Scottdale resident receives bachelor’s degree
Stephen Kendrish of Scottdale received a bachelor’s degree in robotics engineering and mechanical engineering during Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s May 14 commencement.
Smock resident receives bachelor’s degree
Daniel Myers of Smock, a business administration sports management major, graduated during May 8 commencement exercises at Thiel College.
Woman initiated into leadership honor society
Kaylee Rabatin of Uniontown was recently initiated into the University of Richmond Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, a National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022. Selected students must be sophomores or above, and in the top 35% of their class. They must also demonstrate leadership experience.
To submit education news, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
