits will be offered. For more information about the conference and registration details, visit www.calu.edu/swconference.
SCV Challenge Program
Registration is open for the Challenge Program at St. Vincent College in Latrobe. The STEM-based program, Galactic Mission 2021, is for students from pre-K to fifth grades. The day camp runs from Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2. Registration closes June 23, or when all of the slots are filled. For additional information visit stvincentchallenge.org.
Summer youth camps
In-person summer youth camps will be offered at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. Camps, which touch on a variety of subjects, run from July through August. Each is geared toward a specific grade level. For full course descriptions and registration, visit fayette.psu.edu/ce/youth or call 724-430-4211.
Parent group meeting scheduled
The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 will hold a monthly meeting Thursday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a presentation on the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, introduction to services. All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as agencies and school districts in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties. Call 724-938-3241, exts. 0 or 264 with questions. Contact Kathy Bolden for the Zoom meeting link at Kathy.bolden@iu1.org.
