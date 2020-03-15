Charleroi registration
Charleroi Area School District will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. March 19 in the Alumni Room, located in the auxiliary gym above the football stadium on the district campus. To be eligible, a child must be 5 years of age on or before July 31. Parents must present proof of residency, a state-issued photo ID, the child’s birth certificate and the child’s immunization records. Children eligible for first grade who are not already attending the Charleroi Area Elementary Center may register at this time. The above documents are required. Information: 724-483-5554.
AG registration
Albert Gallatin Area School District will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the following locations: A.L. Wilson Elementary, March 30; Friendship Hill Elementary, March 31; Masontown Elementary, April 1; George J. Plava Elementary, April 2; and Smithfield Elementary, April 3.
To be eligible, a child must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 31. Parents must present the child’s birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization record. Children will given a vision, speech and kindergarten screening test. Children moving into the district should register at this time. Packets will be available at each elementary school prior to registration. All questions should be referred to the local school office.
Seminar set
California University of Pennsylvania’s Government Agency Coordination Office (GACO) will sponsor a free seminar on federal government contracting from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. March 31 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Monroeville Convention Center, 101 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. The seminar will educate businesses about the basics of doing business with the government in order to competitively meet the needs of federal agencies. Registration is suggested by March 30. Information: Tyler Verin, verin@calu.edu or 412-237-6098.
