Frazier kindergarten registration
Frazier School District will hold screening for incoming kindergarten students June 21-23, by appointment only.
To schedule, the district must have a completed registration packet, available by calling 724-736-9507, ext. 115 or 102, or at www.frazier schooldistrict.com.
UASD announces registration plans for kindergarten
Parents of children who will be age 5 by Sept. 1, 2021 and live in the Uniontown Area School District can visit www.uasdraiders.org to fill out a pre-registration form for kindergarten in the 2021-2022 school year. Those without internet access can call 724-438-4501, ext. 1604 for assistance.
Preschool accepting students
Faith-based Calvary UM Preschool is currently accepting students. The school meets three days a week for three hours a day and is open to all 3, 4 and 5 year olds. For an application or more information please contact Linda at 724-366-8711 or by calling the church at 724-437-6341.
Dean’s list honors
Maeve Carei of Uniontown was named to the Spring 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University.
4-H leadership training
Sign-ups are underway for 4-H Hiking & Outdoor Leadership 101 for youth 12 years old and up. Pre-registration is required. Contact Erica Engel at 509-406-0928. The program, which starts May 20, will feature virtual prep sessions and guided hikes at Bear Run Nature Reserve, Ohiopyle.
Summer youth camps
In-person summer youth camps will be offered at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. Camps, which touch on a variety of subjects, run from July through August. Each is geared toward a specific grade level. For full course descriptions and registration, visit fayette.psu.edu/ce/youth or call 724-430-4211.
Scholarship offered
The R. Wallace and Margaret Maxwell Scholarship is being offered to any Greene County resident who completed high school and plans to pursue, or is pursuing, a bachelor’s degree, a certificate of completion or a diploma from a trade or technical school.
The deadline for those applying is June 1. To download an application, visit www.firstpreswbg.com.
To submit education news, email hseducation@heraldstandard.com.
