Collegiate scholastic honors
President’s list
Coastal Carolina University: Nathen Andrews of Uniontown
Dean’s list
Coastal Carolina University: Bobbie Glasser of Belle Vernon; Theron Chiado of Markleysburg; Milissa Lucas of Uniontown; Kaden Bennington and Nico DiAlesandro of Waynesburg
Lehigh University: Nathan Blair of Waynesburg
WU president appointed to NCAA DIII Advisory Group
Waynesburg University President Douglas G. Lee was recently appointed to the NCAA Division III Chancellors/Presidents Advisory Group. His two-year term begins immediately and will continue through January 2023. The group focuses on the Division III Strategic Positioning Platform; key legislative proposals and policies and strategic direction; and strategic initiatives implemented through the Division III Conference Grant Program; among other matters. More than 195,000 student-athletes at 446 institutions representing 44 conferences comprise NCAA Division III.
Mentorship program for teens
Students from 13 to 19 years old in the region are eligible to participate in Startable, a free program focused on developing entrepreneurial and design skills. The mentor-based program for web and product design runs from June 28 to Aug. 6. Contact Staci@alphalabgear.org for more information and the application process.
Cal U to host program
California University of Pennsylvania will host the 46th National Institute on Social Work and Human Services in Rural Areas from July 14-16. The theme of the virtual event organized by the National Rural Social Work Caucus is “Contemporary Challenges in Rural and Small-Town Industrial Communities.” Registration is $35, and continuing education credits will be offered. For more information about the conference and registration details, visit www.calu.edu/swconference.
SCV Challenge Program
Registration is open for the Challenge Program at St. Vincent College in Latrobe. The STEM-based program, Galactic Mission 2021, is for students from pre-K to fifth grades. The day camp runs from Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2. Registration closes June 23, or when all of the slots are filled. For additional information visit stvincentchallenge.org.
Summer youth camps
In-person summer youth camps will be offered at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. Camps, which touch on a variety of subjects, run from July through August. Each is geared toward a specific grade level. For full course descriptions and registration, visit fayette.psu.edu/ce/youth or call 724-430-4211.
Parent group meeting scheduled
The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 will hold a monthly meeting Thursday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a presentation on the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, introduction to services. All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as agencies and school districts in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties. Call 724-938-3241, exts. 0 or 264 with questions. Contact Kathy Bolden for the Zoom meeting link at Kathy.bolden@iu1.org.
