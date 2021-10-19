Speakers series announced
Two successful alumni will share real-world experiences as part of the California University of Pennsylvania Graduate School Speaker Series.
Sponsored by the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U, the series invites engagement with “great minds and important ideas” in a virtual environment. For links to the speakers this fall, visit www.calu.edu/news/2021/graduate-speaker-series.aspx.
Chris “G” Georgetti will present “The Road to Success” at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 via Zoom. Georgetti is the co-founder, chief operating officer and president of Santoro and Georgetti Postsecondary Educational Consultants, located in Tampa and Orlando, Fla. He earned a degree in business administration with a concentration in computer management from Cal U in 1996.
Vince Wilson will present “The Power of Networking: Navigating Life after College” at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 via Zoom.
Wilson recently joined the Obama Foundation as the deputy director of development. He previously worked as assistant director of individual and class giving at Dartmouth University and as diversity and inclusion adviser for Dartmouth Athletics. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sport management at Cal U in 2012.
The series will continue in the spring 2022 semester with guests including Dr. Anthony Kane, director of diversity and inclusion at Duquesne University, at 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Zach Huth, a 2004 Cal U graduate and owner of Huth Technologies LLC, at 11 a.m. Feb. 24; Josh Avart, a 2011 graduate who works in group sales for the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7 p.m. March 15; and Chase Loper, a 2010 and 2012 graduate, at 7 p.m. April 5.
Cal U hosting panel on climate change
California University of Pennsylvania will present “Ask an Expert: Climate Change and Climate Activism” at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in Duda Hall 103.
The presentation will be live via Zoom at calu.zoom.us/j/91328522157.
Dr. Carol Bocetti, a professor of biology at Cal U and endangered species specialist who investigates climate change impacts on populations, will moderate a discussion featuring three experts:
n Dr. Chad Kauffman, a Cal U expert in synoptic meteorology and climatology;
n Dr. Christopher Hoving, adaptation specialist for the state of Michigan;
n Dr. Joylette Portlock, executive director of Sustainable Pittsburgh, a nonprofit organization working to advance sustainability policies and practices in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Kauffman will explain what “climate change” means; Hoving will discuss its biological and socio-economic impact and consequences; and Portlock will outline what young adults can do to be part of the solution.
The panel discussion is sponsored by the American Democracy Project at Cal U.
Cal U brings Project Ice to K-12 educators
Earth science teachers in grades K-12 can learn more about climate science through Project Ice, a graduate-level course to be offered through California University of Pennsylvania’s partnership with the American Meteorological Society. The AMS partnered with COLDEX, the Center for Oldest Ice Exploration, to develop content for a 3-credit summer course. Project Ice will include emergent science regarding COLDEX efforts to enhance our understanding of climate change by extracting and studying some of Antarctica’s oldest ice.
Beginning in summer 2023, teachers who enroll in Project Ice will complete online coursework in paleoclimactic studies through Cal U, plus a one-week ice/climate science workshop at the home of the COLDEX technology center hub at Oregon State University. Cal U has been awarded a five-year, $131,567 grant from the National Science Foundation; the funding helps enable Cal U to offer Project Ice.
For more information, visit www.calu.edu/ams.
Cal U to offer online winter classes
California University of Pennsylvania will offer online Winter College classes Dec. 13 through Jan. 14. Enrollment opens Sept. 27 for the session, which is offered during the break between fall and spring semesters.
Classes are open to students who attend any college or university. Online registration and a complete course list are available at calu.edu/winter-college, along with information about tuition and fees.
Cal U schedules open house
California University of Pennsylvania scheduled an in-person open house event on Nov. 13. The open house is from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are for those interested in pursuing undergraduate degrees. A virtual open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. To register for, go to www.calu.edu/visit or call 724-938-4404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.